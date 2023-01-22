'Heaven on feet': These cozy slippers with a 49,000+ fan club are down to $25

Nearly 48,000 (you read that right) Amazon shoppers are raving about these top-selling Ultraideas Women's slippers. They're just the ticket for staying cozy and warm indoors while the weather outside is frightful. And if you need to go out for a second, they're great for quick errands, too. The best part? They're on sale!

ULTRAIDEAS Ultraideas Fuzzy Slippers $25 $33 Save $8 These slip-on house shoes feature cozy plush fleece lining and offers soothing comfort. $25 at Amazon

They come in eight shades (pink! gray! purple!) so you can outfit everyone in your household with these wooly wonders. Memory foam creates that walking-on-a-cloud feeling a pair of tired tootsies need at the end of a long day.

This happy owner says: "They feel safe on my feet and are very warm. They wash well too!"

The fleece lining and heathered wool look will evoke that warm and fuzzy feeling everyone craves this time of year. The red colorway is perfect if you want a rustic pop of color.

This wearer highlights a unique feature: "Due to the rubber soles, you can wear them inside and outside. Definitely recommend."

These slippers are so durable, with their EVA rubber tread sole, that you can pop out for the mail or hang out by the fire pit without worrying about wear or stability. (And if you run to the supermarket in them, we won't judge).

Grab a pair of these and cozy up. (Photo: Amazon)

There's some debate on sizing, so you be the judge — do you like them a little snug so you can break them in, as the manufacturer recommends, or do you want to start off with those slip-right-in slides? Customers are gushingly satisfied either way.

This woman says they are "Heaven on feet": "Oh my goodness. These slippers are so incredibly comfortable. I ordered a size up like other reviewers said and they fit perfectly. I typically wear a size 9.5 and I ordered an XL (11/12) and they have a bit of room on the back so my heel isn’t hanging off. I’m in love with these!!"

This reviewer went with the company's recommendation: "I went with my gut instinct and got the 7/8 (I wear a 7.5) When I received them they did fit a little 'small' (back of heel popping out) however after a couple of days of breaking them in, they fit perfect! They are memory foam, so you have to wear them down a little and let them conform to you. I wouldn’t necessarily say to go a 'size up' like everybody else is saying. You just gotta break them in! Very comfy though, and highly recommend!"

Whatever you choose, the convenient washability of these slippers makes them a no-brainer. Grab them now — these top sellers may not last!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

