'The Ultimatum' Season 2 Filmed At *These* Trendy Charlotte Spots

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On season 2 just dropped on Netflix on August 23, and the couples are already proving to be just as dramatic as they were during season 1. And while the pairs emotionally duke it out onscreen, fans are eagerly trying to suss out which ones will ultimately stick together. Of course, they also have a *lot* of questions about the ins and outs of this season's filming schedule and various locations.

Just to recap: The Ultimatum follows five couples that each have one partner who ready to get engaged and another who is dragging their feet. An “ultimatum” is issued—get engaged or break up—along with a fake “break up” and “trial marriage” with another participant. That’s followed by a “trial marriage” with their own partner. And at the end of all ~that~, the OG couples either decide to get engaged or break things off for good. It sounds messy, but it certainly makes for great reality television.

If you're just settling in to the first few episodes, or if you're prepping to watch the new season this weekend, you may have some questions about how this whole thing went down, and specifically, where The Ultimatum filmed this time. Here’s what you need to know:

What city was season 2 filmed in?

The Queen City, of course! Yup, Season 2 was filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. Axios Charlotte spotted the cast and crew filming around various spots in the area. Okay, but why choose Charlotte? Well, several of the couples are from the city, per Axios. That list includes at least Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman, and Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein. Other cast members are from neighboring southern states like South Carolina and Georgia.

Specifically, crews were spotted filming at popular spots, including a cocktail bar called Billy Sunday in Optimist Hall's indoor-outdoor food court. Plus, in the trailer, one couple can be seen arguing outside of a restaurant called Hot Taco in the trendy South End neighbborhood, per Axios. (Hot Taco has since closed).

When was it filmed in Charlotte?

Axios Charlotte caught film crews wandering around the Queen City in November of 2022, but cast members seem to have gone dark on Instagram between September and November, so it likely shot around that time. Also, there are no partner photos after September 2022. Kat last shared a pic with Alex in May 2022, for example:

And Brian’s last pic with Lisa was from mid-September 2022:

There’s also this: A job listing for a production assistant posted by a casting company that works with Netflix said the job started on Sept. 22 and would last for two months.

To catch your new favorite couple on The Ultimatum, you can stream the first eight episodes from season 2 on Netflix now.

