What do you say? The ultimate pronunciation guide to Akron

No offense, but we can tell if you’re not from around here.

Go ahead. Say something. Sooner or later, your words will give you away.

It’s not necessarily what you say but how you say it. Eventually, you’ll slip up, and we’ll know you’re an outsider — unless you carefully read these instructions and take copious notes.

First of all, this is Akron. It’s pronounced “ACK-run,” and not “ack-RON.” If you say the latter, you will sound like a robot and we will giggle and point. In good time, you too can speak Akronian.

Many local names are fraught with peril for the unsuspecting out-of-towner.

For instance, Massillon, a football-crazed city in Stark County, should be referred to as “MASS-uh-lun” — and not “mass-eh-LAWN” as Cleveland TV reporters occasionally fumble it.

If you’re from rival Canton McKinley High School, you may not wish to refer to Massillon at all. (P.S. It’s “CAN-ton,” not “Can-TON.”)

The Cuyahoga River flows through Boston Township in Summit County.

OK, there’s more.

Dalton in Wayne County does not rhyme with Walton: it’s closer to “DAL-tin,” with a slight twang on the first syllable.

Mantua in Portage County is “MAN-a-way.” Ghent in Summit County is “Jent.”

Mogadore, a village on the Summit-Portage line, is “MAWG-a-door,” and definitely not MOE-gah-door.

Are you memorizing this?

Medina may be funky and it may be cold, but it’s pronounced “muh-DYE-nah,” despite what you may have learned from 1980s pop music.

And Wooster is “WUH-ster,” although more and more people are rhyming it with “rooster,” which is a lot more fun. Wooooo!

A statue of John R. Buchtel, benefactor of Buchtel College, the forerunner of the University of Akron, stands outside Buchtel Hall on campus.

We don’t know what to tell you about Cuyahoga. We have trouble with that one, too. It’s a Native American word that means “crooked river” (no, not “burning river”), and we think it’s supposed to sound like “kye-uh-HOE-guh.”

There are several variations, though, including “kye-uh-HOG-uh,” “ka-HOG-uh” and “ka-YOG-uh.” Take your pick. That’s what we do.

Just a few more names to clear up: Buchtel is “BOOK-tuhl,” Seiberling is “SIGH-bur-ling” and Diebold is “DEE-bold.” Tallmadge is “TAL-madge,” Copley is “COP-lee,” Nimisila is “nim-i-SILL-uh” and Tuscarawas is “TUSK-uh-RAH-wus.”

Montrose, the unincorporated area made up of sections of Bath, Copley and Fairlawn, began as “MONT-rose,” and many older residents still call it that, but younger generations say “MON-trose,” and there’s probably no going back.

Other names that often cause confusion: Sherbondy (“sure-BOND-ee”), Szalay (“SAH-lay”), Boettler (“BETT-lur”), Schocalog (“SHOCK-uh-log”), Botzum (“BOAT-zum”) and Merriman (“MARE-uh-mun”).

Hudson is “HUD-son.” Hmmm. Never mind. That one’s easy.

Two fishermen ride a boat across Nimisila Reservoir in Green.

While you’re in Akron, be sure to say hello to Mayor Shammas Malik (“SHAWM-us MALL-ick”), visit Stan Hywet Hall (“Stan HEE-wit,” although many say “Stan HEW-it”) and enjoy all that Ohio (“oh-HI-oh” or “oh-HI-uh”) has to offer.

Are there any other local words that you often hear mispronounced? Feel free to share.

We’d really uh-PREESH-ee-ate it.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How to pronounce Akron and other local names