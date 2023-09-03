The Ultimate Guide To Washing A Duvet

Keep your down, feather, or polyester-filled duvet fresh and fluffy with the help of your washing machine to avoid unwanted dust and allergens floating around your bedroom.

Getty Images / Basak Gurbuz Derman

You’ve mastered the art of washing your sheets on a regular basis to minimize allergens living under the covers, but how often do you think about your duvet? Many folks haven’t washed their duvet insert since the day it came out of the package. Even tucked in a cover, your duvet is exposed to particles of skin, dust, oil, sweat, pet hair and more, requiring just as much attention in your cleaning routine as other bedding and linens.

First things first: What’s the difference between a duvet and a comforter?

The two have slightly different functions (and cleaning routines—here’s how to clean a comforter) but the terms are often, mistakenly, used interchangeably. A duvet consists of an insert and a cover. The duvet cover should be washed frequently—just as often as your sheets—since it comes into close contact with your skin. Duvet inserts are usually filled with down, feathers, wool, or synthetic (polyester) fibers, and can be conveniently swapped out based on how much warmth you need. A comforter, on the other hand, is a single piece of bedding often sold with matching pillows; its cover cannot be removed, thus requiring more frequent washing.

Considerations Before Getting Started

For the sake of this cleaning guide, “duvet” refers to the duvet insert.

Duvets can be made from a variety of materials, both in outer shell and inner filling, so your first step before washing should always be to check the tag from the manufacturer for specific care instructions. If the tag recommends dry cleaning, washing in cold water, or tumble-drying on medium heat—follow those instructions to avoid fading, shrinking, tearing, or otherwise compromising your duvet.

Next, examine your duvet for any rips, tears, or stains. Mend any holes before laundering, or you may end up with a dryer full of fluff! To pre-treat stains, you can spot-clean with some lukewarm water, a gentle stain remover, and a clean rag. Push the duvet filling away from the stained area, dampen with water, and allow the stain remover to soak into the affected spot (if it’s an old stain, you may want to let it sit for a few minutes) before blotting. You can also scrub set-in stains with a clean toothbrush before continuing with the wash routine.

Getty Images / Elena Chelysheva

What You Need

To machine-wash a duvet at home, you’ll need a front-loading, large-capacity washing machine and dryer. The “front-loading” portion is crucial, Cheryl Mendelson, Ph.D. writes in her popular book Home Comforts: The Art & Science of Keeping House. “The rough, jerking agitation in a top-loading washing machine can pack the down or push it out of its proper place (so that it becomes poorly distributed) or can rip out delicate seams or baffling.” If your machines are not designed to wash, rinse, and spin-dry such bulky items, a large duvet could ruin the spin mechanism. “When you think about drying your [duvet] in your home dryer,” she says, “remember that the dryer has to accommodate its much larger dry size as well as its wet size.”

If you do not have large-enough machines at home, consider visiting a laundromat with industrial-sized machines. Though they typically cost a few more dollars per load than their standard counterparts, these machines are worth it to preserve your laundry abilities at home.

To wash and dry your duvet in a machine, you’ll also need:

A gentle laundry detergent (we recommend one suitable for sensitive skin)

A powdered stain remover for an extra boost, like OxiClean (optional)

Wool dryer balls (or clean, high-quality tennis balls)

A few clean colorfast towels

If you choose to hand-wash your duvet, you’ll need a large laundry tub (the bathtub can also suffice) and a mild powdered detergent.

How To Machine-Wash A Duvet

Step One: Check The Tag (Again!)

Once you’ve removed the duvet cover, double-check on the insert’s care tag—especially if it’s stuffed with some kind of natural filling—that the duvet can be laundered in a machine. It’s also important to note, Dr. Mendelson says, “that feathers and down always have a strong, rather unpleasant smell when they are wet. Do not be alarmed; this will go away after you dry.” (And, whenever possible, allow these natural-filled duvets to air out in sunlight.)

Step Two: Add The soap

Add only one-third to half of the detergent amount you’d use for a load of laundry to the empty washer drum before adding the duvet—this ensures that the soap can be evenly distributed. It is tricky to get all of the soap out of the filling of a duvet (that’s why we’re adding an extra rinse and spin cycle!) so you don’t want to overdo it on the suds. At this point, you can also add your powdered stain remover in its designated tray or directly into the drum.

Step Three: Select The cycle

The safest cycle setting across the board for your duvet will be a cold/cold wash cycle, which is gentlest on fabrics. However: Sanitization happens in warmer water. If you’ve recently been ill or if it has been a while since you’ve cleaned your duvet, you can use a warm/cold wash cycle to kill any extra bacteria.

Add an extra rinse and spin to your cycle selection to make sure that all of the laundry detergent will be flushed out of your duvet; fillings are often dense and have a tendency to hold on to soap. If you still see or feel residue on your duvet following the wash cycle, rinse and spin again.

If you’re working with an especially thick or king-size duvet, take advantage of your washing machine’s “bulky” cycle. Though not available on all washing machines, the bulky cycle uses extra water and a lower spin speed to thoroughly soak and rinse your duvet.

Some machines give you the option to choose a spin speed. Keep in mind that a lower spin speed will leave more water in your duvet (resulting in more time in the washing machine) but better preserves delicate stitching. Medium and high speed spinning will drain more water from your duvet, speeding up the process, but could compromise the fabric or thread. (It’s up to you.)

Step Four: See If It’s Still Soaked

Once your duvet has gone through the wash cycle and all the soap has been rinsed out, check to see how soggy it is. If the duvet is still heavily soaked—sometimes a side effect of dense filling—turn on an additional spin cycle (sometimes labeled as “Drain and spin”) with those clean, dry towels you gathered. The towels will help soak up some of the moisture and can be tossed in the dryer at the end.

How To Wash A Duvet By Hand

Step One: Prepare The tub

Fill up your large laundry tub or bathtub with warm water. Dissolve one-third to half of the detergent amount you’d usually use for a load of laundry—preferably a mild, powdered detergent—into the water before fully immersing your duvet.

Step Two: Saturate The Fabric With Soapy Water

“Place the [duvet] in the sudsy water and let it soak for a few minutes, pressing out air bubbles with your hands,” Mendelson says. “Wash by gently pressing the sudsy water through… Do not wring.” Hold both sides of the duvet and gently agitate the filling in small sections to make sure that the water and soap thoroughly soak through.

Step Three: Rinse

Once you’ve worked your way across all the fabric, drain the suds and rinse the duvet with clean, warm water until you no longer see or feel any soap residue.

How To Dry A Duvet

Step One: Prep The dryer

Fully empty the lint filter before drying your duvet, as this will allow the most ventilation through your dryer. Then, select a low-heat or air-dry cycle (some dryers also have “bedding” or “bulky” cycles). This is where the manufacturer’s tag comes in handy—if your duvet is filled with polyester, it will dry more quickly and may be able to tolerate warmer temperatures. If it is filled with down or feathers, heat can damage the filling.

You can also air-dry a damp duvet in a well-ventilated area.

Step Two: Add Dryer Balls

To the dryer drum, add three or four wool dryer balls. The dryer balls will bounce around and agitate the filling in your duvet, allowing for more efficient drying and constant fluffing. Dryer balls also help prevent the duvet from wadding up on one side of the machine. “It also helps to put in two or three tennis balls or clean tennis shoes to knock any clumps apart,” Mendelson says.

When you put your damp duvet insert in the dryer, try to spread it out as loosely as you can to maximize airflow.

Step Three: Check The Progress

After 30 minutes, check on the duvet’s progress and untangle if it has migrated into a ball. Continue the drying cycle, and check every 30 minutes or so until the duvet is dry. Depending on size, thickness, and filling density, it may take several cycles for your duvet to be fully dried.

If you have the time, an air-dry on the clothesline on a sunny, breezy day (especially if you’ve already dried it 50% in the dryer) lends a good fluffing.

A duvet is fully dry when the filling is light and evenly distributed. If you have a down- or feather-filled duvet and the time, let it air-dry for a full day. “Whatever you do,” Mendelson advises, “it is important to get down- and feather-filled articles completely dry. If you leave them damp, they will smell and mildew.”

Fluff your freshly laundered duvet by holding onto two corners and giving it a few good shakes.

Getty Images / Image Source

How Long It Takes To Wash A Duvet

From start to finish, washing and drying a duvet (especially one with down or feather filling) can take over four hours, so it’s not a task to begin right before bed. Because duvets are both large and dense, they almost always require additional rinse/spin and dry cycles.

How Often To Wash A Duvet

Polyester duvets are a great choice for folks with allergies because they can be laundered more frequently than their natural-filling counterparts and take a lot less time in the dryer.

Since your duvet is protected by a cover, it does not need to be laundered as frequently as your sheets. To preserve its quality and prolong its lifespan, you should wash a regularly-used duvet every two to three months. When the seasons change and new allergens show up—wash your duvet! At the very minimum, your duvet should be washed annually to eliminate any dust mites, even if it’s tucked away in storage.

Tips For Keeping Your Duvet Clean

When you want to swap out a thick duvet insert for warmer seasons, give it a wash and let it air-dry for 24 hours before storing in a large, sealed bag.

Always cover the duvet insert when you’re using it to sleep.

If the duvet filling is migrating to one side, you can throw it in the dryer with dryer balls or give it a few vigorous shakes to re-fluff.

Taking the time to wash your duvet every few months will not only make sure that you’re sleeping soundly without dust particles floating around, but also helps your duvet stay fluffy and fresh year-round. Now that you’ve washed your duvet—when was the last time you washed your pillows?

Read the original article on Southern Living.