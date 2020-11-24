The Ultimate Gift Guide: 150+ Luxury Gifts for the Holiday Season

John Vorwald
·1 min read

Buying a holiday gift for the person who has everything is no easy feat. But fear not: Robb Report is here to help. We’ve assembled more than 150 gift ideas, ranging from state-of-the-art technology to cutting-edge home design to exclusive, “Wait-did-I-read-that-right?” experiences. Whether you’re shopping for a world traveler, a dedicated adrenaline junky or a budding watch collector, the gifts below will impress even the most discerning personalities on your list.

More from Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • 2020's Best Holiday Gift Ideas For Everyone on Your List

    Here at POPSUGAR, we take the holidays seriously. Our team has been working hard since we don't even want to tell you when scouring the internet for the best gifts for everyone on your wish list. But we're not done helping you out. We've put together a list of our top gift guides, so now, you really have no excuse not to shop. These 20 gift guides are the best of the best, if we do say so ourselves. From gifts for girlfriends to gifts for grandparents and gifts you'll want to use when you're with the whole family, we found everything you could possibly need for the holiday season. Plus, we've got great gifts from Amazon, stocking stuffer ideas, and gifts Oprah would approve of. Just keep reading to shop our most essential gift guides. Related: The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Shop 140+ Presents For Everyone in Your Life

  • The 59 Best Gifts for Boyfriends This Holiday Season

    Whether you're together or apart.Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • 21 Gift Sets to Buy Yourself Before You Have to Start Shopping for Everyone Else

    Guilt-free gifts for the most important person on your list.

  • It's Hard to Find Gifts for Teen Boys, But These Gift Ideas Help

    Cool gift ideas for the teenager who has everything. From Good Housekeeping

  • These Are Our Favorite Holiday Gifts for Mom on Amazon

    And it's stocked full of picks under $25! From Prevention

  • 7 of the best personalized gift ideas for friends and family

    They'll feel even more special thanks to these gifts with a personal touch.

  • 26 Gifts Under $20 We Dig This Holiday Season

    Stuff all the stockings with wallet-friendly goods that feel expensive.Originally Appeared on GQ

  • 45 Gifts That Give Back

    Feel good and do good while gifting this season.Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

  • The Best Holiday Gifts Come From Small Businesses

    2020 hasn’t been normal, so why would the holiday season be? Many people are (wisely) not going home for the holidays. Others are opting out of giving gifts, whether because of financial reasons or general stress from, well, gestures broadly. As someone who takes great pleasure in picking out gifts for each person on my list every year and am fortunate to have a full-time job, I am not ready to give up the tradition. I am, however, shopping for fewer people this holiday season and making a point to only buy gifts from small businesses. Like many people, I have cleaned out my closet more times than I care to admit since the pandemic led to shelter-in-place orders. Despite yielding a giant donation bag each time, my closet doesn’t seem to be getting more space. Having come face-to-face with my own excess, in addition to realizing that I wear the same 10 items on repeat in quarantine, I have decided to give up fast-fashion, the culprit behind the majority of items in the bags. But my former lack of restraint isn’t the only reason I have stopped shopping from brands known for their cheap prices and quick runway-to-store turnaround. In 2020, small businesses have faced unprecedented challenges. With most forced to close their doors during shelter-in-place and lockdown orders in the spring, many are finding themselves still unable to make rent months later, let alone turn a profit. In the summer, after stores had reopened with limited capacity in New York City, I found myself walking past a children’s clothing shop around the corner from my apartment. An expertly-curated place I have often found myself running to for last-minute gifts for my niece, it has always been packed with people. It now stood completely empty.  This may have been the first time I’ve witnessed that scene in New York, but, over the last few months, it, unfortunately, has not been the last. After seeing the struggle that so many local businesses, from restaurants to boutiques, are facing, it’s hard to justify spending the money — that I, too, am being very judicious with right now — anywhere else. I am not alone. According to a recent Visa study, 60% of U.S. shoppers plan to do at least half of their shopping at local retailers this holiday season. And while plenty of people have long shopped solely at small, independent businesses, for many, including me, the pandemic marked a turning point. As anyone who has experienced the thrill of a cheap fashion find knows, the hardest part of quitting the habit is not being able to buy something on impulse or as a form of retail therapy — especially after a long week… and a few glasses of wine. The convenience of getting something within two days can’t be denied either, especially now, when I can go days without leaving the house. But while it may seem like an inconvenience to have given up on Amazon, which I’ve come to rely on for everything from cleaning supplies to last-minute gifts, and fast fashion, it has also resulted in a closet that delights me. While I know that the only way to be a sustainable consumer is not to buy anything new at all, fashion brings me too much joy to give it up altogether. Instead, in addition to trying to buy secondhand items as much as possible (Thrilling, an online platform for independent vintage stores around the country, is my current go-to), I have become very conscious of where I purchase new things from. Since March, face masks aside, I bought a pair of yellow zebra-print knit pants from Victor Glemaud; a Victor Glemaud knit skirt; a bag from Telfar, the Brooklyn-based brand that counts AOC as a fan; and a letter charm from Lulu Frost, a New York-based jewelry brand which has since announced that it’s taking a break. None of these items were cheap, but they’re ones I will treasure for a long time.  Sure, I still look at Zara’s latest collection and sales with my co-workers, and virtually imagine all the things I would buy if it were last year. But weeks after closing every one of my 10 tabs from the Spanish retailer’s latest blowout sale, I couldn’t even tell you the items I thought I had to have. Instead, after spending months waiting for Tombolo to restock its spaghetti alle vongole camp shirt, I didn’t hesitate to purchase it minutes after getting the back-in-stock alert. Now, it brings me joy every time I take it out. Just looking at Susan Alexandra’s shrimp cocktail earrings on the website has a similar effect. It’s been thrilling to pay attention to what others are buying, too. Since the pandemic began, it has been inspiring to see moments of solidarity and community during the hardest of days. Many in my circle are also supporting local stores and independent businesses. After complimenting my colleague on her printed face mask, I discovered artist and illustrator Naomi Alessandra’s cloth face coverings, which I would love to pair with a Second Wind chain. After another colleague brought my attention to Selkie, a line of unabashedly fanciful dresses, I bookmarked it for once I am (eventually back) to planning my wedding events. After hearing my old boss obsess over the fabrics of Brooklyn-based, sustainable brand Softwear, whose founder hand-dyes each tie-dye piece, I am now waiting for the arrival of what is promised to be the softest shirt I will ever wear. (If that turns out to be true, maybe there will be a lot of hoodies and sweatpants under the tree this year.) Every time one of my friends unveils their Brother Vellies Something Special delivery on Instagram, it sends me running to the brand’s website for a pair of Cloud Socks.  And this is just in the fashion department; I could write a whole article on the life-changing powers of Burlap & Barrel spices if we were to move to my kitchen. With an eye on the holiday season, I’ve been keeping a list of all the small brands that have crossed my way since the pandemic. While the gifts will be smaller and less expensive than years past (with a lot of face masks made by independent artists and Cloud Socks), they have all been lovingly selected with each person in mind. Some, like gifts for the children in the family, are coming from the store around the corner from my apartment; others will be ordered online with ample time for shipping.  On the latter point, you do need to get started right now if you’re planning on shopping from small businesses online. Not only will getting orders in now eliminate the holiday rush, but you’ll also be helping brands and stores that have struggled during the pandemic. According to an American Express study, 46% of small business owners are counting on above average holiday sales to stay in business in 2021; 64% say that Small Business Saturday, held the day after Black Friday to encourage people to shop small and local, is more critical than ever.  And, if you’re anything like me, after eight months away from impulse-shopping late at night, I am more than ready to indulge in retail therapy — and support businesses that need most help while at it. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?8 Beauty Gifts To Buy This Giving TuesdayIt's Okay To Not Give Gifts This YearAn Ode To Not Going Home For The Holidays

  • 9 Vegan Holiday Treats I'm Sending as Gifts This Year

    A gift doesn't have to be expensive for it to prove how much you care. I believe personalization is the real key to making a present extra special. Trust me - my friends who have gone vegan can attest to this. Every time the holidays roll around, they end up regifting the many cookies, baked goods, and other treats that wind up on their doorstep. But not my package! That's because I search far and wide to find them festive treats they can actually enjoy. It sounds so simple, but I'm confident the vegan eater in your life will light up when they see you went the extra mile for them. Related: Looking For a New Healthy Diet to Try in 2018? Consider Going Vegan

  • The Best Jewelry Gifts this Holiday

    Foolproof hoops, a classic watch, or modern pearls? Here's what jewelry lovers are coveting this season. From Town & Country

  • 3 gifts for kids you’ll want to keep for yourself

    With hundreds of products to choose from, you’re sure to find something the kid in your life will love — and use more than once.

  • 132 Awesome but Affordable Gifts For Men

    Stumped about what to give the men in your life? Look no further than this gift guide that's chock-full of affordable gifts for men of all ages. These gifts would make awesome presents for every sort of guy you know. Click on to get started on your gift shopping! Related: Gadgets and Gizmos Galore: 88 Cool Tech Gifts to Give to the Men in Your Life

  • This Retailer Is a One-Stop Shop When It Comes to Feel-Good Holiday Gifts

    Everyone on your list will thank you.

  • 55 Best Gifts For Cat Lovers That Are Absolutely Purr-fect For The Holidays

    Since the last thing they need is another living, breathing kitty.

  • With These 31 Affordable Gifts, No One Will Know You Waited Until the Last Minute

    Look, we get it, sometimes life takes over and holiday shopping goes on the back burner. But, you don't want to be the only one who didn't send a gift. If you're an Amazon Prime member, these gifts can be at your door in just two days. And, as if it couldn't get better, these presents are all under $50, so go ahead and gift! What's at the top of our wish list? Well, there's a cookie kit that was practically made for Santa, a cozy pajama set they'll live in, and holiday candles galore. Plus, there's a Disney Princess coffee table book you have to see to believe. There's truly nothing better than scoring a great gift at the last minute, and it's made all the better by the fact that you don't have to spend a fortune. Just keep reading to shop our picks! Related: 2020's Best Holiday Gift Ideas For Everyone on Your List

  • 6 Flower Delivery Services That'll Serve as Your Go-To Gift Sites This Holiday Season

    Gift giving is an art form, and we're of the belief that when you're completely stumped, send flowers. There's something uniquely mortifying about sending a box of chocolates to a new vegan, or wine to someone who's not drinking. Plus, flowers brighten up any home, and will help bring in the holiday cheer, which we could all use a little more of right now. If you're looking for the ultimate gift, go with these six flower delivery services. You won't have to stress out about delivery or timing, because these companies deliver nationwide, and ensure that your picks come fresh and beautiful. It's such a thoughtful gesture, and in a time where we're not all gathering like usual, a little love goes a long way. Keep on reading to shop our selects, and bookmark this for birthdays, anniversaries, you name it. Related: Meet the Best Stocking Stuffers of the Holiday Season

  • All The Best Gifts To Get On Sale At Walmart Right Now

    Heads up: Black Friday discounts on great gifts like these wireless earbuds are on.

  • 7 Gift Cards To Make You Feel Close Even From Six Feet Apart

    In case you missed it, there's a pandemic outside, and traveling to see loved ones is a whole lot harder this year. It also means in-person gift-giving is basically out of the question, especially if you've got older folks or immunosuppressed loved ones. The pandemic, however, will not stop many from gifting this holiday season. While we may be forced to eat Thanksgiving over Zoom and light the Hanukkah candles from afar, not even a pandemic can take away our holiday spirit. So this year, take the socially distant gifting route and send your loved ones gift cards. Available for everything from booze to blankets, gift cards are both practical and universal. Plus, buying gift cards is as easy as clicking a button and there is exactly zero shipping time. Ahead, our favorite gift cards to give this holiday season.At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Haus Gift CardIf you want to get specific, Haus is the absolute gem of holiday booze gifting. It's delicious, it comes in a sexy bottle, and there are endless flavors for your loved one to choose from. Give the gift of quality booze without having to guess on flavor choice with this easy to purchase gift card.Haus Haus Gift Card, $, available at HausNintendo E-Gift CardIf you can't be with your loved ones this holiday season, you can at least play Animal Crossing with them! Nintendo Nintendo Gift Card, $, available at TargetDisney+ SubscriptionA gift that will last a whole year and give you something to do together on your tenth Zoom of the holiday season.Disney Disney+ Gift Subscription Card, $, available at Disney+Thrive Market Gift CardIn a year that has us all ordering groceries, give the best of the best to your loved ones.Thrive Market Gift Card, 1 Year Membership, $, available at Thrive MarketOmaha Steaks Gift CardThe perfect gift for the family member that got super into cooking this year but doesn't get to cook Thanksgiving dinner for anyone but themselves.Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Gift Card, $, available at Omaha SteaksDoorDash Gift Card In a year distinctly marked by takeout, what better gift to give than the gift of more takeout. Plus, if your gift recipient has a Chase Sapphire credit card, they'll get five times the rewards on their purchases. Sounds like a win-win to me!DoorDash DoorDash Gift Card, $, available at DoorDashMinibar Delivery Gift CardLet's face it, 2020 has been a hard year, so why not give the gift of hard seltzer or hard tea or spirits or wine this year. Minibar Delivery Minibar Gift Card, $, available at Minibar DeliveryEtsy Gift CardWhether your loved one loves slime, cute prints, or homemade blankets, this gift card will both support a small business crafter and make your loved one smile.Etsy Etsy Gift Card, $, available at EtsyLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?A Plant Queen Guide To Gifts That Don't SucculentSecret Santa Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon23 Actually Useful Gifts For Practical People

  • 12 Editor-Approved Holiday Gift Ideas That I Can Only Describe as Luxe

    One for me, one for you.