The Ultimate Diaper Bag Checklist for Parents

Having a well-packed and organized diaper bag reduces stress and builds confidence. Discover the must-haves and a few surprises you should pack in your bag.

Your baby's diaper bag is more than just a tote—it's an organizational tool that lets you leave the house with confidence. Still, knowing what to pack in a diaper bag can be a challenge.

"Parenting is not easy," says Meng Li, founder of parenting gear brand Huhu. "Maintaining an organized diaper bag will minimize the meltdowns from your kids and reduce the mental load of parents."

To help you keep a well-packed and organized diaper bag, we reached out to parents and experts on what they recommend. From the must-haves to a few surprises, here's what to put on your diaper bag checklist—and what to leave at home.

What to Pack in a Diaper Bag

When it comes to packing your diaper bag, you don't want to forget the essentials, but you also don't want to overdo it. After all, it can be tempting to overpack. The key is finding a balance between making sure you have everything and showing some restraint.

"There's nothing [worse than] being stuck at a restaurant or in the car with a wet diaper and realizing you don't have what you need," says Louise Ulukaya, a New York City-based mother of three and founder of a sustainable baby and kids brand Mon Coeur. "That's why before I leave the house, I always do a simple check [using] ABCD-POW, which stands for Aid, Bags, Cream, Diapers, Powder, Onesie, and Wipes."

Experts like Ulukaya each have their own "must-have" diaper bag essentials, which we have melded together to make the ultimate diaper bag checklist. Of course, you may want to adjust this list to fit the season or the specific needs of your child.

Diapers

There's a reason why the object holding your baby's items is called a "diaper bag." You'll need quite a few diapers in your stash, especially since little ones soil multiple diapers each day. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) estimates that babies need 3,000 diapers during their first year alone!



"My rule of thumb for infants is to pack one diaper for every two hours you will be away from home," says Li. "For toddlers who don’t create wet or dirty diapers as often as infants, I usually pack two to three diapers for the day. But, I prefer to pack more diapers than you’ll likely need, just in case."

Wipes

Parents should also prioritize wipes on their diaper bag checklist. Instead of those large, bulky packages, consider purchasing a travel size and refilling whenever it's empty. Or simply put a few wipes in a Ziploc bag.

"You never know when a 'poopsplosion' is going to happen, so pack more wipes than you think you’ll need," suggests Li. "I like the Butipods reusable, stay-moist wet wipe pouch, but a Ziploc bag of 15 to 20 wipes also works."



Changing pad

Parents have mixed feelings about changing pads, but in the event of a messy diaper, they can be incredibly useful. They're also great when you need to change your baby in a public place, especially if you pack disposable changing pads that can be tossed when you're done.

"A portable changing pad and hand sanitizer are convenient for non-bathroom changes, as well as a wet bag to store dirty outfits," says Karen Reardanz, director of editorial and brand at Babylist.

Milk and feeding supplies

Depending on how you’re feeding your baby, you may need a stash of formula, a nursing cover, or possibly burp cloths, says Talitha Phillips, CEO of Claris Health and licensed labor and postpartum doula. What you pack for feeding will also vary based on how many kids you have and what they eat or drink.

"[If you have an infant], be sure to pack enough milk based on your baby’s feeding schedule and the amount of time you will be out," says Li. "If you’re nursing, consider packing nursing pads and a cover—whatever you need to feel comfortable during a feeding."

Change of clothes

You just never know when your baby is going to have a diaper blowout or spit up on themselves. In addition to a clean onesie, you may want to include an extra pair of pants, socks, and a shirt—just in case, says Li.

"I always remind new parents not to overdo it, but to stash an extra onesie or outfit because explosions and messiness do happen," says Amy Lundy, founder of the Mother of All Baby Showers. "Don’t stress, just be prepared."

Toys and small books

Young babies enjoy taking in their environment, watching people, and examining their toes, but as they get older, they also benefit from developmentally appropriate toys. This is where offering small toys or board books will come in handy. "Portable toys and small books will keep your baby entertained in the stroller or at a restaurant," says Li.



Blanket

Blankets are useful for swaddling your baby, and you can lay them on the floor at a friend's house for tummy time. Li says she prefers a breathable muslin blanket. "This is a versatile item that can be used as a swaddle, light blanket, a stroller shade cover, or as a makeshift burp cloth," she says. "You can’t go wrong with Aden and Anais blankets."

Comfort items

If your child has a favorite comfort item, such as a pacifier or lovey, don’t forget to pack it in your diaper bag, says Li. Having these items on hand will help your baby feel secure and happy when away from their familiar surroundings.

Reardanz suggests having specific pacifiers and small toys that are dedicated solely to your diaper bag. "Having a ready-to-go diaper bag means you have one less thing to think about when you’re trying to get out of the house."

Snacks

Babies usually start eating solid foods around 4-6 months, depending on their readiness. They'll enjoy snacks, especially as they move into toddlerhood, so have plenty on hand just in case.

"Pack lots of snacks—more than you think they could possibly eat," suggests Li. "Some snacks I like to pack include fruit, pureed pouches, crackers, and cheese sticks."

Just be sure what you pack is appropriate for your child's eating skills. The food items should not be a choking hazard; for example, the AAP says to avoid anything round, hard, slippery, or served in big chunks.



Plastic bags

Sometimes when you're out, there's nowhere to dispose of your baby's dirty diapers. For this reason, Li suggests tossing a roll of doggie poop bags or empty plastic grocery bags into your diaper bag.

"At first, this seems like an unusual item to pack," she says. "But having a disposable plastic bag to store things like dirty diapers, soiled clothes, banana peels, and snack wrappers will come in handy if you can’t find a trash can and want to keep your dirty items isolated from the rest of your stuff."

First-aid kit

Scrapes and cuts happen all the time, so consider having a few bandaids and antibiotic ointment on hand. It's also a good idea to keep some diaper rash cream in your bag. If your baby develops a sore bottom while you're out, you'll be able to treat it right away rather than waiting until you get home.

Water and snacks for the caregiver(s)

Also, think about your needs while you're out. A reusable water bottle and a few snacks can be a lifesaver, and they can keep you feeling your best while caring for your baby. "We’re so usually so focused on packing items for the baby that we forget to pack for ourselves," says Li.

Wallet and phone

It goes without saying that you'll need your wallet and phone when you leave the house. But these things can easily be forgotten in the mad dash to get out the door. "Because the diaper bag sometimes replaces your purse, you’d be shocked how many people forget their wallets," says Phillips.

Consider putting your keys on a carabiner hook, then securing them to a strap on the bag or on a loop inside the bag. They'll be easy to find when you need them!



Self-care items

Whether you just had a baby or you're a seasoned pro, it's important to be prepared for personal surprises, such as an unexpected menstrual period. "Post-baby, you often have no idea when that first period will surprise you," says Phillips.

You may also want to pack an extra set of clothes for yourself in case your baby spits up on you. "An extra shirt for yourself for when you’re peed, pooped, or puked on can be helpful," adds Phillips.

If you're worried about the clothes fitting in your bag, opt for a thin pair of leggings and a shirt that doesn't take up a lot of space. Or, if you have a car, leave a spare set of clothing there just in case.

You also should pack anything that you might need throughout the day, like lip balm, sunglasses, and sunscreen. "It’s easy to forget these items," says Li. "But it’s also important to keep personal care items like sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and ointment on hand."

Tips for Organizing Your Diaper Bag

Keeping your diaper bag clean and organized will make your life less stressful. While there are several ways to do this, most of our experts recommend cleaning and restocking your diaper bag as soon as you get home.

Ulukaya also suggests investing in a high-quality yet lightweight bag that lets you organize all of your essentials. "Having clear compartments to separate items and fewer zippers that add unnecessary stress are key."

Here are some additional tips for keeping your diaper bag organized, clean, and ready to go in a pinch.

Pick the right diaper bag

Li suggests avoiding bags with only one main compartment. It’s too easy to lose things or for your bag to turn into a big mess. Instead, purchase a diaper bag with features like pockets or storage pouches.

"I love an already-organized diaper bag that takes the guesswork out for you—and bonus points for one that's easy to clean and has built-in antimicrobial spaces," says Lundy. "I highly recommend a bag with pockets and zippers, along with compartments that you can organize while keeping items like your wallet, keys, and phone separate from your kiddo’s stuff."



Make everything accessible

A diaper bag is most useful when you can easily find what you need, says Reardanz. "Having to root around your bag to find that pacifier while your baby is crying at a restaurant can just add stress to your situation."

Li recommends "filing" the items in your bag, rather than stacking them on top of one another. It's hard to find things when they're placed on top of each other, she says, so place them like file folders in your bag instead.

Utilize organization tools

Use the pockets and packing pouches in your bag to keep items organized, and avoid tossing everything into the main compartment, suggests Li. You also can purchase products like boxes or bags for pacifiers, zipper packs for diapers, and other organizational tools.

"When choosing a diaper bag, think about how many pockets and compartments it comes with," says Reardanz. "For example, knowing that you always have your hand sanitizer and diaper cream in the inside left pocket can make it easier to do diaper changes when you’re in an unfamiliar setting with a squirmy baby."

Repack after outings

Reset your diaper bag after every outing, suggests Li. "To maintain a clean and organized diaper bag, take out snack wrappers and dirty clothes after every outing. Replenish items like wipes, and replace dirty clothes with clean clothes."

Lundy says packing her diaper bag the night before puts her at ease the next day. But remember life happens, and you might forget something. Try not to stress, because you can usually pick up what you need when you're out.



Diaper Bag Checklist

Use this diaper bag checklist the next time you're packing for an outing with your little one.

Diapers Wipes Feeding Supplies (formula, nursing cover, burp cloths) Blanket Changing Pad Comfort Items Toys and Books Extra Outfit for Baby Snacks or Food for Baby Plastic Bags Wallet and Phone Extra Clothes for You Water and Snacks for You First Aid Kit Feminine Hygiene Products Self-Care Items (lip balm, sunscreen)

