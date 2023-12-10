The Ultimate "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Gift Guide
The holidays are approaching, which means it's the season of gifting. But let's be real— finding gifts for your loved ones can be hard, especially if they're into beauty. Fear no more, we are rounding up the best beauty gifts for your besties with different styles and tastes. First up, the "Clean Girl Aesthetic" bestie.
Instead of gifting your friend a gift card or scrunchies, we got you covered with coveted beauty items, celeb favorites and indie brands that should be on the top of your holiday list. So, if you have a friend whose into the "no makeup" makeup look and loves a slicked bun, scroll down to see our top gift picks.
Starface Hydro-Star + Tea Tree
[shoppable brand="Starface" product=" Hydro-Star + Tea Tree" link="https://starface.world/products/hydro-star-tea-tree" store="Starface" price="$13 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Kjaer Weis Tinted Lip Balm
[shoppable brand="Kjaer Weis" product="Tinted Lip Balm" link="https://kjaerweis.com/products/tinted-lip-balm-lovers-choice" store="Kjaer Weis" price="$22 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Mane Ready or Knot Detangling Brush
[shoppable brand="Mane" product="Ready or Knot Detangling Brush" link="https://maneaddicts.com/products/ready-or-knot-detangling-brush?variant=42478048608408" store="Mane" price="$18 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Jones West Essential Clip
[shoppable brand="Jones West" product="Essential Clip" link="https://jonesweststudios.com/products/essential-clip"Jones West" price="$20 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Beaubble Berry Freckled Pen
[shoppable brand="Beaubble" product="Berry Freckled Pen" link="https://beaubble.com/product/berry-freckled-pen" store="Beaubble" price="$22 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Naked Sundays SPF50 Glow + Go Lip Oil
[shoppable brand="Naked Sundays" product="SPF50 Glow + Go Lip Oil" link="https://us.nakedsundays.com/collections/lip-oil-collection-new/products/spf50-glow-go-lip-oil-in-watermelon-new-improved?variant=44470083780860" store="Naked Sundays" price="$22 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Saie The Fluffy Brush
[shoppable brand="Saie" product="The Fluffy Brush" link="https://www.simonmillerusa.com/products/f263-verner-boot-silver" store="Saie" price="$26 USD"]
[/shoppable]
ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara
[shoppable brand="ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara" product="Limitless Lash Mascara" link="https://iliabeauty.com/products/after-midnight" store="ILIA" price="$35 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Emi Jay Angelstick
[shoppable brand="Emi Jay" product="Angelstick" link="https://www.emijay.com/products/angelstick" price="$40 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Rhode The Peptide Lip Treatments
[shoppable brand="Rhode" product="The Peptide Lip Treatments" link="https://www.rhodeskin.com/products/the-peptide-lip-treatments" store="Rhode" price="$58 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Blancos Skin Soufflé
[shoppable brand="Blancos" product="Skin Soufflé" link="https://www.blancosbeauty.com/products/skin-souffle" target="_blank" store="Blancos" price="$118 USD"]
[/shoppable]