The Ultimate "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Gift Guide

The holidays are approaching, which means it's the season of gifting. But let's be real— finding gifts for your loved ones can be hard, especially if they're into beauty. Fear no more, we are rounding up the best beauty gifts for your besties with different styles and tastes. First up, the "Clean Girl Aesthetic" bestie.

Instead of gifting your friend a gift card or scrunchies, we got you covered with coveted beauty items, celeb favorites and indie brands that should be on the top of your holiday list. So, if you have a friend whose into the "no makeup" makeup look and loves a slicked bun, scroll down to see our top gift picks.

And if your friend is a fashion girlie, check out our gift guide starring 2023's biggest trends.

[shoppable brand="Starface" product=" Hydro-Star + Tea Tree" link="https://starface.world/products/hydro-star-tea-tree" store="Starface" price="$13 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Kjaer Weis" product="Tinted Lip Balm" link="https://kjaerweis.com/products/tinted-lip-balm-lovers-choice" store="Kjaer Weis" price="$22 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Mane" product="Ready or Knot Detangling Brush" link="https://maneaddicts.com/products/ready-or-knot-detangling-brush?variant=42478048608408" store="Mane" price="$18 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Jones West" product="Essential Clip" link="https://jonesweststudios.com/products/essential-clip"Jones West" price="$20 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Beaubble" product="Berry Freckled Pen" link="https://beaubble.com/product/berry-freckled-pen" store="Beaubble" price="$22 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Naked Sundays" product="SPF50 Glow + Go Lip Oil" link="https://us.nakedsundays.com/collections/lip-oil-collection-new/products/spf50-glow-go-lip-oil-in-watermelon-new-improved?variant=44470083780860" store="Naked Sundays" price="$22 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Saie" product="The Fluffy Brush" link="https://www.simonmillerusa.com/products/f263-verner-boot-silver" store="Saie" price="$26 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara" product="Limitless Lash Mascara" link="https://iliabeauty.com/products/after-midnight" store="ILIA" price="$35 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Emi Jay" product="Angelstick" link="https://www.emijay.com/products/angelstick" price="$40 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Rhode" product="The Peptide Lip Treatments" link="https://www.rhodeskin.com/products/the-peptide-lip-treatments" store="Rhode" price="$58 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]

[shoppable brand="Blancos" product="Skin Soufflé" link="https://www.blancosbeauty.com/products/skin-souffle" target="_blank" store="Blancos" price="$118 USD"]







Beauty, Skincare, Makeup

[/shoppable]