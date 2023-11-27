Amazon Just Knocked 25% off the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for Cyber Monday



Most people can agree — nothing turns your mood sour quicker than a bad hair day. When your luscious locks end up unkempt, unruly or just overall unmanageable, a quality hair dryer is a must! There are tons of great options on the market, but there's a reason why that Dyson hair dryers always come up in the conversation — time and time again, they are reliable.

Among other things, our Good Housekeeping Institute experts say that the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, although expensive, "dried hair faster than any model in the history of the GH Beauty Lab hair dryer testing." If the large price tag has kept you from purchasing the praised product in the past, your time is now. Some amazing Dyson hair dryer Cyber Monday sales are happening at Amazon, Sephora and Best Buy right now. (You can save 25% for a limited time!).

Find the live deals we already round-up on Dyson hair dryers, Dyson Airwraps and accessories. Plus, read more from our Beauty Lab pros on why they'd happily hit "add to cart" on these products, below.

Our favorite Dyson hair dryer Cyber Monday deals

The Best Dyson Hair Dryer Cyber Monday Deals of 2023

What doesn't this mega-retailer offer? Right now, you can purchase the black and silver version which comes with one attachment for 25% off at $299.00. Occasionally, Amazon will offer lower prices compared to competitors. In fact, you can get the Dyson Supersonic with all five attachments for $85 off when clipping its exclusive coupon.

Dysons get marked down sporadically throughout the year and lucky for you, Best Buy is taking $100 off the Supersonic, minus the attachments. And if you'd like, Best Buy offers a 12-month payment plan where you'd pay $25 a month so you don't have to pay everything upfront. If you're a My Best Buy member or Best Buy credit card holder, any rewards you've earned on purchases online or in-store can be used toward your Dyson order at checkout.

Nordstrom usually doesn't offer sales on Dyson, but its discounted sister-store Nordstrom Rack does. Right now, there's currently a refurbished version that's 30% (or $130) off and comes with all five attachments. What a steal!

Although Walmart carries both the Dyson hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap, the hair dryer is typically the only one to ever be discounted. Our deal pros have spotted a deal where you can even get one without the five attachments for $349 — which saves you around $40.



Does Dyson have a Black Friday discount?

Dyson hair dryers are a must-have for many a-beauty lovers, which is why it's rare to find Black Friday deals. But select retailers are offering the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryers for $100 less on Black Friday 2023. And if you happen to miss this deal, you can always check out discounts from retailers like Amazon and Walmart that offer sales on certain versions or attachments year-round.

Or, you can always score a used Dyson hair dryer from the online outlet — the brand's refurbishing program offers previously owned Dysons as much as 25% off the original. They're typically models that were sent back, re-serviced, cleaned and thoroughly tested before being sold back to consumers for a lower price. Refurbished hair dryers can also be purchased through Nordstrom Rack, as mentioned below.

Is it worth paying for a Dyson hair dryer?

Our GH Institute Beauty Lab experts were impressed with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer during testing — so much so that it took the #1 spot on our list of the best hair dryers of 2023. According to testing, the unique design "dried hair faster than any model in the history of GH Beauty Lab hair dryer testing." Consumer testers enjoyed the five attachments for custom blowouts based on hair type and needs.

From straight and curly hair to short and long shoulder-length styles, the dryer left hair feeling silky smooth. Of course, our experts do realize the $400+ price tag even with a discount is not the most budget friendly for consumers. But we do believe that if you have the money for it and are willing to spend a pretty penny, it's a worthwhile investment.

More of the best Black Friday deals of 2023

