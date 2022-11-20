Ulta's epic Black Friday deals just dropped early (including a Martha Stewart fave!)

Martha Stewart has enlisted Frederic Fekkai as her hairdresser for over 35 years. His top-rated product line is on sale at Ulta, just one of the awesome Black Friday deals you can shop already! (Photo: Getty)

Surprise: Ulta's Black Friday deals have arrived early! We're seeing epic deals, especially in the hair department. All week (from now until Saturday, November 26), you can enjoy 50% off It's a 10's Miracle Leave-ins and other select hair treatments, special $15 pricing on certain shampoos and conditioners and a bargain on Martha Stewart's fave Fekkai shampoo.

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up for yourself and loved ones. In fact, beauty was the top growth category during Cyber Week 2020, rising almost 50% in sales, and it was even a standout category in 2021, when consumers shopped less in general.

The beauty deals keep rolling as more iconic products drop in price on Tuesday, November 22. Dubbed "the long weekend" by Ulta, you can shop heavily discounted prestige products from Tuesday to Saturday. This includes $12 mascaras, $10 top-rated lippies, and a whopping 50% off cult-favorite hero products.

Even more deals will become available on Thursday, November 24. Then, you can shop added offers like 40% off top moisturizers and 25% off entire brands like Elemis, Bliss, Exuviance, T3, Wet Brush, Maelys Cosmetics and more. These additional discounts will be available until Saturday as well. It's time to shop the best live deals from Ulta's Black Friday sale (and check out a preview of deals dropping later in the week).

Ulta Black Friday Deals: Shop Now

Fekkai Fekkai Full Blown Volume Shampoo $15 $24 Save $9 From iconic stylist Frederic Fekkai, this volume-boosting shampoo was formulated to instantly lift, detangle and hydrate thin strands and limp locks, creating the appearance of thicker, fuller hair. $15 at Ulta

Frederic Fekkai is an icon in the hairdressing industry with clients like Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow. (He's been doing Martha's hair for over 35 years!) His eponymous haircare and styling brand is equally regarded by celebs and shoppers alike. His Full Blown Volume Shampoo was designed to effectively add oomph and volume. Five-star Ulta reviewers have said they are "fully blown away" by this shampoo. One even said this is her favorite after trying 20 different kinds: "I think my search may actually be over, this shampoo with the matching conditioner is hands down the best I have tried. My hair is fluffy, voluminous, but the ends look sleek and healthy."

Cult-classic Miracle Leave-in products from It's a 10 are a whopping 50% off all week! The brand's hero product, the original Miracle Leave-in, drastically reduces the appearance of split ends, creates serious volume and adds shine instantly. It'll give parched strands an intense dose of moisture, too. This one is a true fan favorite with 3,000 five-star Ulta reviews (and 12,000 on Amazon). Loyal devotees have said "it really is a miracle," it's "an 11 out of 10" and "the best leave-in conditioner I've ever used." Don't want to commit to a whole bottle? Try out the cult-classic for just $6.50 with this handy travel-sized version.

50% off select hair treatments

In addition to the It's a 10 brand, select hair treatments from other brands are already on sale for Black Friday. A featured product we love from this batch of deals is Bumble and Bumble's Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray. If you want your hair to look fuller (and fast!) just a quick spray of this stuff will create the appearance of serious volume. Nearly 1,000 five-star reviewers, including many who dubbed themselves as minimalists, agree that it's "the best ever" and gives "amazing" volume.

Even if you aren't typically into a multi-product hairstyling situation, this foolproof thickening spray will still fit seamlessly into your routine because it's quick and easy. You can spray some in to root area to give limp hair an instant lift and you can also spray directly on thin strands to plump them up too. "I do a couple of spritzes (three to be precise), work it in and BOOM," a five-star reviewer shared. "My hair is looking thick and incredible."

Ulta Black Friday Deals: Preview

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara $12 $27 Save $15 One of Benefit's highly buzzed about mascaras, this one lifts and curls instantly for the perfect fanned out look with beautifully separated lashes and no clumps. The curve-setting formula lasts for 12 hours, too! $12 at Ulta

Deals running Tuesday to Saturday feature seriously discounted prestige products. This includes pricey mascaras that will only be $12. Our fave of these heavy hitters is Benefit's iconic Roller Lash Mascara which is usually $27. It lifts and curls instantly, separating the lashes with ease thanks to its rubberized bristle brush. The curve-setting formula holds for up to 12 hours. Beauty writers on our team (and over 6,000 five-star reviewers on Ulta) buy this one at full price on a regular basis, but you can get it for just $12 from Tuesday to Saturday.

Other incredible bestsellers like Buxom Lash Volumizing Mascara, Clinique High Impact Mascara, Tarte Maneater Mascara, and Urban Decay Perversion Mascara will all be on sale, too.

$10 prestige lip products

Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Oil $10 $15 Save $5 Tarte's lip oil glides on with a glossy sheer wash of color that nourishes the lips, too. $10 at Ulta

Also rolling in on Tuesday? $10 top-rated lippies. Whether you like a long-lasting lipstick, a sheer wash of color or a simple gloss, you'll find a lip deal you love. One we recommend is Tarte's Sugar Rush Lip Oil which is available in four juicy shades. It gives a soft pop of color and is the perfect alternative if you want the sheen of a gloss without the tacky feel. "It gives my lips the perfect hint of color and the most beautiful glossy shine without being sticky or uncomfortable," one five-star reviewer said.

Tuesday also brings a sweet 50% off cult-favorite hero products like the Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer. That means it's only $14 (usually $28).

With nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, it's clear Ulta shoppers like it as much as we do. Many have called it "the best" and "amazing" at making the lashes appear fuller, longer and also properly hydrated. It's a total classic, too, with many fans declaring they've used it for literal decades. "Great for conditioning the lashes! Also adds volume prior to mascara," one said. "I have used this product for close to 20 years!"

"I'm 3/4's of the way through my 50th year and have been a Lancome devotee since my 20s," another shared. "Cils Booster is one of those products I'll always use."

Trust us on this one, you're not going to get a high-end lash treat like this at this price again anytime soon.

40% off top moisturizers

That's not all! On Thursday, more deals drop and you can start saving on bestselling moisturizers like the Strivectin Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream. It's formulated to improve the look of aging skin, tightening and firming as well as targeting crepey eyelids and upper eyelid sagging. "It is all I use on my face and neck. I get compliments regularly for the way my skin looks," one five-star reviewer shared. "I am a senior citizen and people think I am much younger. I use all Strivectin skin tightening products and have been using them for 10 to 15 years. The tightening and contour cream is the best yet."

25% off brands like Elemis, Bliss and more

Also on Thursday, prices of every product from select brands will be slashed by 25%. This includes Elemis, Bliss, Exuviance, T3, Wet Brush, Maelys Cosmetics, and more. That means you can save on the must-have Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. This anti-wrinkle moisturizer was formulated to improve hydration, leaving skin looking firmer and more radiant. This coveted cream is a classic at this point and shoppers love it, too. "My skin has never looked better since I started using this cream a year ago! I love everything about this cream - the light scent, how it goes on and absorbs quickly and how a little goes a long way," one five-star reviewer shared. "I obsessed over these lines above and between my eyebrows, but since using this cream I don't notice them anymore!"