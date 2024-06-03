Ulike promo codes, coupons, and deals for June 2024

We have exclusive Ulike promo codes and coupons to help you save.

If you’re looking to keep your legs looking smooth all year long, beauty brand Ulike sells hair removal devices that allow you to safely remove the hair on your legs and underarms from the comfort of your own home. If you're curious about the hype behind this viral brand, we have exclusive Ulike coupon codes to help you get these hair removal devices on sale.

How do Ulike hair removal devices work?

Ulike hair removal devices use intense pulsed light (IPL) to remove hair on the legs, underarms, and bikini line painlessly. The light aims at the melanin, or color, of each hair follicle in order to stop the hair’s regrowth cycle. That light then turns into heat. As a result, the hair follicle becomes incapacitated, causing the hair to grow back thinner. Each device harnesses the power of the brand’s proprietary sapphire ice-cooling technology. The sapphire crystal stays at a steady 65°F to ensure that your skin is safeguarded from any burns or hair removal-related pain. The crystal maintains this cool temperature after hair removal sessions that are at least 30 minutes long.

Are Ulike coupon codes worth using?

Yes, we sure think so! Our Ulike coupon codes can help you cut back on your monthly shaving sessions (so long, razors!), which means you’ll be spending less time getting rid of unwanted hair. Your skin will thank you for picking up one of Ulike’s hair removal devices, given that you will no longer have to worry about putting your skin through the wringer of multiple shaves every month.

Does Ulike permanently remove hair?

No, Ulike devices do not permanently prevent hair growth. In the words of the brand, these lasers are supposed to be a solution for “long-term reduction in hair growth.” If anything, you should expect to be doing one to two maintenance sessions a month to keep your skin free of any hair.

