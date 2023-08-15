UK's first Eurovision singer Patricia Bredin dies aged 88

Patricia Bredin also acted in a number of British films, appearing alongside Ian Carmichael and Sid James

The UK's first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88.

The Hull-born actress and singer was just 22 years old when she performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957. She was picked after being spotted singing at the Savoy hotel in London.

She also acted in a number of British films, appearing alongside Ian Carmichael and Sid James.

Ms Bredin, who had been living in Nova Scotia, Canada, passed away on Monday, her family confirmed.

Her singing career began as a member of the Hull Operatic Society, performing in shows at the City Hall and other venues.

Patricia Bredin, aged 22 at the time, said the BBC had been unable to find anyone else to sing "that terrible little song" at the contest

She landed the Eurovision chance following a short meeting with BBC executives, who asked her, "Would you like to be on TV?".

At the time, only 10 countries entered the contest and the unknown Ms Bredin ended up in seventh place with her love song called All.

The song was less than two minutes long and despite her performance being broadcast on TV, the public did not have an opportunity to send it into the charts as it was never recorded.

Despite the setback, Ms Bredin went on to have a long career on stage and screen before retiring to a farm in Canada.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.