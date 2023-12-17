UK's Eurovision entrant vows to fly the flag in the 'gayest way possible'

Olly Alexander said he was “beyond excited” to be taking part in Eurovision - Guy Levy/BBC

The UK’s Eurovision entrant for 2024 has vowed to fly the flag for the country “in the gayest way possible”.

Olly Alexander, 33, a singer formerly of band Years & Years, who also starred in the drama It’s a Sin, will be representing the UK at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, in May 2024.

Mr Alexander said he was “beyond excited” to be taking part.

He said: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year.

He added: “As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

The song he will perform has been written, but not yet named - Matt Frost/Television Stills

“I really can’t believe I’m going to be part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name.”

He said that he hoped to put in an “unforgettable” performance at the next Eurovision.

Mr Alexander had three highly successful albums with Years & Years, which became a solo project from 2021. He has had two number one albums in the UK and has collaborated with artists such as Kylie Minogue, Elton John and the Pet Shop Boys.

He has also acted in numerous films and TV shows, such as Skins, David Copperfield and most recently played Ritchie Tozer in 2021 in Russell T Davies Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin, set during the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s, a role for which he was nominated for leading actor at the 2022 BAFTA awards.

The star has recently been immortalised through his own waxwork at Madame Tussauds - Ben Blackall/Television Stills

Mr Alexander has also recently been immortalised through his own waxwork at London’s Madame Tussauds.

The song he will perform has not been named, but it was co-written with Danny L Harle, who has also produced music for Dua Lipa and Charli XCX.

Mr Alexander told BBC News: “It’s going to be electronic, something you can dance to. But I can’t say much more than that.

“I just can’t wait to get out there and meet the fans and everyone else taking part,” he added.

“It’s going to be the wildest experience of my life.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.