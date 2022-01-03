6 Ugg dupes that Amazon shoppers adore — now almost 40 percent off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you love a shearling boot and want to save money, step right up! These Amazon deals can't be beat. (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

When the first cold front hits, there’s one pair of boots that dethrones all others: the infamous Ugg. These shearling superstars are so impossibly cozy and warm that they’ve developed a cult following; even their chunky silhouette has become iconic. But it’s the price that gives some potential buyers cold feet.

Luckily, plenty of shoe brands sell affordable Ugg doppelgangers that’ll make you do a double take. Amazon carries a slew of options made with genuine sheepskin, suede and wool — and backed by thousands of five-star reviews. Most are $50 or less!

As one shopper put it, “I really don't know the difference. You're basically paying for one brand over the other.”

Ready to sink your tootsies into the toasty satisfaction of shearling boots that won’t bust your budget? Try these on for size.

Bearpaws are so cozy, they have their own cult following! (Photo: Amazon)

The most popular Ugg alternative on Amazon by far is the Bearpaw Emma boot. It’s made of 100 percent suede with a shearling lining, so it’s as close as you’ll get to the popular brand name, but for a much smaller chunk of change. These beauties start at just $50 (38 percent off) and come in a couple dozen colors.

For best results, treat them with a topical spray so they’ll stand up to rain and snow. Try this Bearpaw water-repellent kit.

Starting at $50 (was $80)

They're dead ringers! (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for genuine suede and wool? Scope out these lookalikes. The waterproof beauties have a nonslip sole and come in six colors, so you’re warm, dry, safe and stylish. And they're 20 percent off so you save money. What more?

“I thought it was laughable when the item description listed the boot as being waterproof until my daughter wore them outside in the slushy snow and rain mix for over an hour and her feet were bone dry and toasty warm when she came inside,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

$46 $57 at Amazon

These Ausland boots are as authentic as it gets. (Photo: Amazon)

If you always seem to be in between sizes, these Ausland boots are the pair for you, as they come in half sizes only! They’re made with cowhide upper with shearling inside, and they’re designed for superior breathability (goodbye, sweaty dogs!). Plus, they have a lightweight, shock-absorbing sole and come pre-treated for water-resistance.

“Wow! Way more comfortable than my Uggs and softer inside!” wrote one fan of these boots that start at just $60.

Starting at $60

This pair is truly a Dream. (Photo: Amazon)

These suede masterpieces with fur linings — on sale from $42 — are your feet’s best defense against a cold and brutal winter. March around town with confidence thanks to their padded insoles and slip-resistant rubber soles. If you plan on wearing them in the snow, make sure to treat them with a water-repellent spray first, and they’ll treat you well all winter long.

“I've been wearing these inside and outside for two months now and they are still in great shape,” wrote one reviewer. “I am in the North Woods of Wisconsin so when I say outside, think a foot of snow and ice on the ground.”

Starting at $42 (was $50)

Choose from mid-calf or short styles. (Photo: Amazon)

For just $41, these ZGR boots made of water-resistant suede and wool blend lining are yours in short- or mid-calf. The anti-slip rubber sole will keep you safe in all kinds of weather.

“They are lightweight, flexible, and not overly bulky!” wrote a happy customer. “I can stand for hours on tile floors with comfy feet.”

$41 at Amazon

Stay on your feet all day in these babies — I mean Bubbies! (Photo: Amazon)

If you tend to have foot pain, listen up: This pair of Hash Bubbies was designed with a special arch to protect your heel as well as a high-quality, shock-absorbing insole. Nonslip soles make them safe for icy outings.

One fan wrote: “What a wonderful, comfortable pair of boots. They are warm and fit snugly on my feet. For the price, they are exceptionally well made and feel wonderful [to] touch. I will [definitely] buy a pair in a different color.”

Starting at $42

