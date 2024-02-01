Ugg Launches Spring 2024 Collection With ‘Feels Like Ugg’ Campaign

Ugg has released its “Golden” spring 2024 collection with an accompanying campaign titled “Feels Like Spring,” which was revealed on Thursday.

The collection is made up of several new footwear options that come in eye-catching colorways. The products available include the GoldenGlow Sandal ($100), Goldenstar Clog ($130), Goldencoast Clog ($130), Goldenstar Hi Slide Sandal ($160), Goldenstar Strap ($130) and Goldenstar Sandal ($120).

The Ugg Goldenstar Clog and Goldencoast Clog are currently available at Ugg.com, Ugg stores and select wholesale retailers nationwide. The Ugg GoldenGlow Sandal, Goldenstar Hi Slide Sandal, Goldenstar Strap and Goldenstar Sandal will be available beginning Mar. 1.

Crafted with the laidback California aesthetic in mind, many of the new Ugg silhouettes are designed with a fine-tuned fit and make use of responsible materials, according to the brand. Most of the shoes have been made with a lightweight sugarcane EVA outsole intended to support the wearer as they don the shoe for long periods of time. Other shoes feature the brand’s iconized suede upper, platform sole and foam footbed.

In 2023, Ugg footwear saw a significant rise in consumer attention due to the popularity of the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot, a reworked version of the brand’s Ugg Classic Mini Boot and Ugg Classic Short Boot. According to a recent report from FN, “a Google Trends newsletter published on Nov. 3 cited that searches for Ugg boots, specifically the minis, saw a significant spike in popularity.”

