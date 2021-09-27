Amazon shoppers are digging the slight one-shoulder look of this $22 sweater: 'I felt kind of sassy!'
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We'll be blunt: With over 8,600 five-star ratings, this Amazon top is essential. Why? Shoppers rave about the top’s soft, comfy, breathable fabric, perfect for layering over a tank or wearing off the shoulder while lounging around the house. It’s cut to be slightly oversized, with a longer hem in the back, shorter hem in the front and batwing sleeves.
Oh, and it's just $22. Can anyone say no brainer?
Shop it: Uget Women's Casual T-Shirt Sweater, $22, amazon.com
The sweater offers a flattering fit for those looking for extra coverage around the arms, stomach, and bum area. Super comfy and forgiving, it's especially great for post-pregnancy moms.
Another reason shoppers are raving? It's available in a spectrum-spanning 32 colors.
Keep scrolling to find out why so many happy customers just love this sweater.
Comfort
“The perfect loose sweater!" said one five-star reviewer. "The material is a soft knit, not too thick or thin. It drapes perfectly, and the arms, while loose, don’t hang too much or get all bunchy like some other bat wing sweaters I’ve tried.”
Style
Another satisfied customer wrote: “I love shirts like this that can easily go from lounging in comfy clothes to dressing it up a little with a pair of jeans and a cute necklace. The color is nice. It doesn’t fade or shrink."
Fit
"This is a super sweater," said yet another raving reviewer. "It fits perfectly, and it's longer in the back than the front. I find this very fashionable, and it has the extra purpose of hiding my big butt! It's lightweight, so I wear it over one of my colorful tank tops!"
Flattering
"The cut is great, a rarity for a short waisted, hourglass figure such as mine," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I sized up because I wanted an oversized look, which I got without losing the garment’s shape. Loved the slightly off one shoulder look; paired with some lightweight leggings, I felt kind of sassy!"
UGET Women’s Casual Pullover Sweater
Shop it: Uget Women's Casual T-Shirt Sweater, $22, amazon.com
Don't forget: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping. Not yet a member? Let's fix that: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Want to see more Amazon deals? Check them out below:
TV deals:
Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $190 (was $250), amazon.com
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, $1,548 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,400), amazon.com
Sony X85J 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $2,498 (was $2,800), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series HD Roku Smart TV, $188 (was $200), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $395 (was $500), amazon.com
Holiday Styling 200-Inch Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen, $200 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Headphones deals:
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $99 (was $150), amazon.com
Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $160 (was $199), amazon.com
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones, $254 (was $349), amazon.com
Smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm), $399 (was $499), amazon.com
Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Motorola Moto G Power, $220 (was $250), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $160 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Zonko 10-inch Tablet, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Gaming deals:
PS4 Controller Charger Dock Station, $13 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com
Just Dance 2021 - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Watch Dogs: Legion, $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PlayStation 4, $45 (was $60), amazon.com
Nintendo Joy-Con (L)/(R) Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle - Nintendo Switch, $69 (was $80), amazon.com
Smarthome deals:
C by GE On/Off Smart Plug, $10 (was $26), amazon.com
Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6120, $40 (was $57), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, $50 (was $80), amazon.com
Govee's Lynx string-light kit, $34 with on-page coupon (was $42), amazon.com
Smonet Smart Deadbolt, $135 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Alexa Enabled Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm with Premium Home Speaker, $168 (was $265), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $36 (was $50), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Slim Upright Vacuum, $182 (was $200), amazon.com
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $66 (was $115), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $174 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender for Shakes, $60 (was $70), amazon.com
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $30 (was $45), amazon.com
Radley & Stowe 20-Piece Silverware Set, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $4 (was $11), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Night Retinol, $18 (was $33), amazon.com
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Style deals:
SATINA High Waisted Ultra Soft Leggings, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
ECOWISH Womens Colorblock Cardigan, $34 (was $42), amazon.com
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Button Quilted Patchwork Pullover, $28 (was $46), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows, $32 (was $50), amazon.com
DOWNCOOL Premium Pillow, $22 (was $62), amazon.com
Ourea Weighted Blanket Twin for Adults, $39 (was $80), amazon.com
YnM Weighted Blanket, $40 (was $80), amazon.com
TEXARTIST Queen Mattress Pad, $33 (was $60), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
One detail on this mega-flattering $20 sweater has 12,000 Amazon shoppers hooked
'My feet never hurt!': These comfy $37 slip-on sneakers are beloved by nurses and podiatrists—get them on sale now
Over 105,000 Amazon shoppers give these wireless earbuds a five-star rating — they're just $24 right now
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.