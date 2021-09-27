Amazon shoppers are digging the slight one-shoulder look of this $22 sweater: 'I felt kind of sassy!'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Thirty-two colors to choose from...and none of them will cost you a lot of green. (Photo: Amazon)

We'll be blunt: With over 8,600 five-star ratings, this Amazon top is essential. Why? Shoppers rave about the top’s soft, comfy, breathable fabric, perfect for layering over a tank or wearing off the shoulder while lounging around the house. It’s cut to be slightly oversized, with a longer hem in the back, shorter hem in the front and batwing sleeves.

Oh, and it's just $22. Can anyone say no brainer?

Uget what you pay for — in this case, a stylish, flattering, versatile go-to sweater at an unbeatable price. (Photo: Amazon)

The sweater offers a flattering fit for those looking for extra coverage around the arms, stomach, and bum area. Super comfy and forgiving, it's especially great for post-pregnancy moms.

Another reason shoppers are raving? It's available in a spectrum-spanning 32 colors.

Keep scrolling to find out why so many happy customers just love this sweater.

Comfort

Flattering in front, butt-concealing in back. This sweater's got you covered! (Photo: Amazon)

“The perfect loose sweater!" said one five-star reviewer. "The material is a soft knit, not too thick or thin. It drapes perfectly, and the arms, while loose, don’t hang too much or get all bunchy like some other bat wing sweaters I’ve tried.”

Style

Its full name is "Uget Women's Oversized Baggy Top Loose Fitting Pullover Casual Blouse T-Shirt Sweater Batwing Sleeve." You can just call it "perfect." (Photo: Amazon)

Another satisfied customer wrote: “I love shirts like this that can easily go from lounging in comfy clothes to dressing it up a little with a pair of jeans and a cute necklace. The color is nice. It doesn’t fade or shrink."

Fit

At $22, you'll be a pushover for this pullover. (Photo: Amazon)

"This is a super sweater," said yet another raving reviewer. "It fits perfectly, and it's longer in the back than the front. I find this very fashionable, and it has the extra purpose of hiding my big butt! It's lightweight, so I wear it over one of my colorful tank tops!"

Flattering

Here's the black...and it sure ain't basic. (Photo: Amazon)

"The cut is great, a rarity for a short waisted, hourglass figure such as mine," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I sized up because I wanted an oversized look, which I got without losing the garment’s shape. Loved the slightly off one shoulder look; paired with some lightweight leggings, I felt kind of sassy!"

Story continues

Don't forget to grab one in always essential white. (Photo: Amazon)

Don't forget: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping. Not yet a member? Let's fix that: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Want to see more Amazon deals? Check them out below:

TV deals:

Headphones deals:

Smartwatch and tablet deals:

Gaming deals:

Smarthome deals:

Vacuum deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Style deals:

Bedding deals:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.