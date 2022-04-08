Is this Amazon's most flattering top? 9,000 shoppers think so — and it's just $25
We'll be blunt: This versatile Amazon top is essential. The Uget sweater is a bestseller on the website, where it has nearly 9,000 five-star customer reviews. Why? Well, shoppers rave about the top’s soft, comfortable, breathable polyester fabric, perfect for layering over a tank this spring or wearing off the shoulder for lounging around the house. It’s cut to be slightly oversized, with a longer hem in the back, shorter hem in the front and batwing sleeves.
Overall, the sweater offers a flattering fit for those who are looking for extra coverage around the arms, stomach, and bum area. It’s especially great for post-pregnancy moms, as this top is super comfy and forgiving.
Another reason shoppers are raving? It's just $25! Oh, and it's available in a spectrum-spanning 32 colors.
Keep scrolling to find out why so many happy customers just love this sweater.
Comfort
“The perfect loose sweater!" said one five-star reviewer. "The material is a soft knit, not too thick or thin. It drapes perfectly, and the arms, while loose, don’t hang too much or get all bunchy like some other bat wing sweaters I’ve tried.”
Style
Another very satisfied customer wrote: “I love shirts like this that can easily go from lounging in comfy clothes to dressing it up a little with a pair of jeans and a cute necklace. The color is nice. It doesn’t fade or shrink."
Fit
"This is a super sweater," said yet another raving reviewer. "It fits perfectly, and it's longer in the back than the front. I find this very fashionable, and it has the extra purpose of hiding my big butt! It's lightweight, so I wear it over one of my colorful tank tops!"
Flattering
"The cut is great, a rarity for a short waisted, hourglass figure such as mine," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I sized up because I wanted an oversized look, which I got without losing the garment’s shape. Loved the slightly off one shoulder look; paired with some lightweight leggings, I felt kind of sassy!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
