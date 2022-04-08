Is this Amazon's most flattering top? 9,000 shoppers think so — and it's just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Thirty-two colors to choose from...and none of them will cost you a lot of green. (Photo: Amazon)

We'll be blunt: This versatile Amazon top is essential. The Uget sweater is a bestseller on the website, where it has nearly 9,000 five-star customer reviews. Why? Well, shoppers rave about the top’s soft, comfortable, breathable polyester fabric, perfect for layering over a tank this spring or wearing off the shoulder for lounging around the house. It’s cut to be slightly oversized, with a longer hem in the back, shorter hem in the front and batwing sleeves.

Uget what you pay for — in this case, a stylish, flattering, versatile go-to sweater at an unbeatable price. (Photo: Amazon)

Overall, the sweater offers a flattering fit for those who are looking for extra coverage around the arms, stomach, and bum area. It’s especially great for post-pregnancy moms, as this top is super comfy and forgiving.

Another reason shoppers are raving? It's just $25! Oh, and it's available in a spectrum-spanning 32 colors.

Keep scrolling to find out why so many happy customers just love this sweater.

Comfort

Flattering in front, butt-concealing in back. This sweater's got you covered! (Photo: Amazon)

“The perfect loose sweater!" said one five-star reviewer. "The material is a soft knit, not too thick or thin. It drapes perfectly, and the arms, while loose, don’t hang too much or get all bunchy like some other bat wing sweaters I’ve tried.”

Style

Its full name is "Uget Women's Oversized Baggy Top Loose Fitting Pullover Casual Blouse T-Shirt Sweater Batwing Sleeve." You can just call it "perfect." (Photo: Amazon)

Another very satisfied customer wrote: “I love shirts like this that can easily go from lounging in comfy clothes to dressing it up a little with a pair of jeans and a cute necklace. The color is nice. It doesn’t fade or shrink."

Fit

At a price starting as low as $19, you'll be a pushover for this pullover. (Photo: Amazon)

"This is a super sweater," said yet another raving reviewer. "It fits perfectly, and it's longer in the back than the front. I find this very fashionable, and it has the extra purpose of hiding my big butt! It's lightweight, so I wear it over one of my colorful tank tops!"

Flattering

Here's the black...and it sure ain't basic. (Photo: Amazon)

"The cut is great, a rarity for a short waisted, hourglass figure such as mine," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I sized up because I wanted an oversized look, which I got without losing the garment’s shape. Loved the slightly off one shoulder look; paired with some lightweight leggings, I felt kind of sassy!"

You'll be wanting to get one of these in a slew of colors...just don't forget to grab one in always-essential white. (Photo: Amazon)

