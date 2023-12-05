Uber Is Offering Holiday-themed Bus Charters — Decked Out With Lights, Photo Ops, and Karaoke

They're available in five cities.

Courtesy of Uber

The holiday season is officially here and Uber is celebrating with the chance to book a festive charter bus decked out with twinkle lights, photo props, karaoke, and more.

The company’s “festive fleet” will be available for lucky customers who book an Uber Charter from Dec. 11 to 17, Uber shared with Travel + Leisure. Each bus can accommodate up to 27 riders.

The holiday-themed charters will be available on a random basis in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. For customers who aren’t in one of those cities, Uber is giving 10 percent off any Uber Charter booking made through Dec. 17 with the promo code “FESTIVE10.”



The cost for an Uber Charter trip varies by the date, location, itinerary, and more. But, for reference, an average four-hour trip in Los Angeles on a larger bus typically costs between $1,000 and $1,500, according to the company.

Courtesy of Uber

“It’s always better to go together — especially during the holidays,” Sean Pritchard, the operations lead for Uber Charter, told T+L.

In addition to these merry charters, Uber is making it easier for shoppers to pick up gifts this holiday season thanks to a new Store Pickup feature via Uber Connect. To use the option, customers can purchase an item from a local store, upload the receipt, and arrange for a courier to pick up and deliver the item for them.

Uber is also helping people decide what to gift with a little help from celebrities like The Real Housewives’ Luann de Lesseps and actor Christopher Briney. Customers can shop their celebrity-curated collections (think: gifts for Housewives like wine, cocktails, and spirits) or simply find tried-and-true favorites like flowers in the Gift Hub in the Uber Eats app.

Uber spokesperson Lexi Levin Mitchel told T+L the new features will “help you go anywhere, get anything, and celebrate with loved ones this season.”

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.