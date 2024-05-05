UAMS holds annual NICU reunion at the Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Staff from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit continued a yearly tradition at the Little Rock Zoo on Sunday.

The UAMS NICU provides care to pre-term newborn patients as well as support for their families. In addition to happy reunions, the event included pizza, cupcakes and face painting.

“It’s just a very emotional process and the people that are there with you are the doctors and the nurses, so they become family,” parent Tim Greulich said.

UAMS hosts NICU reunion at Little Rock Zoo

Dr. Sara Peeples, Medical Director for the UAMS NICU said that she’s thankful families braved the rain to come out and celebrate the annual tradition.

“We’re just thankful for the support of our staff and volunteers and thankful that our families braved the rain today to come out, it’s been a fun time and we look forward to doing it again next year.”

According to their website, UAMS serves around 60 pre-term babies and their families on any given day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.