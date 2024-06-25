What U.S. counties are best for off-grid living? See what Kentucky spots to visit
Are you looking to get away from hectic city living? A recent study found the top 150 counties in the nation for off-grid living, which could offer a more serene and peaceful lifestyle..
Here's what we know.
Best Kentucky counties for off-grid living
In a poll of 3,000 people nationwide, BusinessElectric.com found these counties to be the most popular choices in the Bluegrass State for off-grid living.
No. 38: Adair County
Adair County, located in south-central Kentucky, is around a two-hour drive from Louisville with a population of less than 20,000 people, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The area has a median household income of $49,690 and an employment rate of 50.3%, both below the state average.
No. 67: Knox County
Knox County, located in southeastern Kentucky, is about three hours from downtown Louisville with a population size of just more than 30,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county has an annual median income of $34,254 with an employment rate of 38.9%.
No. 141: Breathitt County
Breathitt County, located in the eastern Appalachian part of Kentucky, is about two and a half hours from downtown Louisville. According to Census data, the county has a population size of below 15,000 with a median household income of $38,209 and an employment rate of 41.1%.
Top 10 U.S. counties for off-grid lifestyle
According to the study, the top ten counties are as follows.
Wasco County in Oregon
Hot Springs County in Wyoming
Meriwether County in Georgia
Bienville Parish in Louisiana
Somerset County in Maine
Litchfield County in Connecticut
Lake County in Michigan
Harney County in Oregon
Pope County in Illinois
Rabun County in Georgia
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 3 Kentucky counties named popular choices for living off the grid