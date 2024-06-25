What U.S. counties are best for off-grid living? See what Kentucky spots to visit

Are you looking to get away from hectic city living? A recent study found the top 150 counties in the nation for off-grid living, which could offer a more serene and peaceful lifestyle..

Here's what we know.

Best Kentucky counties for off-grid living

In a poll of 3,000 people nationwide, BusinessElectric.com found these counties to be the most popular choices in the Bluegrass State for off-grid living.

No. 38: Adair County

Adair County, located in south-central Kentucky, is around a two-hour drive from Louisville with a population of less than 20,000 people, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The area has a median household income of $49,690 and an employment rate of 50.3%, both below the state average.

No. 67: Knox County

Knox County, located in southeastern Kentucky, is about three hours from downtown Louisville with a population size of just more than 30,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county has an annual median income of $34,254 with an employment rate of 38.9%.

No. 141: Breathitt County

Breathitt County, located in the eastern Appalachian part of Kentucky, is about two and a half hours from downtown Louisville. According to Census data, the county has a population size of below 15,000 with a median household income of $38,209 and an employment rate of 41.1%.

Top 10 U.S. counties for off-grid lifestyle

According to the study, the top ten counties are as follows.

Wasco County in Oregon Hot Springs County in Wyoming Meriwether County in Georgia Bienville Parish in Louisiana Somerset County in Maine Litchfield County in Connecticut Lake County in Michigan Harney County in Oregon Pope County in Illinois Rabun County in Georgia

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 3 Kentucky counties named popular choices for living off the grid