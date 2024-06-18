What U.S. cities are worth a visit during summer? Where Louisville ranks for travel
The official start to summer is almost here and a recent study revealed the best and worst cities to visit in the U.S. during the season.
By evaluating multiple factors under key categories of city experience and travel experience by plane or car in nearly 45 metro areas, experts from Forbes were able to determine the hottest destinations nationally. Here's what we know.
Best U.S. cities to visit during summer
Minneapolis
Long Beach, California
Washington, D.C.
Seattle
Omaha, Nebraska
San Diego
San Francisco
Columbus, Ohio
Chicago
Houston
Louisville ranks low for summer travel
According to the study, Louisville ranked as the No. 7 city for worst summer travel with a total score of 67.67. The city scored a 26.47 for city experience, a 61.59 for air travel experience and a 100 for driving experience.
Worst cities for U.S. summer travel
Jacksonville, Florida
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fresno, California
Memphis, Tennessee
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Indianapolis
Louisville
Tampa, Florida
Tuscon, Arizona
Miami
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Best U.S. cities for summer travel: How Louisville stacks up to other cities