What U.S. cities are worth a visit during summer? Where Louisville ranks for travel

The official start to summer is almost here and a recent study revealed the best and worst cities to visit in the U.S. during the season.

By evaluating multiple factors under key categories of city experience and travel experience by plane or car in nearly 45 metro areas, experts from Forbes were able to determine the hottest destinations nationally. Here's what we know.

Best U.S. cities to visit during summer

Minneapolis

Long Beach, California

Washington, D.C.

Seattle

Omaha, Nebraska

San Diego

San Francisco

Columbus, Ohio

Chicago

Houston

Louisville ranks low for summer travel

According to the study, Louisville ranked as the No. 7 city for worst summer travel with a total score of 67.67. The city scored a 26.47 for city experience, a 61.59 for air travel experience and a 100 for driving experience.

Worst cities for U.S. summer travel

Jacksonville, Florida

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fresno, California

Memphis, Tennessee

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Indianapolis

Louisville

Tampa, Florida

Tuscon, Arizona

Miami

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Best U.S. cities for summer travel: How Louisville stacks up to other cities