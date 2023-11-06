Tyson Recalls Almost 30,000 Pounds of Dino Nuggets

Check your fridge.

Tyson Brand has announced the voluntary recall of almost 30,000 pounds of its frozen dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets due to the potential presence of small metal pieces in the products. According to a release from the Arkansas-based company, “a limited number of consumers” discovered “small pliable metal pieces” in the chicken nuggets.

The potentially affected product was sold in a 29-ounce plastic bag and is labeled “TYSON FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES,” with cartoon drawings of red and green dinosaurs on the front of the package. The recalled product has a Best if Used By date of September 4, 2024, and the packaging will have one of four lot codes: 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210. The back of the package is also marked P-7211.

The potentially affected Tyson Fun Nuggets were produced at a single Tyson facility on September 5, 2023. According to a recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products included in the recall were sent to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. From those distributors, the products could have been shipped to retailers in those states.

FSIS’s release added that one “minor oral injury” has been reported after consuming the Fun Nuggets, but no additional injuries or illnesses have been connected to this recall. The agency has advised anyone who has purchased the recalled Fun Nuggets should cut the UPC and date code from the package before discarding the remainder of the packaging and the product. After removing the UPC code, customers should contact Tyson for a refund. (The product may also be returned to the point of purchase for a refund.)

Customers with questions about receiving a refund or about the voluntary recall are encouraged to contact Tyson by either calling or texting the company at 1-855-382-3101. Customer service representatives will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



