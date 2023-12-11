Tyra Banks Poses in Robe to Celebrate Aging and Turning 50

Tyra Banks shared a series of cozy selfies to celebrate turning 50.

She used the occasion as a teaching moment to fans and followers.

“So many fear getting older,” she wrote. “But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER.”

It seems like just yesterday that Tyra Banks was a wee Victoria’s Secret Angel. Now, she’s one of the world’s most renowned supermodels, television hosts, and fashion influencers—oh, and she just turned 50. Don’t believe us? The America’s Next Top Model creator posed in a robe and her best bedhead on Instagram to talk aging in honor of the occasion (which was December 4, to be exact).

In the photos, she wore a fuzzy housecoat and her tousled signature curls before an (albeit photoshopped in, she admitted) glamorous three-tiered cake from her very own ice cream brand, Smize and Dream. The carousel showed off a few of her signature smizey poses—her hand in her hair, framing her face, and adjusting her coat. (In case you didn’t know, smizing is a term Banks popularized that means to smile with your eyes.)

“50. I can’t believe I’ve been on this earth 🌏 that many years,” she wrote in her caption. “I remember like yesterday my mom’s 50th birthday party 🥳 and we celebrated her in the biggest way. It was a big one. And now it’s mine.”

Banks continued: “So many fear getting older. That’s understandable. Things just aren’t the same anymore. Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds. 🧠 But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER. Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, ‘I GET to be that age.’ A Blessing.”

With that, she shared some wise words with the young(er). “If you’re younger than me 👧👦, I HOPE you get to reach my age and BEYOND. Because it feels damn good. (What doesn’t feel so good is the damn sciatica I got from falling in a scene in Life-Size 2!!! ),” she joked.

In her life’s second half, Banks is following a new dream—the ice cream dream—and she used it to remind followers that it’s never too late to try something new. “You don’t have to stay stuck. You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish up,” she said. “Yeah, I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks and couture 💄 thing and more but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can 2. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. You hear me?!”

Fans and friends were so inspired by her words. “WISE AND BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!! ENJOY LIFE ( whatever age you are) Have. A BLESSED SOLAR RETURN!!!!!!!!” Chaka Khan commented. “Happy Birthday Queen!🎉You are forever our inspiration,” another added. “Always gorgeous inside and out,” someone else wrote.

Take it from a trailblazer like Banks—50 is simply an opportunity for a good rebrand. And who doesn’t need one of those every so often?

