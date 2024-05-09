Tying the knot? Follow this guide for getting married in New Mexico

Mountain vistas, desert locales, even the rare, picturesque river or lake in New Mexico can provide stunning backdrops for the most important ceremony of a person’s life.

Visitors to the state and residents alike flock to some of the Land of Enchantment’s most beautiful spots to tie the knot every year.

Here what to know if you’re thinking of hosting your wedding in New Mexico.

How common is a New Mexico wedding? How much does it cost?

There were 8,781 weddings held in New Mexico last year, according to wedding website Wedding Report, ranking the state 43rd.

While New Mexico ranks low on the number of weddings, it’s also one of the cheapest states for the big day, at an average cost of $20,157 in 2023, Wedding Report reported, ranking the state 45th in terms of cost.

The median cost in 2023 was $12,278, read the report, with an average of 101 to 111 guests.

Where should you host your wedding in New Mexico?

Urban areas in northern and central New Mexico were where most of the top wedding venues were, according to a list by theKnot.com.

Hotel Andaluz in Albuquerque, New Mexico “combines historic Spanish culture with modern amenities,” read the list, and the Casablanca Room is ideal for receptions, offering a “blank space” for decorations, while the Barcelona Room has lanterns hanging from the ceiling for a “warm atmosphere.”

The Knot.com also recommended La Posada de Santa Fe, which offers a “luxurious casita-style experience” on six acres that can be used as an indoor or outdoor venue. The Santa Fe venue can hold up to 300 guests, the list read, on its patio, lawn of Montana Ballroom.

Mountain vistas can also be enjoyed at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero also in New Mexico’s south-central forest region. TheKnot.com said guests can also stay at the hotel and casino, and ease the stress of wedding day at the golf course.

Further south amid the forests of south-central New Mexico, the Lodge and Spa in Cloudcroft can also offer a unique “mountain lodge” experience for wedding. The popular Pavilion Room provides a good reception space, according to theKnot.com, and celebrations can be held in the Red Dog Saloon.

New Mexico is home to two national parks and a host of national monuments and wilderness areas. The National Park Service allows weddings hosted as some of its locations and may require permits ahead of time.

Consider a national park

At White Sands National Park near Las Cruces, permit requests must be made 21 days before the wedding. The “group use area” is the only place in the park that can be reserved for a semi-private experience. Weddings can be hosted in other areas, according to the Park’s website, but those areas will also remain open to the public.

All participants will be charged entrance fees, and additional fees may be incurred based on the size of the party and impact to the park. A $75 per hour fee is assessed if the wedding requires the park open early or stay open later than posted hours of operation.

The park does not provide any additional shade structures or facilities other than those already in place, although wedding parties can bring their own. The Park Service also provides a list of prohibited decorations.

Weddings are not permitted in the iconic cave of Carlsbad Caverns National Park but can be hosted at the park’s amphitheater at the natural entrance. The party cannot exceed 20 people at Carlsbad Caverns, music is not allowed, and the event must occur with normal operating hours.

What about the weather?

Weather can vary dramatically throughout New Mexico, with cold winters in the northern part of the state and sweltering heat during the summer in southern New Mexico.

The spring season can bring high winds in some parts of the state and intense rainfall during summer monsoon season. Spring and fall tend to be mild in most parts of the state but can get cold in northern New Mexico.

Make sure to observe the expected weather on the day of your wedding.

