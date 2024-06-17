TWO SPIRITS IN ONE: Symposium, stomp dance bring people together in harmony

Jun. 17—With tears in the corners of Ahyoka Youngdeer's eyes, she told her audience, "We've come a long ways. ..."

In a room first filled with the sound of shakers, the beat of many feet, and chants of songs, the Tahlequah First United Methodist Church Auxiliary Building June 15 fell quiet. Then came voices of approval, as Youngdeer stepped down from the stage after expressing her appreciation for all who attended. She and everyone affiliated with the "Tahlequah Two Spirit Celebration: Symposium, Meal, and Stomp Dance," created a space for those identifying as two spirit and LGBTQ+ to feel welcome.

Ahyoka Youngdeer, a committee member, said the symposium/stomp dance went better than she imagined it would.

"I know there has been a lot of progress here and I can also recognize that Tahlequah itself had been a little bit of an island, where people like myself can come," Youngdeer said.

A few months ago, Youngdeer said, she was approached by Two Spirit Celebration Project Committee Chair Dr. Jonathan Hook and his committee about an event to recognize LGBTQ+ and two-spirit individuals. The culmination of the committee's meetings was a day-long event featuring a meal, symposium, storytelling, and a stomp dance open to the public.

Coming off the heels of Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin's declaration of June as Pride Month for the tribe, Youngdeer said it felt like a full turnaround, as two spirit people are not often talked about in Native culture. Some may consider it negative or an attention-seeking gambit.

"I hope that if there are two spirit people who came to this event, who were unsure that they have a place in society, and ceremonial communities, I hope they realize they do," Youngdeer said. "A lot of communities are still against it, but that's because as Cherokees, as Native people in general, we still have a lot to unlearn from colonization, from this tool that was used to erase us, because we are still here. We're still part of the community, and we're not going anywhere."

Several hours prior to the stomp dance, a symposium was held at the Tahlequah Public Library, where several talks were offered, with topics ranging from two spirit people in traditional Cherokee society, to bullying and harassment, to a political discussion on LGBTQ+ bills and legislation.

Jackie Eagle, Intercultural Partnership Committee member, said having such information available to people was exciting for her, especially since such discussions are often hard to find.

"I think the thing that I am hoping people get is just a better understanding of who the LGBTQ community is and how we belong here," Eagle said. "A lot of us are born and raised around this area and grew up here. Like Ahyoka was saying in one of her talks, we never really felt like we belonged until recently, so my biggest hope is to get more information and understanding to the larger community here that we are here, and we do belong, and we always have."

Partners for the event included Squirrel Ridge Ceremonial Ground, Tahlequality, Tahlequah Public Library, Intercultural Partnership Committee of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, and Tahlequah First United Methodist Church.

A free Indian taco meal was provided before the stomp dance, with FUMC Pastor Shana Dry taking the microphone to issue an apology on behalf of her church. Dry talked about how the history of the church is intertwined with Indigenous people during the Trail of Tears and at other times in the past.

"Today we acknowledge and address the wrongs committed against the Cherokee and other Indigenous communities, many of which were perpetuated or condoned by the church during some of the most tragic episodes in American history," Dry said. "We honor the resilience of the Cherokee people and all Indigenous communities who have carried their stories and their pain across generations. We recognize the courage it takes to confront a past marred by injustice and suffering."

Dry said the church acknowledged how it and the broader institution had failed to stand against injustices toward Indigenous people.

"The Tahlequah United Methodist Church sincerely apologizes for the role we played in the suffering endured by the Cherokee and other Indigenous peoples," Dry said. "We regret the times when the church prioritized institutional protection over the the well-being and dignity of individuals and communities. We are deeply sorry for the times we did not listen to, or acknowledge, the experiences and wounds of those affected by these injustices."

Dry said the church has pledged to build relationships, support Indigenous initiatives, and promote healing and reconciliation.

Youngdeer said she appreciated the sentiments from Dry and appreciated the church providing the space for the stomp dance.

"I believe personally that actions speak louder than words. I believe what people do. I am skeptical what people say, but I know personally I have witnessed [Dry] for years — I'm a former NSU student, and every week she was taking care of students on that campus. Her actions speak to the words she spoke," Youngdeer said. "I think it's very important for people to watch people's actions and not just [listen] to their words."

Sage Runsabove attended both the symposium and the stomp dance. Runsabove, who is an All Nations Two Spirit Society Oklahoma member, said there are very few two spirit events for the public, because the group tries to create and keep spaces safe for those who participate.

Runsabove said she hopes those who attended will take away a newfound respect from the event.

"Hopefully, they tell their friends and their family what they saw today, and it kind of opens their eyes to what's out here. So many people are closed-minded and they only see what's in front of them, so hopefully they can see a broader aspect of what we are doing," Runsabove said.

J.P. Johnson, Squirrel Ridge Ceremonial Ground second chief and Youngdeer's brother, said most people who think of Native people dancing will automatically picture a powwow rather than a stomp dance. Johnson said offering both Native and non-Native people a chance to see a stomp dance will help dispel stereotypes and misconceptions.

"It's good for them to see that it's not so spectacular," Johnson said. "There's nothing fancy or fantastic about it. I suppose it's a little more about unity and us being together and all of that balance that comes with it."