Two Rochester-region parks named among best places to camp in Northeast

Ready to pitch a tent and camp this summer? Consider visiting one or both of these western New York campgrounds. Keuka Lake State Park and Letchworth State Park were both named among the top 10 best places to camp in the Northeast, with the park in Yates County topping the list. The Dyrt, a website for camping and camping enthusiasts, recently compiled a list of the best camping spots, based on campground reviews and ratings by their community.

Keuka Lake State Park campground in NY

Located in Yates County near the northwestern portion of the Y-shaped lake, Keuka Lake State Park ranked first on The Dyrt's list.

Here's what Dyrt said: "Keuka Lake State Park is ideally situated in the Finger Lakes wine country in upstate New York. It’s known for excellent fishing as well as hiking, swimming and boating. There’s a welcoming beach with playground activities. Large campsites are spread out on a hill above the lake, with trees for privacy. Hiking trails lead from the campsites to the beach. Modern bathroom/shower facilities and paved roads add to the convenience. The lakefront area has shaded picnic tables, rentable pavilions and grills for day use. A scenic drive around Keuka Lake can become a wine-tasting tour. And nearby towns of Penn Yan and Hammondsport are full of character."

The Dyrt community's Joseph B. said that the campground offered "large, grassy sites with privacy."

"Lake was beautiful and fun for swimming with the kids," Alex R. of The Dyrt Community said. "Nice bathroom facilities a short walk away and not too close by."

If you go to Keuka Lake

A couple looks out at Keuka Lake on the beach of Keuka Lake State Park.

If you plan to visit Keuka Lake State Park's campground this summer, sites are available.

Rates range from $18 to $30 for an overnight at a campsite, according to the website. Campsites are booked through New York State's campground system. The campground has 150 tent/trailer sites - roughly a third have electricity.

Letchworth State Park campground in NY

Located roughly 45 minutes from Rochester and roughly 17 miles that spans Livingston and Wyoming counties, Letchworth State Park ranked seventh on the list.

Here's what Dyrt said: "The campground is ideally situated for exploring the 14,000-acre park surrounding the Genesee River, known as the 'Grand Canyon of the East.' With its stunning waterfalls, hiking, fishing and birdwatching, the area draws visitors year-round. The large campground has nice restrooms with showers plus camping cabins, a swimming pool, playgrounds and picnic areas. Surrounding the campground are 66 miles of trails, including the seven-mile Gorge Trail to view the waterfalls. You can also paddle the river or check out an interactive exhibit at the Humphrey Nature Center. Winter activities include snowshoeing and cross-country skiing."

The Dyrt Community's Jeff said he loved his time camping at Letchworth as the sites are large and spread out and the camp store is great with a separate mini farmer's market with fresh produce and baked goods.

"Beautiful and accessible," said the Dyrt Community's Christine M. "The waterfalls and gorge had several overlooks to enjoy if you are not able to hike. The campground is on the opposite end of the park from the falls, so it is a long and pretty drive. We enjoyed hiking along the falls trails. There were lots of lovely places for picnics."

If you go to Letchworth

If you are planning to camp at Letchworth State Park this summer (or fall), campsites are available.

Rates range from $24 to $26 for an overnight at a campsite, according to the website. Campsites are booked through New York State's campground system.

Cabins, tent and trailer camping are all available within the park. Letchworth has more than 250 campsites, though none are located by the Genesee River. Some of the 81 cabins are available year-round. Reserve cabins early, as they sell out in peak season. Not all cabins have electricity or bathrooms.

