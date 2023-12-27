Two Penthouses Atop New York’s Plaza Hotel Hit the Market for a Combined $70 Million

Eat your heart out, Eloise! New York’s iconic Plaza Hotel just got a fancy new listing—two penthouses on the” tippy-top floor” that have been combined into one mega apartment.

The trophy residence is perched above Central Park and comprises a 6,316-square-foot triplex and a roughly 4,000-square-foot duplex. The neighboring abodes are connected by a sprawling 82-foot-long outdoor terrace on the 21st floor and are being listed together for a whopping $70 million. Altogether, the approximately 10,000-square-foot spread comprises seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

More from Robb Report

According to Mansion Global, the owners originally purchased the triplex from British real estate developer Christian Candy back in 2017 for a cool $32.7 million, and two years later, they splashed out another $29 million for the adjacent duplex. “Since the COVID era, family compounds continue to be the goal for the uber-wealthy,” Nikki Field of Sotheby’s International Realty tells the listing site. “Securing either vertical or horizontal contiguous residences offers multi-generational families secure, opulent lifestyles within a comfortable distance.”

Neighboring penthouses atop The Plaza Hotel in New York City are on the market for $70 million.

The larger of the two homes currently serves as the primary residence. The three-floor stunner is decked out with its own elevator and contains four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. Here, you’ll also find a study, a formal dining room, and a living room that’s anchored by a large marble bar. Elsewhere, the gourmet eat-in kitchen is equipped with a huge pantry, while the media room comes with a gas fireplace.

Highlights of the duplex, currently appointed as a guest house, include another in-unit elevator, a double foyer entry, and a great room. A sweeping staircase leads up to the guest quarters, where you’ll find three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The primary suite takes the cake and would certainly suit a grown-up Eloise with a wood-burning fireplace faced in white marble, a Central Park-facing sitting room, and a marble bath.

The listing includes a large triplex apartment and a smaller duplex used as a guest residence.

“Simply put, the view, the grandeur, and the romance of the Plaza Hotel is yours in these two extraordinary neighboring triplex and duplex penthouses,” writes the listing, which is also handled by Mara Flash Blum and Sara Marrache of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Buyers, get ready to say, “Charge it, please!”

Click here to see all the photos of 1 Central Park South, PH2003 / PH2009.

plaza hotel penthouses

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.