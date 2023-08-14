Two men stabbed in homophobic attack outside Clapham nightclub

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a nightclub in south-west London on Sunday night.

A manhunt has now been launched and detectives have urged witnesses to come forward if they saw the incident, which happened in front of the Two Brewers on Clapham High Street at around 10.15pm.

The victims, in their 20s and 30s, were taken to hospital and have been discharged.

The Metropolitan Police said the two men were approached by a man with a knife who stabbed them before fleeing on foot. Inquiries to find the suspect are ongoing and the attack is being treated as a hate crime.

Scotland Yard said it was searching for the suspect, and that the incident was being treated as homophobic.

Det Insp Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community, and want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 basic command units in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”

Mary Mac, a drag performer who was at the Two Brewers on Sunday, wrote on Twitter:

It’s shocking and disgusting that in 2023 this is becoming frighteningly more frequent. The team at The Two Brewers were incredible in dealing with this and keeping us inside the venue safe, glad the victims have been discharged and hope they are with loved ones now to help. https://t.co/5l3AjpkB4U — Mary Mac (@marymacofficial) August 14, 2023

A spokesman for Two Brewers said security has been boosted in the aftermath of the stabbing, adding: “We are fully supporting the police in their investigation regarding this unprovoked attack, and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“We would like to reassure the LGBTQIA+ community that the safety and security of our guests remains our number one priority. Our CCTV has been handed over to the police and enhanced security measures have now been put in place.”

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, called the stabbings “abhorrent” and said: “It’s a huge relief the victims are out of hospital – my thoughts remain with them and their loved ones. If you have any information, please do not stay silent.”

