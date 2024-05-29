Two Evansville women have combined forces for meal prep, catering, baked goods shop

EVANSVILLE – Dani Schiffer opened Dishes by Dani in July of 2021 after making a name for herself among friends as a good cook and provider of prepped meals.

The business grew quickly, and by this past winter Schiffer had partnered with Sammi Jo Idleman of Syncere Sweets to provide desserts and other treats, both working in Schiffer’s kitchen on Kentucky Avenue and Gum Street.

But she thought more space would be nice.

“I drove past this building on Read Street (formerly Read St. BBQ and the Milk Barn Café) last January on a Thursday and realized the Milk Barn hadn’t posted anything online in a while, so I looked it up ," she said. "The next morning they announced they weren’t re-opening and the building was for sale. We closed (on the sale) in less than 14 days.”

Dishes by Dani is located at 421Read Street. Walk in to grab packaged meals and baked goodies to go.

Schiffer wasn’t planning on leaving her original building at that time, but using it for catering and events while having the Read Street building for walk-in dining and other projects.

Then she got sick with an as-yet undiagnosed illness affecting her muscles and energy levels, and had to make some choices.

“I needed to decide whether to use this building or sell it, but it was a question of owning or leasing my space so we moved everything over here," she said.

At the previous shop, Schiffer gave lunch service a go, but it didn’t get enough traffic in its mostly residential neighborhood. For meal prep, she posted a form on her website and customers ordered ahead and came in to pick up.

Now, the situation has reversed. Because of her occasionally recurring health issues, Schiffer is hesitant to take a large amount of orders for the week, but her location near Deaconess Midtown and Berry Global means there is a near-constant stream of customers popping in to grab packaged meals out of the cooler, baked goods from Syncere Sweets and so on.

Instead of having order forms, Schiffer posts on social media what she’s made and has stocked in the cooler every day. She’ll make six to a dozen of each item so there will be a variety available, with around 100 available for sale on a given day. They usually sell out.

She always has low-carb options, healthy salads, family- and kid-friendly foods. Recent examples are sweet chili shrimp on rice, chicken bacon ranch bake, loaded cauliflower bake, shrimp teriyaki with vegetables, and barbeque with macaroni and cheese.

Syncere Sweets

Samantha (Sammi Jo) Idleman had worked in a retail grocery bakery for 20 years, so she knew she liked to bake, and often made custom cakes and baked goods for acquaintances from home.

The arrival of a new child meant a need for flexible hours, so Syncere Sweets became a business under Cottage Industry laws, and that’s how she met Schiffer, who would often order desserts from her. As the business grew, Idleman asked if Schiffer would be interested in partnering or renting space to her.

The pair worked together for a time at the Kentucky Avenue shop and moved together to the Read Street location.

Dani Schiffer, left, and Sammi Jo Idleman of Syncere Sweets horse around inside Dishes by Dani.

“It’s been great over here,” Idleman said. “The walk-in and evening traffic is really nice.”

Idleman specializes in custom decorated cakes and cupcakes, but the the shop always offers single-serve pieces of cheesecake, brownies, banana pudding, cookies, cake slices and more.

"I try to have six to 10 dessert options to choose from when I can, although I stay booked up with custom orders,” Idleman said.

The two operate their businesses separately, and as one-woman shows, but sharing a location means that one of them can always be there during retail hours, which eases some of the strain of being your businesses' only employee.

"Now I can do more cake orders and custom treats because I know there will be somebody here to hand them out at pickup," Idleman said. "And by combining our clientele list, we’re selling to each other’s regulars, and it’s been really helpful."

Hours

Regular walk-in hours at the shop are Tuesday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There are some tables in the shop and a microwave, so customers may sit and enjoy food in the house. As of June 1, Thursday hours will change to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no break.

In addition, every other Thursday evening, beginning at 4 p.m., a hot food option is served by Schiffer. On some Fridays and every other Sunday, Idleman offers hot foods – watch the Facebook page for announcements of what is going to be in the cooler on any given day and the week’s hot food options.

