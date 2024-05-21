Two Egg and Spuds: Florida cities named for food and why

When embarking on a road trip, you're bound to get a little hungry on the drive. But it doesn't help when the places you pass by make your stomach growl a bit louder.

While the names of some Florida cities and towns can be weird and wacky (I mean, we have Yeehaw Junction, Howey-in-the-Hills and Dildo Key), some can also be downright delicious.

Here are some delectable detours you can make across the state for those with an acquired taste for adventure:

Cocoa, Brevard County: This city was founded by fishermen very early in Florida's history, according to its website. Past reports detail different accounts of the town's naming, with one credited Captain R.C. May with the choosing of the name Cocoa at a town meeting in 1884 due to its association with the cocoa plant. Another suggests old woman received inspiration from a box of Baker's Cocoa and her suggestion was adopted.

Land O Lakes, Pasco County: Located in just 20 miles north of downtown Tampa, Land O Lakes is a census-designated place. According to Fivay.org, the origins of the name are still unknown. Some claim the name resulted from a 1949 contest where the butter company’s name was selected. Others say it originated during an civic association meeting where a woman stood up and said there were “about 2,000 people and about 2,000 lakes.”

Mango, Hillsborough County: Mango is a small town tucked away on the west coast of the state. Two main legends exist as to the origin of its name, Tampa Bay officials claim. One claims that a Native American riding Henry Plant’s train wanted to get off in Mango. Supposedly at that time it had no name or train depot, so conductor slowed the train down and yelled “Man go!” The other states that Mango received its name from a mango grove located on a hill in the area, which disappeared in the late 1800s.

Mayo, Lafayette County: The town is named after James Mayo, a colonel in charge of the Confederate Army who delivered such an impressive speech one Fourth of July that the settlers there named their community after him. Tasty side note: Slate reported on the history of the condiment mayonnaise and said the European-invented concoction made its way to the states more than 20 years before the Civil War.

Picnic, Hillsborough County: Originally called Hurrah, Florida Memory shared that Picnic got its name from the local habit of having picnics and fish fries on the flat land lying at the convergence of Hurrah Creek and the Alafia River.

Spuds, St. Johns County: Spuds was once called Holy Branch, according to Florida Memory, but after a railroad line opened up between East Palatka and St, Augustine truck farming became a major industry in the area along with the timber and turpentine industries and potato farming was huge. One farmer suggested renaming the town to reflect the town's prosperous crop. Not much is left now but farms.

Tangerine, Orange County: Originally named Olaville after Lake Ola until 1879, Orange County officials said the name was changed to Tangerine after a tangerine tree grew in the yard of Bessie Heustis, poet Dudley Adams' sister-in-law.

Two Egg, Jackson County: Near the Georgia border, about 70 miles northwest of Tallahassee. It used to be called Allison when it was a sawmill town in the 1880s. The origin of the name has been lost, but one persistent suggestion is that during the Great Depression, people used to pay for things with eggs at the local store. Resident Nell King told Charlie Carlson of the book "Weird Florida" that there was a theory that someone once dropped two eggs in the road. All the locals know is that people keep stealing the sign.

From Oranges to Whiskey: Here's 15 honorable mentions for food-related cities in Florida

Coconut Creek

Fruit Cove, Fruitland Park, Fruitville

Lemon Grove

Minneola

Naranja: Spanish for orange

Orange City, Orange Park, Port Orange

Pea Ridge

Citrus Hills, Citrus Park, Citrus Spring

Whiskey Creek

