Two Central PA buffets voted best in the country by USA Today readers.

Two Lancaster County buffet restaurants were voted by USA TODAY readers as two of the best in the country. If you've lived in Central Pennsylvania for long, the choices probably come as little surprise.

Shady Maple

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, widely known as the largest buffet in the United States, featuring over 200 feet of Pennsylvania Dutch Cooking in a cafeteria-style setting, took first place.

The establishment, at 1324 Main Street, East Earl, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with different menus for each meal and is open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The buffet is briefly closed between breakfast and lunch, and lunch and dinner.

The Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Lancaster County, seen in this file photo, was voted best buffet by USA Today readers.

For birthdays, visitors can get a free meal with the purchase of one additional adult meal along with a coupon for 20% off one single item in the lower-level gift shop.

Along with the gift shop, Shady Maple features a farm market.

Miller's Smorgasbord

Miller's Smorgasbord, in Ronks, was voted in as the #3 on the list of top 10.

Established in 1929, Miller's offers its traditional smorgasbord dinner featuring the Chicken & Waffles that started it all alongside other Pennsylvania Dutch favorites such as Shoofly Pie.

Additionally, they offer an option of the soup, salad and bread smorgasbord and provide special menus for Easter, Thanksgiving and Mother's Day holidays.

A number of retail stores are also open at the Shoppes at Miller's, including a quilt shop, a locally made food store, a gift shop and an apparel store.

Located at 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Miller's is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Nominees for USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are submitted by a panel of experts. 10Best editors narrow the field to select the final set of nominees for the Readers' Choice Awards.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Two Lancaster County buffets voted best in the county