These Two Cave Divers Were Trapped Underwater—with Only Enough Oxygen for One

Mid-morning on Saturday, April 15, 2017, Xisco Gràcia Lladóun loaded oxygen tanks from his truck near the mouth of Cova de sa Piqueta. Xisco and his longtime friend Guillem Mascaró were planning to spend the day exploring the subaquatic cave system on the island of Majorca, Spain.

Xisco had been cave diving as a hobby for more than 20 years. The stocky 54-year-old divorced father of two loved mapping the island’s many tunnels and chambers and contributing his findings to the growing body of scientific literature on Majorca’s caves.

Guillem, a willowy 54-year-old local, had been ocean diving for decades and had started exploring caves in 2003. He was glad to be diving with Xisco, one of the most experienced cave divers on Majorca.

Xisco unfolded a map and pointed to an area about 900 meters from the cave’s entrance. “There are underwater chambers here,” said Xisco, “and they’ve never been studied.” Xisco was excited at the thought that he would be seeing the rooms for the first time. (These are some of the most beautiful sea caves in the world.)

Damp air greeted the two men as they entered the cave and passed into darkness. Xisco attached four bottles of air to his belt and passed three bottles to Guillem. Satisfied they had the right amount of air—enough to get in, explore, and return, plus an extra hour in case of an emergency—Xisco put his regulator in his mouth and lowered his head underwater. Guillem followed.

The diving partners used a simple, time-honored tool to move through the underwater maze: thin, nylon guidelines flagged with numbered labels. If a tunnel forked, another line extended down the second passage.

The snaking path Xisco and Guillem were to follow split many times, creating a maze of potential wrong turns all but indistinguishable from one another without the lines, markers, and the arrows they placed at each intersection that pointed to the exit. Xisco noticed that the water was clear that morning and the markers were easily visible. The two men moved forward, leaving a cloudy trail of churned-up sediment in their wake.

After an hour of navigating the narrow, twisting tunnels, Xisco swam into an underwater room and began collecting rock samples. Guillem was measuring the shape and diameter of a nearby chamber.

After about an hour, Xisco glanced at his air pressure gauges and saw his tanks were a third empty. We each have enough air for two more hours, he thought, two-and-a-half tops.

Grabbing Guillem by the shoulder, Xisco pointed to his air pressure dials. It was time to get out.

They started back the way they had come, following the guideline through water muddy with sediment they had kicked up on the journey in. At first the passage was wide, but as they progressed the walls closed in until Xisco’s bottles were dragging and catching. The contact kicked up even more sediment, which churned around them like a thick, chocolatey soup.

But the two divers followed the white cord hand over hand until they came to a rock wall, where the line suddenly ended. Xisco felt for the next section of the line—nothing.

He indicated to Guillem that he should go to a cave about 200 meters away, where he knew there was air, and wait for him. He knew the air there wasn’t perfect—it contained some carbon dioxide—but it was the nearest place to wait for him, and saving air in their tanks was important.

Xisco continued looking for the guideline. He waved his hand into the abyss. It appeared that a piece of rock where the guideline had been affixed had broken off. He pulled off his gloves and began feeling for the line in the dark cloud that swirled around him. He swam back and forth, hands touching rock and sediment. The visibility grew worse with every movement.

After a short while, Xisco peered at his regulator and tensed. He hadn’t realized how long he had spent looking for the guideline. We’ve only got an hour of air each and we’re still a kilometer from the exit, he thought. Even if we find the right path, we might run out of air before we reach the surface.

Xisco swam to the cave where Guillem waited for him. When he brought his head out of the water, he saw that he was in a large lake in a cavernous room some 80 meters long and 20 meters wide. Beyond the lake he could see pointed rocks, some reaching high above the water’s surface.