Two ABQ BioPark animals celebrate their June birthdays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a big day at the Albuquerque BioPark. Two animals had birthdays.

One of their giraffes named June turned 30, and this is significant because reticulated giraffes typically live to only around 20 years of age. This means June has outlived the median life expectancy by 10 years.

The BioPark said there are times that June takes advantage of her seniority. Additionally, she is believed to be the fifth oldest female reticulated giraffe in North America.

The ABQ BioPark was also celebrating a youngin at the zoo turning two.

Trooper, the youngest Hartmann’s mountain zebra, has been celebrating his birthday all week.

Footage shows him, along with his herd, running around and nibbling at each other. Zookeepers said it’s an important part of their socialization and bonding.

