Twisted X Branches Out Beyond Boots With First Collection of Branded Apparel

Texas-based Western and work boot company Twisted X has launched its first collection of branded apparel.

The debut line, which is available through select retail partners, consists of nearly a dozen unisex clothing pieces, as well as hats and socks featuring the brand’s barbed-wire logo and other Western-inspired design details.

“At Twisted X, we’re always looking ahead to what’s next and we’re excited to diversify our product offerings with branded apparel,” said Twisted X CEO Prasad Reddy in a statement. “There is something for everyone in this collection, and I love that consumers can now comfortably dress from head-to-toe with Twisted X.”

Within the clothing selection, the brand is now offering seven short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, two sweatshirts and two vests in various color stories. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

In developing the apparel line, Twisted X said it incorporated “premium materials that deliver both durability and comfort.”

That’s a common theme at Twisted X, which since its inception has been focused on bringing more comfort technology and sustainable innovations to the highly traditional work and Western categories.

For instance, in October, the brand expanded its UltraLite X Collection with three new work boots that weigh an average of 20 percent less than other comparable work styles. The shoes are made with the company’s unique UltraLite X EVA compound in the soles, to cater to workers looking for lighter, more comfortable footwear for the jobsite.

And in 2021, it introduced the Tech X collection of cowboy boots, which are equipped with the company’s CellStretch cushioning features in the heel and forefoot, which provide a customized comfort feel.

