Twin Peaks restaurant sets opening near Carowinds

Twin Peaks has ramped up hiring in advance of its July debut. The 6,800-square-foot restaurant has set its grand opening for July 22. It is in the process of hiring 150 employees, including servers and bartenders.

Expect Twin Peaks — dubbed the ultimate sports lodge — to offer made-from-scratch food, beers served at 29 degrees and wall-to-wall televisions.

Carowinds to host summer concert series

It is at 992 Cabelas Drive, making it neighbors with Cabela’s and Carowinds near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.



