Twin City Model Railroad Museum celebrates 90 years this Saturday

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 1934 as a workshop club on St. Paul’s Ashland Avenue, the museum has evolved into an institution that honors the tradition of toy trains and model railroading.

From its early days to its current residence at 668 Transfer Road in St. Paul, the museum has been a beacon for train enthusiasts and curious visitors alike. It offers a number of interactive toy train layouts, LEGO displays, historical exhibits, as well as a space for hosting birthday parties.

To mark its 90th year, the museum is hosting a Model Railroad Hobby Show and Sale at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds’ Education Building on Saturday. The event will have an array of toy train layouts and vendors selling everything from model trains to railroad memorabilia. Families also can enjoy storytelling sessions by local railroad personality “Engineer Paul.”

Brandon Jutz, a spokesperson for the museum, says that while “the museum started as just a gathering of model-building enthusiasts, it has grown into a testament to the railroad heritage of the Twin Cities.”

Despite its 90 years in the books, “the museum remains a hidden gem, offering a haven of innocent fun and exploration for visitors of all ages,” but as a nonprofit organization primarily run by volunteers, its survival for nine decades is a testament to its need for community support.

Museum president Peter Southard said for many people, “the annual night trains events each holiday season have become a family tradition lasting generations.” The night train events this year will run from October to February. They feature the lighted model railroads and holiday decorations.

Beyond its exhibits and events, the museum serves as a bridge between generations, fostering connections and memories around the allure of trains, organizers say.

“It’s heartwarming to see families come together, sharing stories and experiences,” Jutz said. “Our museum isn’t just about trains; it’s about the bonds they create.”

For more information about this event and other activities, visit tcmrm.org.

