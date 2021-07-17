Get smoother, softer feet with this strangely satisfying $12 callus shaver

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The $12 Tweezerman Callus Shaver and Rasp leaves your feet soft and happy! (Photo: Amazon)

Sandal season is well underway, but have you taken a look at your feet lately? You may be surprised by all the visible wear and tear...and embarrassed by their gargoyle-esque appearance.

Whether they've roughened around the edges or turned hard as rocks on the heels, your feet clearly crave some TLC. They work hard, dang it, and they deserve it!

But a pricey pedicure isn't necessary. You can disappear those calluses right at home with the Tweezerman Callus Shaver with Rasp, available for $12 on Amazon.

The two-in-one tool includes a shaver for removing hard, dead layers of skin that often crop up on the heels, balls of feet and toes. On the other end is a rasp, which files and smooths the skin. One sharp replaceable blade is included. Shoppers are loving the results of "this genius tool" by Tweezerman, a trusted name in beauty tools.

This handy foot tool has a shaver to remove and a rasp to smooth. (Photo: Amazon)

Twice as nice

Customers love how this blade-and-file combo keep feet feeling smooth and sweet!

One five-star reviewer reported: "My kids and husband have always teased me because my heels were basically rocks. Not anymore! This worked so well!... The difference is incredible! My feet feel so different. I can actually feel the rugs in the house. I'm so glad I found this!"

A gentle touch

The easy-to-use device works like a charm, especially after a nice foot soak, shoppers say.

"After just one use, I already feel very comfortable using it. With proper care, I hope that this shaver will last me a lifetime." wrote a five-star reviewer. "To ensure that the skin is soft and ready, I suggest using it only after a hot shower or soaking in very hot water. The blade easily cut off the dead skin on my callus, in a delicate way — a little at a time. With several slow, deliberate swipes, my old calluses were successfully removed. The rasp works very well."

Shaves away calluses with ease. (Photo: Tweezerman)

Reaches trouble spots

Just when you thought you needed to call in the professionals for that tricky patch, Tweezerman's DIY tool really gets in there.

The shaver is "perfect for people with calluses on hard-to-reach places," another appreciative buyer said. "I have pretty substantial calluses in the middle of both my feet, right below my toes.… I had been experimenting with a number of different callus files and callus treatment sprays, all to no effect.… This shaver can get anywhere and works exactly as it promises.... Performed better than all of the foot files I had purchased.... Highly recommended if...traditional foot files, peda-eggs, and callus smoothers are just not cutting it (Pun fully intended).”

