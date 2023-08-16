What’s on TV tonight: Colosseum, At Home with the Furys and more

Wednesday 16 August

Colosseum

BBC Four, 9pm & 9.50pm

All roads lead to Rome as BBC Four celebrates a series devoted to one of the most famous architectural remnants of the ancient world. If eight episodes (boxsetted on iPlayer and previously shown on Sky History) seems too much to devote to a single building, even one as spectacular as the largest amphitheatre of its age, it’s really not. As one contributor says, the Colosseum “is the Roman Empire distilled to its essence… a symbol of conquest, dominance and imperial power”. As such, it enables the producers to dig deep into Roman culture’s wider obsession with violence, and to straddle the whole of the Roman empire at its height, exploring politics, society and power at the time of Vespasian, Domitian and Trajan.

Tonight’s double bill looks first at Roman society’s obsession with gladiators (via an enduringly famous contest between fan favourite Verus and the barbarian Priscus), before tracking back to the building’s construction through the eyes of its master Haterius. For context there’s a repeat of Meet the Romans with Mary Beard, 8pm, beforehand; plus a rerun of the enduringly wonderful I, Claudius, from 10.50pm, preceded by Sir Derek Jacobi Remembers… at 10.35pm. GO

At Home with the Furys

Netflix

Another celebrity-family reality series, this one is focused on Morecambe-based boxer Tyson Fury. With the former heavyweight champion struggling with retirement, his wife Paris, their six children and his Love Island-stars brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Molly-Mae, are among those drawn into the chaos.

The Chosen One

Netflix

Adapted from Mark Millar’s comic American Jesus, a series blending superhero and Second Coming tropes. In Baja, California, 12-year-old Jodie (Bobby Luhnow) finds that he has Jesus-like powers after surviving a freak accident. He can turn water into wine and make the disabled walk – but can he help mankind defeat the antichrist?

Celebrity MasterChef

BBC One, 9pm

In the penultimate heats week, John Torode and Gregg Wallace welcome five more celebrities to the MasterChef kitchen. Putting their taste buds to the test are singers Jamelia and Sam Fox, drag artist Cheryl Hole, American rapper Locksmith and opera singer Wynne Evans.

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories

ITV1, 9pm

Concluding another short but headline-dominating run, Garraway interviews Iranian-British actor, comedian and writer Omid Djalili. During an enlightening chat she hears how his career flourished – from the Edinburgh Fringe and Hollywood films to the theatres of the West End – despite an unpromising start in life that saw him take his A-levels six times and get turned down by 16 drama schools.

The 1970s Supermarket

Channel 5, 9pm

A surprisingly engaging three-parter exploring how a revolution in how people shopped, cooked and ate transformed the British way of life in the Seventies. The entertainment factor gets ramped up through a recreation of trolley-must-haves from the past (Fray Bentos pies, Findus crispy pancakes), ready to be enjoyed (or not) by modern consumers.

Annika

Alibi, 9pm

A trip to Edinburgh beckons for DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker) and her Glasgow-based Marine Homicide Unit when a recently released prisoner is found dead in a cage in the Firth of Forth. A link to Sir Walter Scott’s Waverley holds the key to the investigation but only after Annika shares with Michael (Jamie Sives) something she’s been hiding for years.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★★

Film4, 9pm

Endlessly quoted and copied, the first instalment of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic mob trilogy is an all-time high watermark of American cinema. Marlon Brando and Al Pacino play American-Italian mafia boss Don Vito and his son and reluctant heir, Michael Corleone, caught up in the struggle for power. The Godfather: Part II follows on Thursday at 9pm, with Part III on Friday at the same time.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★★

ITV4, 10pm

This meat-and-potatoes buddy comedy about two estranged schoolmates who’ve ended up in jobs against their youthful type drifts into formulaic chaos. Nevertheless, there’s no denying how well the leads take to their task: Dwayne Johnson’s secret agent is ripely self-parodic, while Kevin Hart (as an accountant) makes for a surprisingly good straight man. Amy Ryan and Jason Bateman co-star.

King of New York (1990) ★★★★

Sky Cinema Greats, 10.20pm

Abel Ferrara’s neo-noir gangster film is a stone-cold classic. Ruthless mob boss Frank White (Christopher Walken) is released from prison after a long stint inside and looks to regain control of New York City by taking out rival gangs. When fellow leaders start turning up dead, however, a group of policemen headed by David Caruso’s DI Dennis decide to take the law into their own hands to bring him down.

Thursday 17 August

Rose Williams and Ben Lloyd-Hughes in Sanditon - Rob Youngson/ITV

Sanditon

ITVX

“How can I sleep,” asks the excitable little Leonora Colbourne (Flora Mitchell), awake past her bedtime. “They may be dancing together right now!” The third and final series of Sanditon – a handsome, if understandably loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel – begins with the Regency drama equivalent of a bang: a big, fancy, high-stakes ball. It is being thrown in honour of Georgiana’s (Crystal Clarke) 21st birthday, but of course all eyes are on the erudite Charlotte (Rose Williams). She has returned to the seaside town with fiancé Ralph (Cai Brigden), a farmer who seems at odds with her penchant for the finer things in life. It’s obvious to everyone that her true love is the distant Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). Hence Leonora’s excitement at the prospect of her father and Charlotte reuniting.

Their will they/won’t they romance forms the spine of these final six episodes – all of which are available to watch on ITVX from today. It’s a rather chaste option compared to Netflix’s bonkbuster Bridgerton, yet what Sanditon lacks in titillation, it more than makes up for with a dry, unmistakably British sense of humour. SK

And Just Like That…

Sky Comedy, 2am & 9pm

Last week, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie cemented her whirlwind romance with old flame Aidan (John Corbett) by buying a new apartment. Yet something in the air in tonight’s penultimate episode tells us it is not going to last.

The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge

BBC Two, 8pm

Sibling chefs Josh and Holly are taking an audacious risk. They are refurbishing their hugely successful Somerset pub – losing their Michelin star in the process – to reopen it as a restaurant, cookery school and wedding venue. Kerridge is initially impressed, but begins to worry when he learns that they are over a million pounds in debt.

Bangers and Cash

Yesterday, 8pm

The cosy, low-stakes world of antique car collecting makes a poignant return. Having lost her husband two years ago, widow Barbara feels it is finally time to let go of their beloved VW Cabriolet. Elsewhere, enthusiast Derek waxes lyrical about the lavish interior of a 1961 Facel Vega, a favourite of Frank Sinatra.

Miscarriage: Our Hidden Loss: Tonight

ITV1, 8.30pm; STV, 10.45pm

One in five pregnancies end in miscarriage, often causing profound grief for the couples affected. And yet, argues presenter Andrea Byrne, it seems to have little presence in our national conversation. In this thoughtful report, she opens up about her own experience with miscarriage, as well as the stigma that stifles discussion.

Surgeons: A Matter of Life or Death

Channel 5, 9pm

Every day is judgement day on the operating table. Patsy, 66, is facing hers after being diagnosed with a massive aneurysm near her heart. It could burst at any moment, killing her instantly, but the surgery to fix it is hugely risky for a woman of her age. As is characteristic for this documentary series, it is sobering stuff.

Mission to Burnley

Sky Documentaries, 10pm

Filmed prior to the current season, this week follows the club as they adjust to life in the Championship. Initially, results are poor, but 16 signings in the transfer window soon turns things around. The board meetings, in which it is made clear that, financially, Burnley must either return to the Premier League or go bust, are gripping.

The Lost City of Z (2016) ★★★★★

Great! Movies, 9pm

James Gray’s account of Amazonian adventurer Percy Fawcett, who spent much of his adult life sourcing the rainforests of South America for traces of an ancient and advanced culture, is transporting and profound. Fawcett, wonderfully played by Charlie Hunnam, makes three trips over two decades, with the sacrifice of his family, beloved wife Nina (Sienna Miller) and son Jack, becoming the central theme. An instant classic.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★

ITV4, 9pm

Wolfgang Petersen’s film might as well be titled Dirty Harry Goes to Washington. Clint Eastwood plays an ageing secret service agent who, tormented by his failure to save John F Kennedy the day he died, finds himself protecting another president from a would-be assassin (John Malkovich). The film’s hardly groundbreaking, but it’s better than your average cat-and-mouse thriller. Plus, Eastwood is always good value.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★★

BBC Four, 9.30pm

Michael Cimino’s portrait of America during the Vietnam War stars Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and John Savage as three Pennsylvania steelworkers who enlist in the US Airborne Infantry. The film scooped five Oscars, including Best Picture. Atmospheric and, at times, terrifying, it looks at how war affects people in different ways and remains one of the most fascinating insights into Vietnam. Meryl Streep co-stars.

Friday 18 August

Adrian Greensmith, Jaden Michael and Abby Corrigan in Shelter - Michael Parmelee/Amazon Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Amazon Prime Video

Pumping out novels at the rate of more than one a year, Harlan Coben learnt long ago that his strengths lay in plot over character, twists over subtlety and archetypes over deeply drawn characters. Shelter, his first venture into Young Adult fiction, doesn’t rock the boat; on the basis of the three episodes (of eight in total) premiering today, it is also a marked improvement on Stay Close and The Stranger, his abysmal if starrily cast series for Netflix.

At its heart is teenager Mickey Bolitar (an engaging Jaden Michael), mourning the death of his father in a car crash in California and struggling with the absence of his mother who has since checked into drug rehab after a move to New Jersey. Attempting a new start at a new school brings with it useful allies (the goth, the nerd) for this sensitive basketball prodigy, especially when his new girlfriend disappears and the local eccentric “Bat Lady” insists that his father is still alive after all. Their nose for a mystery turns up decades of long-buried secrets in their small town as well as a few skeletons in the Bolitar family closet, while the narrative barely pauses for breath. A potboiler of ruthless efficiency. GT

Mask Girl

Netflix

Netflix’s latest foray into Korean drama is this outré seven-part thriller based on a webcomic about an office drone (Ko Hyun-Jung) whose insecurities about her looks see her assume an alter ego and don a mask for night-time live streams which become increasingly popular the more extreme they become.

Sir András Schiff at the Proms

BBC Four, 7pm

Joanna McGregor joins Clive Myrie to introduce this concert, recorded on Saturday and showcasing the gifts of pianist András Schiff. He is joined by the Budapest Festival Orchestra and conductor Ivan Fischer to perform the overture to Carl Maria von Weber’s Der Freischütz, Schumann’s Piano Concerto, and Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony.

One Man and his Island: Our Lives

BBC One, 7.30pm

This entry into the reliably unpredictable rummage around the niches of British culture feels a little like an extended feature from Countryfile, but is none the worse for that. The focus is Simon Parker, a former RAF engineer who, after “a rough couple years”, decided to take up the role of warden of Flat Holm Island, four miles from Cardiff in the middle of the Bristol Channel. Monitoring the gulls who use the island as a breeding hub and running the island’s pub for day trippers and volunteers pays obvious dividends for his mental health.

Yellowstone

Channel 5, 9pm

Taylor Sheridan’s enjoyably gnarly neo-western continues, with John’s (Kevin Costner) team learning about his bad news and Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) pointing the finger at Kayce (Luke Grimes) when a dead body is uncovered.

The Reunion

ITV1, 10pm

The bafflingly bad, if seductively cast, Anglo-French thriller, continues its interminable, incomprehensible progress as Thomas (Ioan Gruffudd) digs deeper into the disappearance of Vinca (Ivanna Sakhno).

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow Memories in Rock

Sky Arts, 10pm

The Deep Purple founder has been juggling the day job with the more mainstream fare of Rainbow (Since You’ve Been Gone) since the mid-1970s. This two-night stand from Germany sees the band roll out pristine examples of guitar rock from Stargazer to Perfect Strangers.

The Monkey King (2023) ★★★

Netflix

Director Anthony Stacchi’s big-hearted animated comedy takes its inspiration from the epic Ming Dynasty classic Journey to the West (but don’t worry, it’s not just a cheap Kung Fu Panda rip-off). Jimmy O Yang plays the titular stick-wielding prankster, who must muster his strength and legions of pals to fight off the dastardly Dragon King (Bowen Yang) as well as a host of other villains: demons, dragons, ancient gods and, most of all, his own ego.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (2023) ★★★★

Paramount+/ Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

Geeks, rejoice: this film adaptation of the popular board game is a hoot. Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez star as (strictly platonic) partners, Edgin the Bard and Holga the Barbarian: their quest is to rescue Edgin’s daughter from Hugh Grant’s Lord Forge, who’s swindled his way into political office. The action is relentless, the special effects dazzling.

Immortals (2011) ★★★

Great! Movies, 9pm

Henry Cavill plays Theseus in Tarsem Singh’s bonkers mish-mash of Greek mythology and Hollywood action. Mickey Rourke is Hyperion, who rampages through the world in search of a weapon of mass destruction that can unleash the Titans. Best not to fret about how the film plays fast and loose with legend, but soak up this vision of brawling gods, roasting oracles and the fabulous work of the late costume designer Eiko Ishioka.

Heat (1995) ★★★★

BBC One, 10.40pm

Thanks in large part to the irresistible pairing of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Heat is a tautly plotted and superbly acted thriller from director Michael Mann. Its premise is very simple: a dedicated cop (Pacino) is on the trail of a ruthlessly efficient thief (De Niro, on scintillating form), who lives by one callous motto: “Never have anything in your life that you can’t walk out on in 30 seconds flat.” A thrill ride from start to finish.

Television previewers

Stephen Kelly (SK), Veronica Lee (VL), Gerard O’Donovan (GO), Poppie Platt (PP), Gabriel Tate (GT) and Jack Taylor (JT),

