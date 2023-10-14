What’s on TV tonight: Man About the House: 50 Years of Laughs, Strictly, and more

Saturday 14 October

Man About the House: 50 Years of Laughs

Channel 5, 9.30pm

“Man About the House rewrote the recipe for sitcom,” says one contributor in this celebration of the show, which ran on ITV from 1973 to 1976. Richard O’Sullivan’s titular character was in a flatshare – racily for the time – with two women, played by Paula Wilcox and Sally Thomsett. The show made stars of the cast, including O’Sullivan as Robin Tripp, a role he later reprised in Robin’s Nest, while in the flat downstairs were the landlords, the Ropers (Brian Murphy and Yootha Joyce), who would later have their own hit spin-off series, George and Mildred.

Man About the House’s evergreen themes were the will-they-won’t-they saga of Robin and Chrissy (Wilcox), and the Ropers’ unfulfilling marriage. Joyce died in 1980 and O’Sullivan doesn’t appear, but the rest of the cast gather to talk fondly of the live recordings, where they did their own stunts, and how O’Sullivan would often ad-lib. There are generous clips, with contributions from the series’ guest actors and Brian Cooke, one of the show’s creators (co-writer Johnnie Mortimer died in 1992), as well as fans Christopher Biggins, Melvyn Hayes and Nina Myskow. VL

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC One, 6.30pm

After the fun and games of Movie Week, the 13 remaining couples strut their stuff again to impress the judges and the voting public, who will bring back two duos for tomorrow night’s dance-off.

When Train Journeys Go Horribly Wrong

Channel 5, 8pm

Thank goodness for John Sergeant’s comforting tones as he narrates this collection of nightmare rail stories, including one about passengers stuck on a train that lost power on the hottest day of the year and how a quick-thinking driver saved his passengers when his high-speed train hit a lorry on a level crossing.

Mary J Blige at the BBC

BBC Two, 8.30pm

This compilation of archive performances by the American R&B superstar includes her hits Just Fine and No More Drama, her 2015 Glastonbury appearance, and collaborations with U2, George Michael and Elton John. Also on the music theme, First Ladies of Hip Hop (9.30pm/BBC Two Wales, 10.30pm) concludes with a look at how female rappers climbed to the top of the industry in the 1990s and 2000s. And on BBC Two Wales/iPlayer at 9.30pm, Newport rapper Lemfreck explores a burgeoning music scene in Black Music Wales.

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey

Channel 4, 8.30pm

The presenter continues her travels in the land of her birth as she works her way along the Wild Atlantic Way, walking in The Burren, a rare limestone pavement bursting with flora, shopping for Aran knitwear and visiting a mussel farm in a fjord.

Shakespeare night

BBC Four, from 9pm

The evening kicks off with the actor Simon Russell Beale recalling 2012’s The Hollow Crown, a landmark series of adaptations of Shakespeare’s history plays. Richard II, starring Ben Whishaw, follows at 9.15pm, and then Henry IV Part 1 (with Jeremy Irons in the title role) at 11.35pm.

Later... with Jools Holland

BBC Two, 10.30pm; Wales, 11.30pm

Back to Alexandra Palace Theatre for another series of the music and chat show hosted by Jools Holland. On the bill tonight are British R&B singer Jorja Smith and US indie rockers The National. Making their debuts on the show, meanwhile, are Say She She, a Brooklyn “discodelica” girl group, Mancunian singer Antony Szmierek and punk legend Wreckless Eric.

Flash Gordon (1980) ★★★★

ITV4, 11.30am

American football hunk Sam J Jones plays the eponymous hero, but it’s Max von Sydow who steals the show as camp Ming the Merciless in this adaptation of Alex Raymond’s sci-fi comic. Look out for unlikely cameos from former Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan and Brian Blessed, a pantomime appearance by Timothy Dalton, and a suitably bombastic score by Queen. It flopped on release, but has since become a cult classic.

The Red Shoes (1948) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 1pm

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s twisted fairy tale, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s musical tragedy centres on dancer Victoria Page (Moira Shearer), her romance with a struggling composer (Marius Goring) and her loyalty to the ballet that he wrote and in which she’s meant to star. Cinemas across the UK will celebrate Powell and Pressburger’s wondrous films until December as part of a special BFI season.

Serendipity (2001) ★★★

Channel 5, 2.40pm

John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale meet over a pair of gloves in Bloomingdale’s one Christmas… and then she refuses to exchange numbers on the grounds that it’s up to fate to decide whether they’re destined to be an item. By the time they catch up with each other again, they’ve both acquired new partners (Bridget Moynahan and John Corbett) who then have to be dumped. Fortunately, the pair are so charming you can’t help but root for them.

Knives Out (2019) ★★★★★

Channel 4, 9.30pm

Daniel Craig took a break from all that licensed killing as James Bond to star as a dapper sleuth in this tricksy and uproariously fun play on an Agatha Christie-style whodunit. Star Wars director Rian Johnson delivers a trenchant side order of social commentary about America’s haves and have-nots. Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis co-star. Sequel Glass Onion (2022, Netflix) is just as fabulous.

Sunday 15 October

Tom Mison and Celine Buckens

The Ex-Wife

Channel 5, 9pm

In recent years Channel 5 has built a formidable reputation for schlocky-but-slick, instantly gripping domestic-noir thrillers. This four-parter, starring Céline Buckens as a young woman drawn into a downward spiral of anxiety and violence by the unwanted attentions of her husband’s former spouse, continues the trend. All the genre essentials are here: innocent young woman, wealthy older man, sceptical best friend, unhinged ex, a family with vested interests determined to derail the marriage, and so on.

Buckens, who was Bafta-nominated last year for her blistering performance in the BBC’s Showtrial, is terrific in the role of Tasha, a student seduced by the sophistication (he has a house to die – possibly – for) of mysteriously wealthy hipster Jack (Tom Mison). But her dreams of happiness are soured from the outset by Jack’s ex-wife, Jen (Janet Montgomery), who cannot accept that they’re no longer married, and begins to stalk Tasha. Adding to an already adhesive premise is a clever opening sequence that will leave you questioning who, exactly, is the baddie here. Once in, you’ll want to stay the course. GO

Fletcher’s Family Farm

ITV1, 11.30am

When 2019 Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher and his family swapped the mean streets of Oldham for pastures new on a Peak District farm in 2021, BBC One followed their first year in Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure. Now they’re back, but on ITV daytime, negotiating the ups and downs of their new life on the land.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

BBC Two, 7.20pm

“This is the land of meat. Mountains of meat. But I don’t mind. I love meat,” says Hollywood actress and director Longoria as she arrives in the region of Nuevo León for the second leg of her Mexican food journey. Thus it’s sizzling flesh all the way as we learn of the region’s love affair with all things barbecued.

Antiques Roadshow

BBC One, 8pm

Beatles memorabilia, designer clobber, antique dolls, Sir Winston’s cigar, diamond jewellery and even a Lego portrait of the late Queen. The quality, and variety, of the finds is high as the roadshow pitches its tent at Crystal Palace Park in London.

Big Little Journeys

BBC Two, 8pm

The series featuring tiny animals making epic journeys takes us to Taiwan to see the lengths to which a frisky two-year-old pangolin, in its first breeding season, will go to find a mate. On the opposite side of the world, meanwhile, a family of golden-headed lion tamarins set out for a new home on Brazil’s Atlantic coast. It’s an enjoyable way to pass an hour, hampered only slightly by the blurring between fact and fiction.

Boiling Point

BBC One, 9pm

The relentless pace of Philip Barantini’s scorching drama drops off momentarily this week, as new sous chef Nick (Steven Ogg) takes the pressure off Carly (Vinette Robinson) in the kitchen. But there’s an extensive menu of other troubles ready to ambush the restaurant staff – to nerve-shredding effect – and newly sober Andy (Stephen Graham) isn’t the only one to find cold turkey hard to swallow.

Russell T Davies Remembers...

BBC Four, 10pm & 10.15pm

The screenwriter and producer (Doctor Who, It’s a Sin) recalls how a long-held ambition of bringing Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream to BBC One was realised in 2016; followed by the wonderful production, starring Maxine Peake, Nonso Anozie, John Hannah, Matt Lucas and Elaine Paige.

Richard III (1955) ★★★★

BBC Two, noon

“So wise so young, they say, do never live long,” utters Richard III (Laurence Olivier) in Shakespeare’s great tale of power’s ability to corrupt. Olivier directed and starred as the malicious monarch, who plots to steal the throne from his brother, Edward VI (Cedric Hardwicke). Although still critically acclaimed, Richard III was the only one of three Shakespeare plays directed by Olivier not to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★★

Channel 4, 2pm

Instead of doing battle with the dragons that besiege the clifftop village where he lives, weedy Viking teenager Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) befriends one of the most fearsome. So begins the sweetest human-dragon bond in the history of Norse civilisation. This DreamWorks animation, based on Cressida Cowell’s children’s book, is funny, engaging and features some terrific flying sequences.

Film of the week: Us (2019) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 9pm

Few directors have had quite as strong a few years as Jordan Peele, and especially not in the horror sphere; his run of excellent, terrifying films (Get Out, Candyman, Nope) have established him as the genre’s preeminent modern auteur, following in the footsteps of the late, great William Friedkin (The Exorcist). In Us, Peele unveils a spine-jangling allegory about the selfish victim mentalities that have begun to permeate global politics, but especially in the US. One summer night, the middle-class Wilson family – mother Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o), father Gabe (Winston Duke), and children Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph) and Jason (Evan Alex) – are happily driving to their lake house, ready to meet up with their (slightly wealthier) white friends, the Tylers (Tim Heidecker and Elisabeth Moss). Their idyllic trip is quickly torn apart, however, by the arrival of the Wilsons’s hellish doppelgängers, in a sort of Jekyll and Hyde nod to the darkness that every human contains within. All of the cast are stellar, but this is undeniably Nyong’o’s film – the 12 Years a Slave actress embodies every emotion in its purest form, switching from tender family woman to manic villain.

The Beach (2000) ★★★

BBC One, 10.30pm

Leonard DiCaprio plays second fiddle to a beach – Thailand’s idyllic Maya Bay, which was closed to tourists for years because of the negative eco impact of visitors – in Danny Boyle’s film. The story follows backpackers Richard (DiCaprio), Étienne (Guillaume Canet) and Françoise (Virginie Ledoyen) as they explore paradise – but they soon realise it’s less than perfect. Also on BBC Three on Friday at 9pm.

Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) ★★★★

Channel 4, 11.05pm

If Little Richard’s brilliance was underappreciated in his lifetime, his status as the true King of Rock ’n’ Roll (Elvis who?) has been highlighted since his death in 2020. Lisa Cortés’s film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, tells an almost unbelievable story: a “deformed” child’s path from singing in gospel choirs to atop some of the Deep South’s most famous stages. All together: “Awop-bop a loo bop a lop bam boom!”

Monday 16 October

Jamie Oliver returns with a new series - Paul Stuart/Channel 4

Jamie’s Five Ingredient Meals

Channel 4, 8pm

Jamie Oliver has forgotten how to cook without gimmicks: every dish must cost a few pence, or only use one saucepan, and the contents of the larder are always off-limits. From Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders to his 30 Minute Meals or £1 Wonders, he focuses on speed, price and ease. All good things, considering the pace of modern life – if only the ingredients weren’t often inaccessible, and the dishes left looking disappointingly less tasty.

Returning with this four-part series, Oliver is once again whipping up meals involving only five ingredients – an area he previously explored in his 2017-20 series Jamie’s Quick & Easy Food. But this time the theme is Mediterranean food (which neatly ties in with Oliver’s most recent cookbook). Oliver kicks things off with a good old-fashioned chicken dish: all uber-crispy skin and tender flesh, as well as a tart showcasing wonderful fresh figs. Spanish chef José Pizarro is also on hand to share tips for the easy, delicious Mediterranean eats. Your enjoyment will hinge firstly on your appetite for Oliver’s patented jack-the-lad banter, followed closely by how hungry you are while watching. Bish bash bosh. PP

The Crash Detectives

BBC Two, 7pm

Gwent Police’s collision investigators head to Chepstow, where a teenager has died in a car crash, leaving Sgt Bob Witherall to look for evidence at the scene – and on social media – to find out whether reckless driving played a part.

Panorama: Challenging Putin: Moscow and the Mutiny

BBC One, 8pm; NI, 8.30pm; Wales, 10.40pm

After two decades in power, Vladimir Putin’s grip on the Russian presidency shows no sign of waning. That was, until earlier this summer, when Wagner mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin led a march on Moscow. He failed, then died in a plane crash two months later – but what could the impact be on next year’s elections and the war in Ukraine?

The Reckoning

BBC One, 9pm

Despite Steve Coogan’s performance as Jimmy Savile being undeniably excellent – he is chillingly convincing – you can’t help but watch this drama with a knot in your stomach; the sense that, maybe, it shouldn’t have been made at all. It’s episode three and the mid-Seventies; Savile is at the peak of his fame, beaming into living rooms around Britain every week on Jim’ll Fix It. Meanwhile, he is granted despicable access to patients at Stoke Mandeville Hospital. Concludes tomorrow.

Union by David Olusoga

BBC Two, 9pm

David Olusoga’s intelligent walk through the history of the UK reaches the 19th century, when the Industrial Revolution was changing life as we knew it: the rich were growing richer and the poor even poorer, while over in Ireland, anger at the devastation of the Great Famine was threatening to tear apart the Union at its seams.

The Long Shadow

ITV1, 9pm

George Kay’s respectful dramatisation of the Yorkshire Ripper case reaches a pivotal point as the detectives (Toby Jones, David Morrissey, Jack Deam) pursue a Leeds driver as their prime suspect.

Endurance: Race to the Pole with Ben Fogle

Channel 5, 9pm

It’s the final slog for Ben Fogle and Dwayne Fields as they retrace the steps of Edwardian explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott. Facing similarly deadly weather conditions and fading morale, it’s not the completion of the journey to the South Pole that is the most touching, but the memorial they build for their hero.

Summer of Soul (2021) ★★★★

Channel 4, 10pm

This fantastic music documentary centres on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place over two months at Mount Morris Park. Through a blend of archive footage and new interviews with attendees and musicians, director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson argues that the festival – which featured sets from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson and Nina Simone – should be remembered alongside Woodstock for its influence.

Superbad (2007) ★★★★

BBC Three, 10pm

A sporadically hilarious coming-of-age comedy in which two high-school misfits, diffident Evan (Michael Cera) and sarcastic, sex-obsessed Seth (Jonah Hill), try to get their hands on enough alcohol – they’re not yet 21 – to fuel a raucous end-of-term party. The script was written by childhood friends Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, the latter of whom also stars as a bumbling cop, and it was the film debut for the brilliant Emma Stone.

Mr Jones (2019) ★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

If you’re still battling Happy Valley withdrawals, catch James Norton in this fascinating biographical thriller from Agnieszka Holland. It tells the story of Gareth Jones, a Welsh journalist who travelled to the Soviet Union in 1933 and uncovered the devastating scale of the Holodomor, the Ukrainian famine which killed millions. It’s even more resonant today considering the horrors being endured by the nation and its people.

Tuesday 17 October

Who, and what, caused Britain's housing crisis? - Justin Tallis/AFP

Britain’s Housing Crisis: What Went Wrong?

BBC Two, 9pm

With a recent survey from the House Builders Federation determining England to be the worst place to find housing in the developed world, it is no surprise that the first hour of Victoria James’s excellent two-part documentary boils over with frustration and fury. The housing market and home ownership have taken on an increasingly totemic quality in the British economy and indeed psyche, and this explains how, why and with what consequences.

Beginning in the late 1990s with the Labour landslide and Bank of England independence (although the programme could have dug even deeper and gone back to Margaret Thatcher’s council housing sell-off), James speaks to politicians including Michael Gove and Alistair Darling, but also bankers and developers, economists and campaigners. The cumulative effect is to forensically pick apart the death spiral of financial boom, crash and then austerity in which developers, mortgage lenders, landlords and shareholders were favoured over those on average wages looking to buy or even just rent at a reasonable rate. Next week’s conclusion picks up with Brexit on the horizon. GT

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

BBC Two, 7pm

Now forever associated with the mighty Derry Girls, Tara Lynne O’Neill (who played Mary Quinn) and Ian McElhinney (Joe McCool) are each given £400 and an expert guide to scour the shops of Aberdeenshire for vintage bargains.

Saviour Complex

Sky Documentaries, 7.55pm

Airing over the next three evenings, this uncompromising HBO docu-series follows the impact of Renee Bach, an American missionary whose charity in Uganda, Serving His Children, began treating ill children despite a lack of medical expertise. The results were shocking, and the complex repercussions implicated her accusers as much as Bach herself.

Fake or Fortune?

BBC One, 8pm

The last in the series turns the spotlight on a possible canvas from expressionist Arshile Gorky. It’s covered in white paint which, the artist’s granddaughter suspects, may itself have been part of his process.

The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor

ITV1, 9pm

Superior to Channel 5’s royal weekend offerings, this series still fails to throw much fresh light on these regularly scrutinised sagas: tonight’s focus falls upon Princess Diana’s death, from the Palace’s sluggish response to public sentiments through to the handling of Charles and Camilla’s romance.

The Hotel Inspector

Channel 5, 9pm

Only one pub remains in the Leicestershire village of Scalford, yet its owners are struggling to break even after 20 years: with a bar, 50-seater restaurant, guest rooms and garden, are they spreading themselves too thinly in straitened times, or can Alex Polizzi save the day?

Bangers: Mad for Cars

Channel 4, 10.15pm

With Top Gear on hiatus and The Grand Tour running on empty, there is clearly an opening for a new vehicle consumer show and Bangers: Mad For Cars is a promising new entrant hot off the grid. Presenters Tinie and Naomi Schiff try out some of the cars coming back into fashion from recent decades, beginning with sensible family cars including the Saab 900, Lotus Carlton and the reliable, unglamorous Renault Espace. They square off in a race, of course, but also a contest to see who can fit a car seat first. Fun, fast moving and approachable – so why so late?

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★

Comedy Central, 9pm

It’s easy to dismiss Keenen Ivory Wayans’s horror spoof (riffing on the likes of Scream, Friday the 13th and The Blair Witch Project) as nothing more than a crude relic. But 23 years later, it’s remembered as a cult classic – and spawned four sequels, admittedly of decreasing quality. Here, a group of dumb teenagers (including Anna Faris, Regina Hall and Carmen Electra) find themselves stalked by a bumbling serial killer in a creepy mask.

Drive (2011) ★★★★

Great! Movies, 10.50pm

Based on James Sallis’s novel, Nicolas Winding Refn’s neon-splashed thriller stars Ryan Gosling as an icily cool Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver. He agrees to help his neighbour (Carey Mulligan) with some bad debts by taking on a multi-million dollar heist. The styling is impeccable and the 8-bit soundtrack (mostly by Cliff Martinez) superb, but some viewers might find it a bit too heartless.

1408 (2007) ★★★★

Film4, 11.25pm

Mikael Håfström’s spookfest is one of the strongest 21st-century adaptations of a Stephen King story (the less said about 2013’s Carrie remake, the better). When cynical supernatural author Mike Enslin (John Cusack) checks into NYC’s haunted Dolphin Hotel – against the wishes of the hotel’s manager (Samuel L Jackson) – he soon realises that his stories are nothing compared to the terrors waiting in his room.

Wednesday 18 October

Coleen Rooney shares her side of the 'Wagatha Christie' story - Ben Blackall/PA/Disney+

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

Disney+

It is the most sensational, ludicrous showbiz story of our times. In 2019, Coleen Rooney, wife of Wayne, publicly accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of leaking posts from her private Instagram to the press. Rooney’s method was so ingenious – she fed each suspect a different false story to see what ended up in the tabloids – that her sleuthing earned her the nickname “Wagatha Christie”. The saga has inspired an unloved Channel 4 drama and a so-so West-End play, but this Disney+ series is the one that everyone has been waiting for. Yes, finally, it’s ………. Coleen Rooney’s account. (If you don’t get that reference, this is perhaps not the show for you.)

The three-part documentary promises exclusive access to the woman herself, as well as interviews with her family, her legal team and the “key players” at the heart of one of the UK’s most absurd and high-profile High Court defamation cases. Screeners were not made available ahead of broadcast, but those key players are unlikely to include Vardy, who embarrassingly lost the trial. As Rooney recently told British Vogue, “I just thought, ‘Why have you put yourself in this position?’” SK

Aldi’s Middle Aisle: How Do They Do It?

Channel 5, 7pm

You couldn’t buy better publicity than this hour-long hagiography of supermarket Aldi. We hear how the chain keeps its prices down through smart shop-floor layouts and bare-bones efficiency, as well their penchant for producing lookalike products.

The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

It is the hottest day of the year so far in the Bake Off tent – ideal conditions for Chocolate Week. The heat becomes too much for one baker, who falls ill and must withdraw halfway through a cheesecake challenge in the technical round. The big question for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith is whether this affects their decision of who goes home.

Payback

ITV1, 9pm

Morven Christie’s Lexie is faced with a stark choice this week: cooperate with DCI Guthrie (Derek Riddell) and face retribution from gangster Cal Morris (Peter Mullan), or risk going to prison for the murder of her husband. The absorbing crime drama cleverly produces a third option – one which will require Lexie to live a double life.

Jay Blades: The Midlands Through Time

Channel 5, 9pm

Jay Blades’s historical travelogue of the Midlands inevitably reaches the ubiquitous Peaky Blinders. A flat cap-wearing Blades tours the West Midlands Police Museum to find out the real story behind Birmingham’s most famous gang, before heading elsewhere to explore the unsung story of the West Midlands’ role during the Industrial Revolution.

Dark Winds

Alibi, 9pm

The publicity for this brooding psychological thriller trumpets the fact that it is from producers George RR Martin and Robert Redford – a disservice to its Native American writers. Set in the Navajo Nation during the 1970s, it follows Native Lt Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Sgt Bernadette (Jessica Matten) as they investigate two murders.

Warriors

BBC Four, from 10pm

Originally broadcast in 1999, this harrowing two-part war drama follows a group of British peacekeepers serving in Vitez, Bosnia during the Lašva Valley ethnic cleansing. Tonight’s repeats are preceded by a retrospective at 10pm, in which stars Damian Lewis and Matthew Macfadyen, alongside director Peter Kosminsky, reflect on the show’s legacy.

The Wrong Box (1966) ★★★★

Film4, 4.40pm

Bryan Forbes’s film is a veritable treasure trove of British comic talent. Brothers Masterman (John Mills) and Joseph (Ralph Richardson) are set to inherit a fortune, but there’s one condition: it will go to whoever lives longest. Hoping to bankroll his grandson (Michael Caine), Masterman plots to kill Joseph. Unfortunately for him, the latter’s nephews (Dudley Moore and Peter Cook) have cooked up a plan of their own.

Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017) ★★★

Film4, 6.50pm

This not-so-cuddly biopic (not to be confused with Disney’s 2018 Ewan McGregor-led tear-jerker Christopher Robin) reveals the sadness behind Winnie-the-Pooh – a broken family – and suggests that the idyll depicted in the books was a momentary respite from their trauma. Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie star as AA Milne and his wife, Dorothy, while Will Tilston is a delight as their young son.

Halloween (2018) ★★★

BBC One, 10.40pm

So confused is the timeline of the sequels to Halloween (1978) that this one, directed by David Gordon Green, acts as though none of them even happened. Jamie Lee Curtis again plays Laurie Strode, who escaped in the original, fleeing masked killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) four decades after he first stalked her. It’s an effective and skin-crawling reimagining which prioritises jump-scares and nostalgia over a coherent plot.

Thursday 19 October

Stephen Graham stars in Bodies - Netflix

Bodies

Netflix

Released as a box set, this eight-part adaptation of the late Si Spencer’s graphic novel has an instantly arresting premise: the same body (of a young man) is found in the same alley in Whitechapel, London in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053. “None of this adds up,” concludes Detective Shahara Hasan (Amaka Okafor), the 2023 copper who launches this series, and you can see why; her counterparts through the ages include by-the-book Victorian plod Alfred Hillinghead (Kyle Soller), Charles Whiteman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), a morally susceptible policeman on the beat in the Blitz, and Iris Maplewood (Shira Haas, Unorthodox), a wry, canny investigator in the near future.

The corpse in question bears strange marks on the wrist, while, perhaps most disturbingly, a granite-faced Stephen Graham is an ominous visual motif throughout. Occasionally gratuitous sequences (notably a stomach-churning autopsy) aside, it is an intriguing affair that tackles anti-Semitism, sexuality, AI and the War on Terror. That said, some eras (1941, 2023) are evoked more confidently than others, and the feeling lingers that these could just be four humdrum murder mysteries given heft by narrative trickery. GT

The Burning Girls

Paramount+

Drawing on plenty of British folk-horror tropes – spooky kids, wise old women, overbearing landowners – this six-part (box-setted) adaptation of CJ Tudor’s novel benefits hugely from Samantha Morton’s witty, intelligent turn as Reverend Jack Brooks, newly arrived in a Sussex village with her sullen teenage daughter (Ruby Stokes) in tow. After her predecessor’s suicide and a history of violence and misogyny dating back 500 years, independent spirits are not welcome there; evil stalks the land and a solid supporting cast including Rupert Graves, David Dawson and Jane Lapotaire stir the pot.

Soldier

BBC One, 9pm

The halfway mark of the course sees more recruits dropping out as they face a test familiar to viewers of SAS: Who Dares Wins – the one with the room pumped full of gas. They also take to the firing range with machine guns and are challenged to navigate back to base from a snowy hillside.

Pride of Britain: A Windrush Special

ITV1, 9pm

The Prince of Wales, Trevor McDonald and Mel B are among the names hearing the stories of some of those who arrived in Britain on HMT Empire Windrush from the Caribbean between 1948 and 1971. Those testifying include a pioneer of sound systems and the founder of Britain’s first Afro-Caribbean cricket club.

All Creatures Great and Small

Channel 5, 9pm

The democratic storytelling of this ever-engaging series gives Helen (Rachel Shenton) not one but two big moments tonight, while James (Nicholas Ralph) hires trainee vet Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose), and Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) is having problems with new dog Cedric.

Little Trains & Big Names with Pete Waterman

More4, 9pm

What is it about musicians and model railways? While Rod Stewart is perhaps the most famous fan, this four-part series begins with Pete Waterman joining a build for Chester Cathedral and meeting fellow modelling enthusiast Jools Holland.

The Great Amazon Heist

Channel 4, 10pm

Oobah Butler, who has in the past bamboozled TripAdvisor and Paris Fashion Week, turns his impish investigative journalism to Amazon, going undercover at a “fulfilment centre” and hacking the algorithm to expose the shortcomings of the retail giant.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★

Film4, 7.10pm

Robert Redford saunters through a twinkly-eyed nostalgia trip in David Lowery’s enjoyable, if somewhat stilted, true-crime drama. Forrest Tucker (Redford) escaped from San Quentin at the age of 70 and proceeded to commit a string of heists that bamboozled both authorities and the public, leaving detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck) obsessed with catching him out. Sissy Spacek co-stars.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★

ITV4, 8pm

Not one of the best Bonds, but still better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick. Pierce Brosnan’s 007 is pitted against a media baron (Jonathan Pryce) who tries to start World War Three. Our hero visits some decidedly unglamorous locations (Hamburg, a multi-storey car park, a tank of water) and dallies with Bond-babes Teri Hatcher and Michelle Yeoh. Judi Dench provides solid back-up as M.

The Omen (1976) ★★★★★

BBC Four, 10.30pm

Never before has a child been so devilishly terrifying as in Richard Donner’s seminal horror. Dealing with the tragedy of their stillborn child, Robert and Katherine Thorn (Gregory Peck and Lee Remick, both captivating) adopt an orphan called Damien (Harvey Spencer Stephens). Far from being the angel of their dreams, this sinister boy induces a host of tragedies, which leads Robert to question his son’s identity.

Friday 20 October

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard - Avalon

Breeders

Sky Comedy, 10pm & 10.30pm

More gloriously relatable family comedy as Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard return for a fourth and, sadly, final series as hard-pressed parents Paul and Ally. It may be only 12 months since we last saw them on screen, but their lives have leapt forward by five years; they’re still getting used to the split that occurred last season and with their children Luke and Ava presenting a new set of challenges as they approach, and reach, adulthood.

It’s Luke, now 18 (played by Ladhood’s Oscar Kennedy), who’s the pivotal character in tonight’s enjoyable double-bill, dropping a major bombshell during an already tense Christmas lunch. At 16, Ava (Zoë Athena) also has a big storyline to pursue later in the series but for now the Christmas setting proves an ideal vehicle for revisiting the stresses and strains of the existing family dynamic. It also provides a useful reintroduction to all the main players, including Ally’s brittle mother, Leah (Stella Gonet), Paul’s earthbound parents, Jackie and Jim (Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong), as well as a smattering of new characters including Luke’s girlfriend, Maya (Deepica Stephen), and her parents, Meena (Sunetra Sarker) and Sunil (Nitin Ganatra). GO

The Pigeon Tunnel

Apple TV+

Veteran US film-maker Errol Morris takes on one of his slipperiest subjects yet: the late David Cornwell, aka author John le Carré, creator of classic espionage thrillers The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Built around the last interviews the elusive Cornwell gave before his death in 2020, and based on his bestselling 2016 memoir, it’s as stylish as it is revealing.

Silver Dollar Road

Amazon Prime Video

Director Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro) delivers another riveting film in this account of racism and one family’s decades-long fight for ownership of an ancestral property in North Carolina – and one of the worst miscarriages of justice in US legal history.

Unreported World

Channel 4, 7.30pm

The global news series returns for a new run. Tonight, Symeon Brown reports on a horrific case from Kenya where, since March this year, more than 400 bodies have been exhumed from mass graves in a remote forest where Pastor Paul Mackenzie is accused of running a doomsday cult encouraging followers to starve themselves to death for the glory of God.

Ghosts

BBC One, 8.30pm

Blue plaques, pineapples, murder and evicting a ghostly tenant from the nursery are among the challenges Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) face this week, while grumpy neighbour Barclay (Geoffrey McGivern) seems determined to play hardball over the sale of his land.

Have I Got News for You

BBC One, 9pm

Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 champion Bill Bailey makes a welcome return to the guest host’s chair, supplying his usual barrage of effortless humour and wit, with journalist Helen Lewis and comedian Daliso Chaponda joining team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop to cast a satirical eye over the week’s news.

Uncanny

BBC Two, 9pm

Danny Robins brings more spine-tingling tales from his ultra-successful radio show and podcast of the same name to the small screen. Tonight, he’s joined by paranormal psychology experts Evelyn Hollow and Ciaran James O’Keefe to explore cases of mysterious knocking, spectral chills, telekinetic juggling and other inexplicable “real life” ghostly encounters. Spooky stuff.

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose (2023)

Amazon Prime Video

Writer-director Adam Sigal’s black comedy features a bumper cast: Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd, as well as the voice of Neil Gaiman. Back in the 1930s, the tabloid press became obsessed with the story of Gef the talking mongoose. Here, the tale is taken down a slightly darker path, with famous psychologist Dr Fodor (Pegg) tasked with untangling Gef’s mysterious origins.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022) ★★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 6pm

Is there such a thing as too much Shrek? Never. This swashbuckling spin-off sees Antonio Banderas’s boot-clad kitty take centre stage, as he reckons with the fact he’s on his ninth, and thus last, life. Only a wishing star that has fallen in a faraway forest holds the promise of a longer life; but he’s not the only one looking. The animation is delightful and the supporting cast stellar (Florence Pugh, Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman).

65 (2023) ★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

Adam Driver is wasted on this fatally underpowered sci-fi romp that fails to deliver on either action or emotion. When a spaceship (containing Driver and a teenage companion played by Ariana Greenblatt) crash-lands on what turns out to be Cretaceous-era Earth, they’re met with warring dinosaurs fighting to the death in their final days of existence. Think Jurassic Park crossed with Alien, just without either’s pace or wit.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 11.05pm

Set in a deserted hotel that’s in the care of writer Jack (Jack Nicholson) and his family for the winter, Stanley Kubrick’s brilliant psycho-horror, based on the novel by Stephen King, is subtly unsettling. But it’s stuffed, too, with unforgettable nerve-jangling shocks, including the famous moment when the crazed Jack smashes his way through a door with an axe as his wife (Shelley Duvall) cowers in the corner.

Television previewers

Stephen Kelly (SK), Veronica Lee (VL), Keith Watson (KW), Gerard O’Donovan (GO), Poppie Platt (PP), Gabriel Tate (GT) and Jack Taylor (JT),

