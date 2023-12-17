Our TV and radio critics round up the best and worst of 2023

2023 in TV: When the dramas wrote themselves

‘Right, deep breath. Firstly, are you OK?” The most bizarre line uttered on television this year wasn’t scripted by a dramatist. It came from Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning, addressing viewers after the departure of Phillip Schofield. Four months later, Willoughby quit, an announcement that Sky News deemed to be of such overriding importance that it interrupted a live broadcast from Jerusalem to make it.

You can keep your fictional ­dramas: no television show in 2023 could rival the mix of tragedy and farce occurring off-screen as the nation’s highest-profile presenters went into meltdown. Schofield was brought down by his “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a staff member more than 30 years his ­junior, and was last seen sucking on a vape while surveying the wreckage of his career. A month later, after frenzied speculation, Huw Edwards was revealed – by his wife – to be the previously unnamed presenter accused of paying a young man for sexually explicit images. He is not expected back.

BBC News can survive the absence of its best-paid star. BBC Sport, though? It seems not. When Gary Lineker was forced to step down from Match of the Day after posting an inflammatory tweet about Suella Braverman’s “small boats” policy, the broadcaster’s sports coverage promptly collapsed, as colleagues backed him by refusing to go on air. Management caved in, Lineker was welcomed back with an apology, and a review of social-media guidelines was announced as a result (the outcome: Lineker can carry on tweeting).

Channel 4 had to deal with historic claims about the alleged behaviour of Russell Brand (the BBC has its own history with Brand – who denies the claims – but in their radio department). GB News ­dispensed with ­Laurence Fox et al, sparking a social-media brouhaha. Channel 5, the only broadcaster that seems to have egos in check, just kept its head down and got on with delivering All Creatures Great and Small.

But was there anything good on TV this year? Well, the best drama of the year was Slow Horses, the sublime adaptation of Mick Herron’s spy novels, but you probably didn’t see that because it’s on Apple TV+. Ditto Succession on Sky Atlantic, which bowed out with a series of pure brilliance. The BBC gave us a few gems: Blue Lights, a Northern Irish police procedural with no big names in the cast, was fantastic; Boiling Point and The Woman in the Wall were nerve-shreddingly good, and The Gold was a decent thriller marred by its crush on real-life killer Kenneth Noye. Happy Valley, in its final series, lived up to expectations.

Much cop: Blue Lights was one of the year’s rare gems - Steffan Hill

ITV continued its policy of sticking dramas on the streaming platform ITVX, rather than giving them a big hurrah on the main channel. Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter as Crossroads doyenne Noele Gordon, was a treat, provided you could find it (or wait months for it to appear on ITV proper). On the main channel, The Long Shadow was a decent examination of the Yorkshire Ripper murders, and far superior to the BBC’s ill-advised The Reckoning, starring Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile, which failed to take more than a cursory glance at the corporation’s mishandling of that whole sorry business.

Meanwhile, the streaming services opted mostly for throwaway fun, such as The Diplomat (Netflix) and Hijack (Apple TV+). The Crown briefly made waves by covering the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, but that was soon knocked out of the headlines by real-life royal controversies. And its CGI scenes looked paltry in contrast to the pomp of the Coronation, in May.

Netflix showed a worrying inability to identify when a programme needs to depend upon historical fact: it’s fine to mess with the past in a fantasy such as Bridgerton – the prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, was a sugary delight – but the same rules can’t be applied to proper history, and the claim in Queen Cleopatra that the pharaoh was black was derided as “blatant historical fallacy” by the Egyptian government. For history done properly, the best documentary of the year was the BBC’s Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland.

Turkey of the year was Great Expectations, reworked for BBC One by the Peaky Blinders creator ­Steven Knight to feature a crack-addled, gun-toting Miss Havisham and an entirely new ending (Pip marries Biddy? How boring). A close second for worst show of the year was Queen of Oz, Catherine Tate’s comeback vehicle. Chortle, the ­comedy website, summed it up as “a rude woman shouting”, which is Tate to a T.

An Ofcom survey of working-class audiences last month found comedy to be the biggest dis­appointment: fun sitcoms replaced by “politically correct” and “edgy” attempts at humour, too much of it aimed at Gen Z. If the regulator had surveyed middle-class audiences, I’m sure it would have heard the same thing. I can’t remember when I last saw something laugh-out-loud on the BBC, but Channel 4 is worse. This year, it made two terrible forays into political comedy, Partygate and Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat. You will never look at Wallace in a hairnet again without thinking he’s about to handle a steak harvested from a public-sector worker.

Comedy commissioners seem to have identified women as a new and untapped market, with BBC Two’s Henpocalypse! (bawdy women), BBC Three’s Such Brave Girls (depressed women) and Channel 4’s The Change (menopausal women) popping up in the schedules. And Just Like That..., which managed to turn Sex and the City’s aspirational women into a collection of whingeing neurotics, came back for series two and kept us just about interested by relying heavily on nostalgia.

BBC Two’s Henpocalypse: Comedy commissioners seem to have identified women as a new and untapped market - Various Artists Ltd.

It was a year of endings and new beginnings. Top Gear won’t be back for the foreseeable future, following Freddie Flintoff’s awful crash, and The Grand Tour won’t be back at all when the next series ends. At least Clarkson’s Farm is still going strong on Amazon Prime Video, with more series confirmed.

Like Happy Valley and Succession, Endeavour went out on a high. ­Jeremy Paxman said goodbye to University Challenge after 29 years, and was replaced by Amol Rajan. (Can someone get him a smaller chair next year? He looks like Austin Powers’s Dr Evil.) Unforgotten and Shetland returned with new leads, Sinéad Keenan and Ashley Jensen respectively. And some TV stalwarts found a new lease of life: Louis ­Theroux produced his best series in years, interviewing the likes of Pete Doherty, Joan Collins and Chelsea Manning. Doctor Who made its grand return, reuniting the dream team of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, and perfect for viewers who like a side order of gender politics with their alien adventures.

The back end of the year brought a slew of celebrity documentaries, with David Beckham, Robbie Williams and Coleen Rooney granting us access to their gilded lives. ­Williams, at least, bared all – almost ­literally, as he spent most of the series in his underpants – but it was three hours of angst. Beckham and Rooney, on the other hand, simply gave us a lesson in brand management. Released to far less fanfare, Sky’s Ricky Hatton documentary stood out as an honest dissection of success and failure. Gods of Tennis (BBC Two) took us back to a golden age of great sporting rivalries. But the most satisfying contest of all? Watching nice guy Gareth Gates ­triumph over Matt Hancock in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Back of the net: Netflix's Beckham was among 2023's slew of celebrity documentaries

Another of this year’s winners was Nigel Farage, who did nothing of note on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and pocketed £1.5 ­million for it, thank you very much. ITV was left counting the cost of reduced viewing figures and a very boring series.

Every year ends with a roll call of those we have sadly lost. In 2023, it included the presenters Paul O’Grady and Michael Parkinson. But the loss that seemed to hit the ­hardest was Matthew Perry, who died in October, aged just 54. That’s partly because his struggles with addiction were painful to behold. But it also spoke of our love for Friends. Watching old episodes is the ultimate in comfort television. These days, we can make programmes that are clever and witty and shocking. But a sitcom filled with the warmth and laughter of Friends? That’s a tall order. Anita Singh

2023 in Radio: The BBC? It’s beyond our Ken

Radio’s biggest moment of 2023 happened right at the start: in January, Ken Bruce announced that he was leaving his mid-morning slot on Radio 2 after 31 years. He was defecting from the BBC to commercial territory, to present a new show, at the same time of day, on Greatest Hits Radio in April. He took with him his superlative quiz feature, PopMaster, which he’d had the good sense to trademark long ago, and suddenly the Radio 2 schedule was wide open.

That decision, which was entirely Bruce’s – he said he’d become ­“bitter” about life at the BBC – set the tone for a turbulent year across the airwaves. He was ejected early after giving his notice, with bosses deciding not to let him see out his contract, so the bitterness went both ways. His chair was eventually filled by Vernon Kay, who does his best to bring his own brand of radio sunshine, but it’s hard to escape the ­conclusion that something major in the radio landscape has shifted this year. Not least because Bruce was just the latest in a string of radio stars departing the BBC.

Jane Garvey and Fi Glover have gone from being synonymous with trustworthy BBC broadcasting to presenting a daily show on Times Radio. Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, formerly two of the biggest names in BBC News, are now presenting the popular Global podcast The News Agents.

The Pop Master departs: Ken Bruce left his Radio 2 mid-morning show - Paul Grover

The lines between commercial and BBC broadcasting have become much more blurred this year. New commercial podcasts continue to emerge with impressive production values, especially in long-form documentary styles, such as this year’s excellent series The Girlfriends, telling the story of how a manipulative murderer was ultimately brought to justice by the women he dated.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio, which has long enjoyed a reputation for taking creative risks by cultivating new talent that wouldn’t get a break in commercial radio, this year axed one of its most innovative doc­u­men­tary series, the world-class Lights Out, which tells stories in sensory, immersive and off-kilter ways. Why did the BBC get rid of it? Was it too interesting?

Radio 3, meanwhile, this year appointed Sam Jackson as its new controller. Jackson comes straight from running Radio 3’s closest commercial rival, Classic FM. It took a few months for him to make a mark, but this month there are some very cosy new Christmas specials on Radio 3 from Gareth Malone and Clive Myrie, presenting the kind of celebrity-led classical-music selections that are the bread and butter of the Classic FM schedules. A welcome step towards a less stuffy listening experience? Or a dilution of what makes Radio 3 unique?

Anyway, whether on the BBC or commercial stations, it was in small-scale conversations that radio really shone this year. I adored the humanity of Nicholas and Jonathan Dimbleby’s programme for Radio 4 discussing Nicholas’s diagnosis with motor neurone disease, the kind of radio that couldn’t be made by anyone except the BBC, and to which I listened through tears. I also loved Louis Theroux’s first podcast for Spotify – where he sounds freer and more mischievous than he did on Radio 4 – especially in his interview with fellow celebrity interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg. In their conversation, they discussed the secret to getting under a subject’s skin in a way that makes everyone just uncomfortable enough to create delicious friction.

And if radio executives had been secretly hoping to cut costs by substituting flesh-and-blood presenters with rapidly developing AI voice ­technology, experiments this year proved that we’re not quite there yet. Radio 4’s attempt to make a documentary scripted and produced by ChatGPT (imaginatively called “A Documentary: By ChatGPT”) was largely a failure, while Hits Radio’s commissioning of an AI version of regular presenter Fleur East for a Hallowe’en special was spooky, but ultimately not enough to keep any human radio DJ up at night just yet.

AI wouldn’t have been capable of capturing the emotionally complex national moment of the Coronation. But without the need to show the visual spectacle – the golden crowns and the Windsor Greys – Radio 2 was able to go deeper into the ­meaning and history of the entire occasion with a suite of themed ­programmes to which listeners could contribute. This was a vital moment of national history, and a snapshot of the voices of Britain in 2023, captured for the archives. Charlotte Runcie

