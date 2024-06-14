Turner recognized as 40 Under 40 by AJLI

AJ Turner has been helping to serve her community through volunteering since the age of 11.

“I’ve always known that serving my community and the people in my community has been a passion since I was young,” Turner said from her office at the Boulware Mission on Thursday.

Turner is currently the community development director at the Boulware Mission, a position she’s held since April.

And she owes her role at the Boulware Mission, a 103-year-old Owensboro community organization devoted to providing shelter services, treatment and education to homeless men in the community through faith-based treatment practices, to the connections she made through the Junior League of Owensboro.

The Junior League of Owensboro is a part of the Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI), an organization that promotes voluntarism, the leadership development of women and the improvement of communities through effective action and leadership of its volunteers.

“I was in the Junior League in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, so when I moved to the Owensboro area, I was excited to join the Owensboro chapter,” Turner said.

Turner originally joined the Junior League of Sioux Falls in 2014 after her babysitter mentioned a service program the group was doing focused around victims of human trafficking.

“I knew I wanted to get involved with that cause and the rest was history,” she explained.

Turner said that her membership in the Junior League of Owensboro provided her with “ready-made” friends and connections to the community.

“I’ve only been in the area for around two years, but I’ve been able to get involved and meet so many like-minded friends because of my involvement with the Junior League,” Turner said.

Earlier this year, the AJLI announced its intention to seek nominees from across all Junior Leagues for an inaugural class of 40 women aged 40 or younger who have made significant civil, volunteer and leadership contributions to their communities.

“I’d never been recognized for something like this, so I reached out to the Owensboro Junior League’s president, Jen Vogel, who submitted a nomination for me,” Turner explained. “I never thought that I would be recognized, so I’m shocked and honored to be selected.”

Turner said that she found out she had received the distinction during a Junior League meeting.

“I probably wasn’t very professional, but I was so excited; I couldn’t help and stand up to announce it during the meeting,” she said. “I definitely cried. It has been such an honor to be recognized.”

Turner explained that she loves being a part of the Junior League because the organization, according to a recent slogan, “develops women to do a world of good.”

“Through Junior League, I’ve learned to be a better leader and advocate for my community,” Turner said.

The Junior League of Owensboro is currently focusing on projects surrounding hygiene poverty, defined as not being able to afford common hygiene and personal grooming products, and the group has curated its service projects to focus on providing the community more security in that area. The idea is part of the organization’s signature project, Healthy Owensboro.

Turner mentioned that the Junior League hosts an annual Christmas party with Girls Inc.

“The girls get to enjoy the party and the Junior League takes the opportunity to educate the girls on personal care and hygiene practices,” she said.

Turner said that she would encourage every woman over the age of 21 in the community to take a chance and get involved with the Junior League. The group meets monthly to organize plans and service projects in the community.

“There’s so many benefits to joining. Through the Junior League, I’ve found my home here at the Boulware Center. This is my passion and I love what I do,” Turner said.

Anyone interested in joining the Junior League of Owensboro can check out the group’s website at jlowensboro.org.

“This award is a part of bigger and better things to come,” Turner said.