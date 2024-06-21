Your turn: Celebrating the success of South Main Mercado 2024

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, the South Main Corridor in Rockford transformed into a vibrant celebration of Latino culture, drawing over 5,000 attendees from as far away as Texas and California.

The second annual South Main Mercado was a resounding success, nearly tripling the number of vendors from last year with an expanded event footprint to accommodate the growing excitement and participation.

This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and contributions of our partners, including Ethnic Heritage Museum and Comprehensive Community Solutions, and event sponsors, volunteers, performers, vendors, and attendees. Your dedication and hard work have made this event a memorable experience and underscored the significance of community engagement, economic development, and cultural celebration.

To our generous sponsors, especially our top-level sponsor, Hard Rock Casino, your commitment to supporting South Main Mercado extends far beyond brand exposure.

By aligning your organization with this vibrant event, you have invested in the hopes and dreams for the region’s future.

Your sponsorship helped us transform the corridor into a bustling hub of activity, welcoming thousands to celebrate Latino heritage in the modern-day, ethnic heart of our city. We are deeply grateful for your financial support and belief in our vision.

We are profoundly grateful to the many volunteers who gave their time and energy. Your enthusiasm and dedication are the heartbeat of this movement. From setting up stalls to hauling garbage, your contributions were invaluable. Your selfless service is a testament to the strength and unity of our community.

The live folk performances, music, and luchadores (Latino wrestlers) added an electrifying atmosphere to South Main Mercado.

To all the artists who shared their talents, thank you for bringing joy and energy to the event. Your performances not only entertained, but also celebrated the beautiful heritage of the Latino community, creating lasting memories for all.

With over 80 vendors showcasing diverse wares and food, South Main Mercado boasted the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of the Latino community. We are still basking in the glow that 92% of the businesses were Latino owned or led, a monument to the brilliance of the Latino community.

Thank you to all the vendors for your participation and for offering a glimpse into the bustling and powerful local economy.

To the guests, thank you for being curious and hopeful. Thank you for entrusting us with this event, vision and message. We would only have shouted into the emptiness without your attendance.

Whether you attended as a neighbor, whose family has been in the area for generations, or as a newer visitor, thank you for your attendance, your enjoyment and your feedback. Your support makes the challenges worth the work.

As we reflect on the success of this year’s South Main Mercado, we are filled with gratitude and excitement for the future.

The tremendous turnout and positive feedback underscore the importance of such events in fostering community spirit and challenging expectations. We look forward to continuing this journey with you all and to build on this year’s achievements to create even more impactful and memorable experiences in the years to come.

On behalf of my fellow organizers—Patricia Chavez, Claudia Consuelos, Jocelyn McLaughlin, Antonio Ramirez, Victor Rivera, Melissa Santillan, and Monica Terronez—who have worked tirelessly to bring this event to life, ¡Gracias a todos! Thank you all!

Cat Valdez Doyle served as a committee chair for Rockford's South Main Mercado.

