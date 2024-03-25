Turn That Brie Rind Into Crunchy Chips With Nothing But Your Oven

If meat is for muscle-repairing protein, bread is for energizing carbohydrates, and fruit is for revitalizing antioxidants, then cheese is for euphoria-inducing bliss. Although cheese is more than just a decadent luxury and offers plenty of nutritional value, it's also one of life's greatest pleasures (we stand in solidarity with you, lactose intolerant community). Whether you're a Parmesan princess or a king of cotija, all cheese is worth enjoying. However, one of the ooiest, gooiest, and most unique cheeses of them all is brie. But it's not just the smooth, melt-in-your-mouth center of brie that you can bake and eat: You can also bake the rind to transform it into crunchy, cheesy chips.

The edible brie rind develops over time after a (totally safe to consume and nutritious) mold is infused into the creamy cheese. The bloomy rind is cared for and nurtured until it eventually develops the pearly white color and semi-firm texture characteristic of brie. Marked by an umami-forward flavor profile accented by buttery, nutty undertones, brie rind is scrumptious as it is. But when baked in the oven, that sophisticated, crave-curbing tapestry of flavors intensifies. Not only do brie chips come packed with flavor, but they'll also develop an ultra-crispy texture for a satisfying crunch and a one-of-a-kind mouthfeel. Long story short: Brie rind chips are delicious.

Making Brie Rind Chips

cutting rind off brie - Webspoon/YouTube

Good news: It doesn't take an expert cheesemonger to make brie rind chips. Bad news: It's not entirely impossible to make mistakes along the way. However, if you keep a few tips and tricks in mind, you'll have a batch of crowd-pleasing cheese crisps in no time.

Let's start with the tools you need: a wheel of brie, a sharp or serrated knife, a baking tray, and parchment paper. Placing the brie in the fridge or freezer to harden will make the rind removal easier. Be sure to wrap the cheese or place it in a food storage container to protect it from contaminants. Once you've removed the rind, dice it into smaller, chip-like shapes and line your baking tray with parchment paper to avoid any mess and facilitate easy removal from the tray.

Once you've laid out your brie slices on the parchment, dust them with your favorite herbs and seasonings to give them added depth of flavor. Rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, and salt and pepper are excellent options. When it comes to timing and temperature, 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes should do the trick. When complete, they should be golden brown and as crunchy as a potato chip.

The Perfect Pairings

Baked brie rind and jam - TikTok

With their earthy, savory bravado, brie rind chips are delicious on their own. However, knowing how to pair them for a more full-bodied snack spread makes the experience even more enjoyable. For total brieception, dunk your cheesy chips into a whipped brie dip topped with a drizzle of olive oil for an extra silky texture -- a great way to reduce food waste by using every inch of the cheese wheel. But if you're feeling more adventurous, a creamy spinach artichoke dip will give the umami-centric notes of the cheese crisps an earthy twist and a pleasantly smooth textural contrast to its crispy consistency.

As for additional sides, opt for acidic foods to cut through the richness of the chips. For something sweet, think juicy berries and tart jams. For something on the saltier side, pickled foods -- whether it's cucumbers or ramps -- are the perfect acidic bite to accompany brie rind chips. Next, something to wash it down with. Pro tip: if you'd drink it with baked brie, you can drink it with brie rind chips. A bubbly, refreshing glass of champagne makes for a zippy contrast to the fatty cheese crisps, or, with its acidic notes, a light, fruity wheat beer can also wash them down well.

Although there are some cheese rinds you should avoid eating, brie isn't one of them. Next time you're bored of your usual chip routine, cut up that brie wheel and watch your world transform.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.