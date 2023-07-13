Turn It Up! The Best Car Speakers of 2023, According to an Expert

amazon



Whether you're an audiophile or just want a bit more oomph from your car's factory sound system, upgrading your car's speakers is an easy and usually cost-effective way to see some results. Enter Vikas Moolchandani, a second-generation car audio aficionado who has been listening to tunes on some of the highest-quality speakers since the womb.

"I grew up in this industry," Moolchandani said. "My parents started their official car audio business in 1995." Moolchandani has worked at that store, Avenue Sound in Long Island, New York, for as long as he can remember and is innately familiar with the latest brands and tech. So we turned to him to get the skinny on the best car speakers on the market today.

Moolchandani gave us the rundown on all things car audio. He also filled us in on some of his personal go-to favorites. After a flurry of information and mining Moolchandani's encyclopedic knowledge of brands and models, we've put together this list of expert recommendations for the best car speakers you can buy.



Things to Consider When Upgrading Your Car Speakers

Environment

When asked to run through the fundamentals of upgrading a car audio system, without hesitation Moolchandani began with the listening environment. "What vehicle is it going into, how big is the vehicle that we need to fill with sound?" he asked. "We also need to deal with the chassis, like thin door panels where we might need to prevent rattling, and what type of speaker fits best in the vehicle."

Your vehicle itself is just as important to sound quality as your audio hardware. It's important to understand the size of the vehicle cabin, the type and number of speakers your vehicle can accommodate, and even the materials the vehicle is constructed from, both inside and out.

Listening Habits

If you just throw some new speakers into your car, you may notice a crisper sound or slightly more volume. If you want to get the biggest bang for your buck, though, it's important to consider your listening habits. Do you crank up the volume and roll down the windows? Windows up? And what do you listen to? Classical? Pop? Death metal? Hip-hop? Podcasts? All of these preferences should play a part in the car speakers you choose.

Cost

Car audio serves a huge range of consumers, from the average driver and the audiophile to competitive audio enthusiasts. So as with most things, prices vary widely. According to Moolchandani, an average consumer should be prepared to spend about $1200–$1500 to have their sound system professionally upgraded.



Moolchandani insisted, though, that the average listener need not spend more than a few hundred dollars to get a noticeable upgrade in sound. This would likely include a few new speakers and a power source, but not necessarily a new head unit or sound processor.

Upgrades

While speakers alone will likely net you an improvement over your factory sound system, to reap the full benefits of new car speakers you'll also need a few upgrades. Amplifiers, sound processors, batteries, wiring, and the radio head unit itself all play a role in the quality of the sound your new speakers produce.

Types of Car Speakers

Component Systems

For the best possible sound from your speakers, consider component speaker systems. Components consist of woofers, tweeters, and external crossovers that are designed to work together to produce high-quality sound. With a component speaker system, you can mount various elements throughout the car for greater depth and clarity.

Coaxial

Coaxial speakers are the most common type of speaker on the aftermarket and consist of multiple speaker elements in one, with a woofer for low bass sounds and a tweeter for high notes. These are available in a range of sizes and prices to fit various factory speaker cavities and budgets. For the average consumer, an easy upgrade to coaxial speakers provides the easiest plug-and-play solution; that's why they make up the bulk of this list of recommendations.

Subwoofer

You may have seen subwoofers in the trunks of heavily modified vehicles, usually accompanied by lots of fiberglass and neon lights. They produce the lowest-frequency sounds (bass) and are generally available from 8.0 to 15.0 inches in size. They will typically require an enclosure (box) and a power source (amplifier). And because a larger box translates to higher output, greater pressurization, lower distortion, and less stress on the driver(s), subwoofers also take up the most space in your vehicle.

Midbass

These speakers handle mid- to low-bass frequencies, such as bass drums. They are generally available in the 6.5- to 8.0-inch range but often aren't necessary in vehicles—unless you desire an extremely high-end sound system. For most of us, good midrange door speakers will be enough.

Midrange

These speakers handle additional midrange sounds that the midbass and tweeters cannot. Most often installed in the door, they add detail to the overall sound and are usually available in the 3.5- to 6.5-inch range.

Tweeter

Tweeters are responsible for the highest sound frequencies and also add clarity. They are the smallest speaker in a system and are usually mounted higher than others.

Ready to check out the best of the aftermarket for new car speakers? Here are some expert recommendations.

TS-A1680F 6.5-Inch Coaxial Speakers

Pioneer has developed a strong reputation over the years for reliable quality products. The A1680F from its A-series is no exception. It's a four-way coaxial speaker that is made to drop right into a wide range of applications thanks to the included multi-fit installation adapters.

Excelon XR-1701 6.5-Inch Coaxial Speakers

The Excelon line from Kenwood represents the brand's top-of-the-line products. The XR-1701 is a two-way coaxial speaker built with high-quality materials with high-resolution audio files in mind. Kenwood also includes versatile mounting gear for a variety of installation challenges.

ISU 165 UIS 6.5-Inch Component Speaker System

Focal is a brand that came highly recommended by Moolchandani, and it's easy to see why. Although this is a component system, which could make it a bit more challenging to plug and play, it comes from the Universal Integration Series. The system includes two woofers and two tweeters with inline crossovers, and you get two mounting options for a smoother installation.

KAPPA-90CSX Component System

For cars with speaker cavities that can accommodate a six-by-nine-inch speaker, the KAPPA-90CSX system features two coaxial speakers, in addition to two independent tweeters. The 6x9s feature their own tweeter, allowing you to mount the independent tweeters higher up (as they should be).

TW1B 1.0-Inch Silk Dome Neo Magnet Tweeter

No list of car audio equipment would be complete without at least one product from Blaupunkt. The German manufacturer is best known for its factory systems in Porsches and Mercedes-Benzes.

If you aren't interested in buying a complete component system or have already upgraded other speakers, the TW1B can provide a bit more clarity on the high end of the musical spectrum. They can be mounted flush or at an angle, but most importantly, they are the most affordable speakers on our list.

TS-WX1010LA 10.0-Inch Shallow-Mount Sealed Enclosure

This subwoofer from Pioneer offers a compelling package. It comes preinstalled in a sealed enclosure with an integrated amplifier. Best of all, it's easy to install, and its shallow design means you can hide it under a seat or any other discrete location you can imagine.

PPS4-6 6.5-Inch

Rockford Fosgate is known for producing speakers and amps for automobiles with a focus on rock music and similar genres. The PPS4-6 speakers are designed to be used with a high-power amplifier. Some high-end audio systems have amplifiers built in from the outset, allowing them to use these speakers to their greatest potential. But these should produce a noticeable change even if your car or truck doesn't have an amplifier.

RW10CA 10.0-Inch 800-Watt Slim Subwoofer

Rockville is known for its expertise in sound quality, and the RW10CA subwoofer is no exception. Despite its small size, the subwoofer is capable of delivering powerful bass notes. It features a built-in amplifier, and the design is sleek and compact, allowing for flexible installation options.

RockGhost V2-Powered 11.0-Inch Subwoofer

The RockGhost V2 stands out thanks to its versatile design, allowing it to be mounted in your car or truck's spare-tire well. It features a built-in amplifier, an 11.0-inch-high excursion subwoofer, and a 20-foot dash remote with adjustable gain, bass boost, low pass crossover filter, and phase control.

Expert Recommendations

We asked Moolchandani if he'd share some of his personal go-to speakers, and these were his picks. "We usually recommend brands like Focal or Hertz for better acoustic performance at an entry-level price point," he said.

Avenue Sounds

Dieci Series DCX-1653 6.5-Inch Two-Way Coaxial Speakers

The DCX-1653 is a high-performance coaxial speaker designed by Hertz. Featuring a 6.5-inch woofer and a separate 1.2-inch tweeter, the DCX-1653 covers a wide range of frequencies. They're available in a few different sizes and are designed with ease of installation in mind.

Mille Pro Series MPX-1653 6.5-inch Two-Way Coaxial Speakers

The MPX-1653 is a step up from the DCX-1653. It features the same basic design but with higher-quality materials, a larger tweeter, and higher power specifications. If you're looking to add a bit more to your system or are considering additional upgrades in the future, Vikas says this may be a better choice than its more affordable sibling.

SPL Show Series SX-165-NEO 6.5-Inch Coaxial Speakers

If you want the best upgrade and don't mind shelling out a bit more cash, the SX-165-Neo is the way to go. They're designed specifically with high sound-pressure-level (SPL) performance in mind. What this means is these speakers will get loud, thanks to some of the best materials Hertz has to offer.

Mille Pro Series MPK 1653 6.5-inch Component System

From its construction to its performance, this speaker system excels in every aspect. The kit includes a pair of 6.5-inch woofers, 3.5-inch midrange drivers, and 1.0-inch tweeters. Installation is straightforward, thanks to the included mounting accessories and user-friendly design. The speakers are meant to integrate seamlessly with your existing audio system without the need for extensive modifications.

TRTP 12.0-Inch Thin Down Firing Subwoofer

When asked what subwoofers he prefers, Moolchandani said, "Most commonly we use JL Audio and Kicker. They offer the best quality and fitment for the price points."

The Kicker TRTP 12.0-inch is an excellent choice for those seeking powerful and impactful bass in a compact and convenient package. Its slim design makes it easy to mount anywhere and is easily integrated into your factory system. It features a thin-mount subwoofer and a high-output passive radiator, which helps amplify bass output.

HO112-W6v3 Enclosure with12-inch Subwoofer

JL Audio is one of the most well-known names in the automotive audio aftermarket. Hand-built in the U.S., the enclosure uses a patented port design to help get air moving. It is costly, but if you want a serious upgrade to your sound system this subwoofer, in combination with some of the other components on our list, would be tough to beat.

FAQs

Can I install my new car speakers myself?

Installing new speakers yourself is completely possible but not recommended for all but the most seasoned DIYers. If you're going to try it yourself, Moolchandani said, "[you should] have some sort of automotive background, like maybe work for an auto mechanic or body shop. Then you'll have a little more familiarity with disassembling, reassembling, and running cables through a vehicle."

How do I know what speakers will fit in my car?

Generally speaking, there are a few standard speaker sizes, and referring to your owner's manual can give you some insight into which your vehicle uses.

Professional installers can also use their own databases for checking fitment for your specific vehicle. Crutchfield, one of the leading suppliers of all things car audio, has a helpful fitment tool which you can find here.

Will changing the car speakers actually make a difference?

Swapping out your factory speakers is one of the most effective ways to upgrade your system's sound quality. When using a high-quality speaker, music sounds better than it would on old or subpar speakers.



"It depends on what the customer wants," he said. "More volume? More clarity? More bass? If they're looking for bass, we often suggest adding a woofer and an amplifier."

Moolchandani noted that even newer sound systems can benefit from a speaker upgrade due to the fact that when automakers look to cut costs or save weight, the factory audio system is often the victim.

Will my factory radio power aftermarket speakers?

The short answer is yes. Although most aftermarket speakers will sound okay with factory power, aftermarket speakers will undoubtedly sound better with a bit of additional wattage.

This makes upgrading your speakers a great first step. Adding additional amplifiers and other supporting upgrades will make your new speakers sound even better.

