Tupelo business owner hosting free haircut event for military veterans this Saturday

TUPELO - Area veterans can receive free haircuts this weekend courtesy of a Northeast Mississippi business that provides elder care, homemaker services and wellness checks on former members of the U.S. armed forces.

Patricia Clay, founder and CEO of Tupelo-based Cheyenne Total Care, has partnered with barbers at CNK Barber School in Tupelo and its owner, Nick White, to offer veterans free haircut from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Tupelo Church of God. The church is located at 1813 Briar Ridge Road.

Besides fresh cuts, the event will also offer attendees free food — barbecue, hamburgers and hotdogs — and drinks, including Starbucks coffee.

Any veteran is welcome to attend, regardless of when or in which branch of the military they served. Clay hopes to bring together veterans of all ages to fellowship.

“God has blessed me so well, I need to bless the people,” Clay said of the event, the first of its kind … at least that she’s organized. “I’ve been doing small things behind the scenes, but this is my first big event hosting.”

Although intended for veterans, Clay said no one who shows up for a haircut will be turned away.

“Our main focus is veterans, but we will never turn anyone down,” she said. “That’s not our goal with this.”

If Saturday’s event goes over well, Clay said she’d like to host similar events regularly … as often as monthly.

Clay said her goal is to move the event around from county to county, city to city, so that she can help as many veterans as possible.

“Maybe next month, we’ll do it in New Albany. We’re even thinking about trying to do it in Alabama. We want to get around,” she said.

The event isn’t a reach from the work Clay does every day. Her business focuses on helping veterans in Northeast Mississippi and the Memphis area go about their daily lives in ways both big and small.

She said her company serves around 100 clients in the Memphis area. In Tupelo, where the business is headquartered, that number is around two dozen.

“Our main goal is to help them recover their independence without making them feel like they’re dependent on us,” Clay said.

It’s work that’s fulfilled her both emotionally and spiritually.

“They deserve so much more,” Clay said of area veterans. “Even if we can do a little bit, that helps.”