Tupac Shakur's life in pictures

Tupac Shakur is widely considered a pivotal figure in the development of hip-hop, and has influenced countless musicians in the years since he was gunned down aged only 25.

Tupac Shakur performs at a concert
Shakur was born Lesane Parish Crooks in New York City in 1971
Tupac Shakur (right) and Flavor Flav
Shakur (right) - pictured alongside Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav - started performing at a young age, originally under the name MC New York
Tupac Shakur
Tupac, whose stage name was stylised as 2Pac, released his debut album in 1991, quickly rising to fame
Here Shakur (right) is seen with Snoop Dogg at the 23rd annual American Music Awards in January 1996
Tupac Shakur performs in 1994
The New-York born rapper moved to San Francisco in 1988, becoming closely associated with West Coast hip hop
Tupac Shakur poses for a mug shot for the New York State Department in 1995
Tupac's was later involved in gang violence, and had several convictions

