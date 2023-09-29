Tupac Shakur's life in pictures

Tupac Shakur is widely considered a pivotal figure in the development of hip-hop, and has influenced countless musicians in the years since he was gunned down aged only 25.

Shakur was born Lesane Parish Crooks in New York City in 1971

Shakur (right) - pictured alongside Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav - started performing at a young age, originally under the name MC New York

Tupac, whose stage name was stylised as 2Pac, released his debut album in 1991, quickly rising to fame

Here Shakur (right) is seen with Snoop Dogg at the 23rd annual American Music Awards in January 1996

The New-York born rapper moved to San Francisco in 1988, becoming closely associated with West Coast hip hop

Tupac's was later involved in gang violence, and had several convictions

