Tupac Shakur: Man charged over 1996 murder of rapper

Tupac Shakur was 25 when he was shot and killed

Las Vegas police have charged a man with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly nearly three decades ago.

The hip-hop legend was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. The identity of his killer has been a mystery.

On Friday, Duane "Keffe D" Davis was indicted by a grand jury in Nevada on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Shakur was only 25 at the time of his death.

Prosecutor Marc DiaGiacomo described Mr Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur, CBS News, the BBC's US partner, reported.

Mr Davis, 60, was arrested this morning whilst walking near his home, the prosecutor added.

Shakur died on 13 September 1996, a week after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light.

The death of the rapper, one of the most acclaimed in hip-hop, has inspired several documentaries.

Radio host Mike Muse, responding to news of the arrest, told ABC News: "Tupac was a prolific rapper, poet, actor... his lyrics today still serve such a blueprint to culture and society.

"This is why his death has always loomed over us for so long; over what actually happened to him."

At the time of his death the rapper was embroiled in a feud with rap rival Biggie Smalls, who himself was shot and killed six months later in March 1997.

The East Coast-West Coast rivalry defined hip-hop during the mid-1990s.

Shakur had been signed to Los Angeles-based Death Row Record, while Smalls was represented by New York City-based Bad Boy Records.

The argument ignited after Shakur was shot during a robbery in the lobby of New York City hotel. Shakur accused Smalls of having prior knowledge of the shooting.

Shakur, whose stage name was stylised as 2Pac, released his debut album in 1991.

He sold more than 75 million records worldwide, enjoying chart success with hits including California Love, All Eyez On Me and Changes.

He also found success acting in films like Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlock'd and Gang Related.

In June this year the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.