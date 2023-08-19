Shoppers compare this tummy-control bodysuit to Skims — and it's down to $38: 'So comfy'

Let's be honest. No one wants to spend hours shopping for shapewear only to find that it makes no difference. Finding a bodysuit that smooths your body under your favorite outfits and lifts in all the right places is an exercise that we've all taken on at some point or another. But now, scoring the right piece is simple, thanks to Shaperx shapewear at Amazon. You can get the Shaperx bodysuit — a Skims alternative — for just $38, down from $48. It contours the body and adds tummy control when you need it. And dare we say, it's comfortable?

This bodysuit is an affordable option if you're looking to smooth your figure and add tummy control. It's made from 80% nylon and 20% spandex, which gives the perfect balance between stretch and compression. So what makes shoppers rave about this pick? Most reviewers compare the smoothing effects to those of Skims bodysuits. Yes, it's that good.

The shapewear smooths your midsection and lifts your bust without giving a tight, compressed feeling. Instead, it hugs your body in all the right places, adding a seamless shape. The bodysuit is also lined and even comes in a thong design. It also has adjustable straps that fit all cup sizes. What's not to love?

The Amazon bodysuit is comparable to more expensive brands, giving the same covetable tummy control for less. (Photo: Amazon)

Over 11,000 five-star reviewers give the tummy-control bodysuit their stamp of approval.

“I actually love this shapewear!” one shopper wrote. “Don’t have extremely high expectations that it’s going to transform you into looking like you just left Dr. Miami's office, but it definitely smooths, hugs and compresses you to accentuate your natural shape! Great tummy control, super comfortable and made me look great!"

Some compression bodysuits bunch up under your clothes, but not this one, as an "obsessed" customer attested: "It’s so comfy! It doesn’t ride up. I wore this on a night out and didn’t feel suctioned into it like I normally would with shapewear by the end of the night. I feel confident in my jeans again."

"Girl, when I tell you I’m shooked, I am!!! said this convert. "I was so skeptical because I buy and buy shapewear, and it’s always disappointing, but girl, this one right here is the one, and even better is so comfortable!! I am definitely buying more!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

