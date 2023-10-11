Shoppers compare this tummy-control bodysuit to Skims — and it's down to $30 for Prime Day

What is it?

Let's be honest. No one wants to spend hours shopping for shapewear only to find that it makes no difference. Finding a bodysuit that smooths your body under your favorite outfits and lifts in all the right places is an exercise we've all taken on at some point. But now, scoring the right piece is simple, thanks to Prime Day's mega-sale on Shaperx shapewear. You can get the Shaperx bodysuit — a Skims alternative — starting at just $30 (was $48). It contours the body and adds tummy control when you need it. And dare we say, it's comfortable?

Why is it a good deal?

Shapewear can be pricey — something similar from Kim Kardashian's Skims costs $68. Even at its regular price, the Shaperx bodysuit is a bargain! But the price drop hasn't been this steep since August.

Why do I need this?

This bodysuit is an affordable option if you're looking to smooth your figure and add tummy control. It's made from 80% nylon and 20% spandex, which perfectly balances the stretch and compression. So what makes shoppers rave about this pick? Most reviewers compare the smoothing effects to those of Skims bodysuits. Yes, it's that good.

The shapewear smooths your midsection and lifts your bust without giving a tight, compressed feeling. Instead, it hugs your body in all the right places, adding a seamless shape. The bodysuit is also lined and even comes in a thong design. It also has adjustable straps that fit all cup sizes. What's not to love?

The Amazon bodysuit is comparable to more expensive brands, giving the same covetable tummy control for less.

What reviewers say

Nearly 14,000 five-star reviewers give the tummy-control bodysuit their stamp of approval.

“I actually love this shapewear!” one shopper wrote. “Don’t have extremely high expectations that it’s going to transform you into looking like you just left Dr. Miami's office, but it definitely smooths, hugs and compresses you to accentuate your natural shape! Great tummy control, super comfortable and made me look great!"

Some compression bodysuits bunch up under your clothes, but not this one, as an "obsessed" customer attested: "It’s so comfy! It doesn’t ride up. I wore this on a night out and didn’t feel suctioned into it like I normally would with shapewear by the end of the night. I feel confident in my jeans again."

"Girl, when I tell you I’m shocked, I am!!! said this convert. "I was so skeptical because I buy and buy shapewear, and it’s always disappointing, but girl, this one right here is the one, and even better is so comfortable!! I am definitely buying more!"

"Found this product on TikTok and I think it’s better than most shapewear out there," wrote a rave reviewer. "It’s great for its price and the quality is excellent. However, one con is that the neckline can show in some outfits.".

