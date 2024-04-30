Tuesday 9-hour Forecast: Plenty of sunshine across the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy Tuesday! Expect another beautiful day in the Sun City. Clear skies and a warm breeze by noon. 🌞

We’re predicting a high of 90 degrees by 5 p.m. with southwest winds from 10 to 25 mph starting at 1 p.m.🌬 Luckily, we’re not forecasting any dust.

Today is a good day to take your car out for a wash, do some yardwork, go for a jog and maybe take the kids to the park. 🏌️‍♀️🚲 Don’t forget your sunscreen before heading out the house. 😎🌷🌼

