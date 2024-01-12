TSA found record number of guns in carry-ons in 2023. Here's how many were in Phoenix

Guns aren't allowed in carry-on luggage.

But that doesn't stop people from trying to sneak guns through airport security, or carry them through inadvertently.

The Transportation Security Administration recently reported finding a record number of guns in 2023, totaling 6,737 firearms at 265 airports nationwide.

It was also a record year for guns found during screenings at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which ranks among the top five airports for guns.

The TSA said 93% of guns discovered at its checkpoints were loaded, something that alarms TSA Administrator David Pekoske because it poses "an unnecessary risk to everyone."

"Firearms and ammunition are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage," Pekoske said in a statement. "Passengers are only allowed to travel with an unloaded firearm, and only if they pack it properly in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked baggage and first declare it to the airline at the check-in counter."

How many guns were found at the Phoenix airport in 2023?

Sky Harbor ranked No. 4 in the nation for guns found in carry-ons, with screeners finding 235 of them in 2023.

That's a new record for the Phoenix airport. Screeners found 196 guns in Phoenix in 2021 and 2022 and 132 guns in 2019.

Can you fly with a gun in the USA?

Guns and ammunition are only allowed in checked luggage. They're not allowed past security in carry-on bags.

Federal law prohibits people from boarding aircraft with guns and ammunition.

What if TSA finds a gun?

When a screener finds a gun, the screening stops and police take over. Both the passenger and the gun are removed from the checkpoint area. The police may or may not charge the passenger with criminal penalties.

What is the fine for TSA guns?

Regardless of what the police do, the TSA can impose civil penalties for bringing a prohibited item to a security checkpoint. For firearms, that's a fine of $1,500-$5,370 if unloaded and $3,000-$10,700 if loaded, or if the gun is unloaded but the ammunition is accessible.

Can you lose your TSA PreCheck status for bringing a gun in a carry-on?

Yes. The TSA can strip PreCheck status from passengers if they're found to violate federal security regulations, and this includes bringing prohibited items through security.

How long a passenger is disqualified from PreCheck depends on the seriousness of the violation, according to the TSA.

What's the right way to fly with a gun?

Firearms can only fly in checked luggage.

John Estrada, a supervisory transportation security officer with the TSA, said there are several steps gun owners must take to secure their firearms for flight:

The firearm must be unloaded with the ammunition separated. The firearm must be in a hard case that can be locked and completely secured from being accessed. The firearm must be declared with the airline each time it's presented for transport as checked baggage. The airline will add a declaration form that travels with the firearm; one Estrada displayed from American Airlines read "FIREARM UNLOADED."

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which collectively operate more than 70% of Sky Harbor's flight capacity, both said they do not accept firearms in cases that are opened easily.

American's policies also require ammunition to be in its original packaging or in containers made of fiber, wood or metal and designed to carry small amounts of ammunition. American won't accept ammunition that's loose or contained in magazines or clips.

The top U.S. 10 airports for guns found in carry-on luggage in 2023

Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (451). Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (378). George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston (311). Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (235). Nashville International Airport (188). Denver International Airport (178). Orlando International Airport (164). Tampa International Airport (144). Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (135). Dallas Love Field Airport (125).

